CRESSON — It took 21 years, but the DuBois Central Catholic baseball program is headed back to the PIAA Class A championship game, albeit in a different location this time around — Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on the campus of Penn State University.
And, the Cardinals punched their ticket to State College with another impressive team effort as they continue to live up to their “It’s About Us” team moniker in a 12-2, 6-inning mercy rule victory against District 5 champion Southern Fulton.
The Indians (20-6) were playing in the state semifinals for the third time in the last four PIAA postseasons. However, it was a young DCC squad that looked like the seasoned veterans on this day despite the Cardinals playing past the first found for the first time since its state championship season of 2001.
Junior Carter Hickman, who hasn’t been at his best in recent weeks, gutted out another strong effort on the mound to improve his season record to 10-0. He tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on four hits while striking out one and walking three. he threw 88 pitches.
Senior Cole Sansom relieved Hickman in the fifth and went the final 1 2/3 innings before the Cardinals ended the end via the mercy rule — which saved pitches on one of their arms in the seventh. Sansom gave up an unearned run on no hits while striking out three, walking one and hitting two in his first work in over a week.
That duo was backed by offense that didn’t churn out the extra-base hits it had been but still produced seven singles around eight walks and five Southern Fulton errors.
Cardinal freshman Blake Pisarcik led the way, going 2-for-2 with three RBIs. He ended the game in style in the bottom of the sixth with a line-drive single to right to score courtesy runner Dylan Hanna to walk off the Indians.
No other Cardinal had two hits in the day, but Kaden Brezenski did have two RBIs. Aiden Snowberger, Brayden Fox and Matt Pyne all had a hit and RBI as well.
“Wow!” said DCC coach head coach Adam Fox. “Again, this group is just special. I’ve been saying it since Day 1 ... since we sat down and went over the roster. We knew we had an opportunity to get here. But, it’s not about just getting there (state final), it’s about finishing the job.
“That’s what I’ve been telling them, and all the guys know it’s about all of us. Every single player on that bench contribute in ways that mom and dad don’t know about. They contribute in ways people who don’t see their name in paper all time don’t know.
“I knew they (Indians) were lean on arms when they didn’t start one of their aces (Holden Stotler). I told the guys we’re going to have to grind again and it might be tough to get hits. It’s a big field and a different atmosphere, and you saw that in that first inning. Guys were out on their front foot.
“Everything they came at us with, we just answered and did the little things. We didn’t do too much and took what they gave us. The kids played small ball and were great at situational hitting.”
Southern Fulton had a chance to strike first in the top of the first, getting an Ethan Powell single and and Konner Pittman walk with one out. However, Hickman got out of the jam with a pair of fly outs, with Fox tracking down a ball on the run to deep left-center to end the inning.
“Hickman getting out of that first inning was huge,” said Fox. “Carter Hickman has done it the last three games without being Carter Hickman and just gutted it out. That’s the competitive side of Carter Hickman.”
Hickman himself said he hasn’t felt the same in recent weeks.
“The last couple starts I really haven’t been feeling myself,” he said. “Today, my goal was just to try to find the zone the best I could. I started off all right, then I made an adjustment and started throwing strikes. Then the defense took care of me there. I think it was just the nerves (in 1st) but then we ended up scoring a run (in 2nd), so that calmed me down a little bit too.
“A lot of guys are starting to accept their roles and playing what their role is and doing it really well right now. Plus, we’re hitting the ball right now, so that helps.”
Hickman settled in from there and allowed just one runner between the second and third innings. Central grabbed the lead during that stretch, scoring once in the second and two more in the third against Indians starter Ethan Mellott.
Sansom got things started in the second with a walk with one out, then Ben Gritzer reached on an error that put runners on the corners. Mellott promptly struck out Brandin Anderson, but Pusarcik came through with a clutch two-out single to plate Sansom to make it 1-0.
In the third, it was Hickman who jump-started a rally when he beat out an infield single. Fox followed with a single to right, and both runners advanced a base when the ball was bobbled in the outfield.
Hanna, running for Hickman, then scored from third on a wild pitch before Fox raced home on a Brezenski sac fly to right to put DCC up 3-0.
Southern Fulton broke through against Hickman in the fifth when Dane Harvey blasted a leadoff double to right and later scored on a two-out error to cut the Cardinals’ lead to 3-1.
Central Catholic then took control of the game with a big four-run bottom of the fourth that featured three hits and three walks.
Gritzer got things rolling with a leadoff walk, his courtesy runner Andrew Green stealing second as Anderson struck out for out No. 1. Pisarcik followed with a walk of his own before Pyne hit a single to center to plate Green. Pisarcik took third when the ball was bobbled in the outfield.
That turned the lineup over to Snowberger, who smacked a single to center to score Pisarcik and knock Mellott out of the game. Hickman followed with a walk off reliever Konner Pittman to load the bases for Fox, who plated a run on a fielder’s choice.
A base hit by Brezenski chased home Snowberger to make it 7-1 Cardinals after four innings.
Southern Fulton countered by making some noise in the fifth, loading the bases against Hickman with one out on a pair of singles and a walk by Pittman, who proved to be the final batter Hickman faced.
Central Catholic went to Sansom, who promptly struck out Harvey and then Trayton Younker looking to leave the bases loaded.
The Cardinals carried that momentum into the bottom of the fifth and pushed another run across to make it 8-1. Gritzer reached on a leadoff error, with his courtesy runner Green scoring two batters later on a Pisarcik sac fly to center.
Sansom came back out for the sixth but wasn’t nearly as sharp as the Indians loaded the bases with no outs on two hit batsmen and a walk. Central had a chance for an out at third, but Pisarcik couldn’t hold on to the ball on a tag on a stolen base attempt by Jett Burger.
Kasey Fitz then plated a run on a fielder’s choice but was promptly gunned down trying to steal second by Gritzer to end the inning.
That spelled the end for Southern Fulton, as DCC scored four times in the bottom half of the inning to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.
Hickman started that rally with a walk with one out. Fox was then hit by a pitch, while Brezenski walked to load the bases. Sansom stepped in and hit a ball to first baseman Harvey with infield up, but Harvey’s throw home was high, allowing Hickman to score.
Walks by Gritzer and pinch-hitter Cartar Kosko then forced home runs before Pisarcik’s walk-off single officially sent the Cardinals to the state finals.
Central Catholic will play District 3 runner-up Halifax on Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park on the campus of Penn State University.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 12,
SOUTHERN FULTON 2, 6 innings
Score by Innings
So. Fulton 000 101 — 2
DCC 012 414 — 12
Southern Fulton—2
Kasey Fitz cf 4001, Ethan Powell rf-p 3020, Konner Pittman ss-p-rf 1000, Dane Harvey 1b 3110, Trayton Younker c 3000, Jett Burger 3b 2100, Holden Stotler dh 1000, Ethan Mellott p 0000, Live Soulders ss 0000, Zach Price lf 2000, Hunter Ward 2b 3010. Totals: 22-2-4-1.
DCC—12
Aiden Snowberger rf 4111, Carter Hickman p-2b 2110, Dylan Hanna cr 0200, Brayden Fox lf 3211, Kaden Brezenski ss 2112, Cole Sansom dh-p 3100, Nick Colbey 3b 0000, Ben Gritzer c 2001, Andrew Green cr 0200, Brandin Anderson 1b 3000, Cartar Kosko ph 0001, Blake Pisarcik 2b-3b 2123, Matt Pyne cf 3111. Totals: 25-12-7-10.
Errors: SF 5, DCC 2. LOB: SF 8, DCC 7. 2B: Harvey. SF: Brezenski, Pisarcik. HBP: Burger (by Sansom), Price (by Sansom); Fox (by Pittman). SB: Powell; Green. CS: Fitz (by Gritzer).
Pitching
SF: Ethan Mellott-3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Konner Pittman-2 IP, 1 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Ethan Powell-0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO.
DCC: Carter Hickman-4 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Cole Sansom-1 2/3 IP, 0 H. 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO, 2 HB.
Winning pitcher: Hickman. Losing pitcher: Mellott.