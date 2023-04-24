BRADFORD — The DuBois Central Catholic boys tennis team picked up a big road win on Friday afternoon, taking down the Bradford Owls, 5-2.
After splitting the singles matchups, DCC swept doubles to notch the victory.
“We knew coming into today that it would be very close and we would have to execute our shots in order to win,” DCC head coach Andy Rice said. “We were inconsistent at times, but played well in the big moments which is something I see is improving as the season goes on.”
At singles, DCC’s Neel Gupta took the win at No. 1 with a 6-0, 6-0 triumph over Ward Kennedy. Luke Fragle picked up the other Cardinal singles win, defeating Mitchell Strauss at No. 3, 6-3, 6-3.
Bradford’s Max Shaw beat Matt Volpe, 6-3, 6-1, at No. 2 while Peyton Haight defeated Tyler Baird in three sets at No. 4, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.
But once doubles got rolling, it was all DCC from there. Gupta and Fragle teamed at No. 1 to beat Strauss and Gabe Tate, 8-5.
No. 2 singles saw Volpe and Baird defeat Shaw and Haight, 8-6, while No. 3 saw Daniel Jordan and Westin Youngdahl take down Steven Williams and Cooper Haight, 8-3.
“It all came down to the doubles today, and that continues to be a strong area for us,” Rice said. “Neel (Gupta) and Luke (Fragle) really had to work together to beat a very scrappy team. Tyler (Baird) and Matt (Volpe) turned around after losing singles and played a great doubles match. Daniel (Jordan) and Westin (Youngdahl) were really strong again today. They finished their match with authority by winning five of the final six games.”
DuBois Central Catholic improves to 6-1 on the year and is back on the courts today at Clearfield.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5,
BRADFORD 2
Singles
1. Neel Gupta (DCC) def. Ward Kennedy, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Max Shaw (B) def. Matt Volpe, 6-3, 6-1.
3. Luke Fragle (DCC) def. Mitchell Strauss, 6-3, 6-3.
4. Peyton Haight (B) def. Tyler Baird, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8.
Doubles
1. Gupta/Fragle (DCC) def. Strauss/Gabe Tate, 8-5.
2. Volpe/Baird (DCC) def. Shaw/P. Haight, 8-6.
3. Daniel Jordan/Westin Youngdahl def. Steven Williams/Cooper Haight, 8-3.