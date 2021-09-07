DuBOIS — Coming off a tough 2020 season for a multitude of reasons, the DuBois Central Catholic boys soccer program certainly had an interesting offseason/summer.
Phil Esposito, DCC’s Athletic Director and boys head coach the past two season, made the decision early in the offseason to step down from his head coaching position but remain with the program as an assistant because of some other commitments he has.
The school thought they had found a new head coach after making a hire following the interview process, but that person then decided he didn’t want the job late in the summer. That kind of left the program in limbo for a brief time.
But, things are now just as they were this time a year ago, as Esposito made the decision to return for his third year as head coach to ensure the Cardinals had a season.
“We had a coaching plan, then a couple things came up and that didn’t work out, and now I’m back,” said Esposito. “With everything going on this summer with us, I was going to help out with the soccer team regardless, but with my commitmemts it might have been a little more challenging this year.
“Personally, I’m getting married at the end of October, and with everything that’s involved with that on top of being AD, I was hoping to help more in an assistant’s role. But, I have a lot of help this year. Pat Fragle and Eric Pweck stepped up to help me as well.
“I told the kids regardless of any situation of who is coaching and anything with COVID that might pop up, they will have a season. It might not be an ideal situation, but they bought into kind of the short notice with everything.”
Player-wise, Esposito lost six seniors to graduation in Isaac Gray, Alex Jenkins, Ethan Kness, Zach Spellen, Harrison Starr and Lenny Swisher — most of whom were starters a year ago. A few other players who would have been back also made the decision to play football this fall at Brockway (through co-op) instea of playing soccer.
“We did lose a couple kids to football, but overall, we have 14 and the good things is every one of those kids is very committed to this season, which makes the coach’s job easier,” said Esposito. “We did lose a lot of seniors from last year, and we’re going to change our formation and our tactics this year.
“I think we have more talent this year even though we have less kids. I think this is the most committed, most dedicated and most talenetd group that I’ve had here.”
Time will tell if that is case, but Esposito and his staff are excited about both the returnees they have as well as their incoming freshmen class.
Chief among those returnees is junior midfielder Neel Gupta, who Esposito said will probably be the team’s captain.
We have Neel Gupta coming back and he’s probably going to be our captain very solid ceter midfielder.
Seniors Aaron Gankosky and Hayes Cooper, who played more of an outside back role a year ago, will move inside to be the team’s center backs, while the team’s other junior, Cartar Kosko, is back in goal.
“Cartar Kosko is a very solid goalie who came out last year but got hurt midseason,” said Esposito. “He’s back healthier than ever.”
Senior Ian Boland, who started after Kosko’s injury, also returns.
Another senior Andrey Bell, a Curwensville student who plays for the Cardinals through a co-op, is someone who can play mutliple offensive roles — whether it be as a true striker or midfielder/winger.
Esposito also has some freshmen who will make an impact this season.
“We have Luke Fragle, Kyan Peck and Westin Youngdahl who are are very talented ninth graders,” said Esposito. “You’ll probably see Kyan at midfield, while Westin and Luke can play multiple roles. The freshmen class will help us out with talent they have.”
As for goals, Esposito has some higher expectations for this group, even with all the offseason turmoil when it comes to the coaching situation and losing a big group of seniors to graduation.
“With group of kids we have, I think a good goal we should achieve is making the playoffs,” he said. “A couple schools that were AA have bumped down to A this season, so it’s going to be very competitive playoff-wise. But, the kids are pushing really hard for that, and it’s their goal.
“Talent-wise, I don’t why we can’t make playoffs. I’m just hoping with COVID cases popping up (at different places) it’s not a sign it’s going to get worse. Hopefully, we can make it to the playoffs without any COVID issues.”
The Cardinals open the season today at Punxsutawney before traveling to Coudersport Friday and hosting Forest Area on Saturday.
“We’ll have three good tests this week in Punxsy, Coudy and West Forest,” said Esposito. “We’ll have three different looks against us (style-wise), so hopefully by the end of the this week we’ll have a solid decision on formation and starters.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Aaron Gankosky, Hayes Cooper, Andrey Bell, Colin Micknis, Owen Helm, Ian Boland. Juniors: Neel Gupta, Carter Kosko. Sophomores: Aiden Engle, Nathan Irwin. Freshmen: Kyan Peck, Westin Youngdahl, Lucas Fragle, Andrew Reiter.