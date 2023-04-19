DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team entered the season with a huge target on its back, and nothing has seemingly come easy for the Cardinals so far in 2023.
Tuesday’s hard-fought 10-8 victory against Brookville on a cold, dreary afternoon at Stern Family Field was just another example of that.
The teams were locked in a 2-2 pitchers’ duel through four innings, with Cardinal freshman Carter Himes and Raiders senior Noah Shaffer — who reportedly pitched for the first time since his Little League days — doing their part to hold the opposition in check.
Central Catholic then seemingly seized control of the game with a 5-run bottom of the fifth that featured just one hit but seven walks between two Brookville pitchers.
That 7-2 lead proved to be short-lived though, as Brookville (1-6) countered with a huge 6-run inning of its own in the top of the sixth to grab an 8-7 advantage. The Raiders pounded out six hits in the frame, with a Ladd Blake 2-out, 2-run single that one-hopped the fence in left field giving Brookville that lead.
Brookville then turned to ace Carson Weaver in the bottom of the sixth, but he could’t hold the Cardinals at bay as they pushed three runs across to regain the lead at 10-8 in what turned into a runfest late in the game.
Andrew Green worked a walk for DCC to open the bottom of the sixth, then Matt Pyne did the same before Weaver struck out Aiden Snowberger. Carter Hickman then hit a pitch the other way to right that Shaffer made a nice diving catch on.
Just when it looked like Brookville might sneak out of the inning unscathed after that play, Brayden Fox delivered a clutch 2-out single to center to plate Green to tie the game.
Kaden Brezenski then drew a walk to extend the inning before Weaver hit Blake Pisarcik to force in the go-ahead run. Cartar Kosko followed with a walk to plate another to make it a 10-8 game before Weaver finally getting out of the inning.
Weaver gave up three earned runs on one hit and four walks. Free passes plagued the Raiders in the matchup as four pitchers combined to walk 14 Cardinals and hit two others.
Brookville tried to answer in the seventh and got an infield single from Pierson Ruhlman, who was 3-for-3 on the day. That spelled the end for Hickman, who came on in relief in the sixth and tossed an inning in his first pitching action since April 3.
The Cardinals turned to lefty Aiden Snowberger at that point, and he made quick of the Raiders with a groundout and two strikeouts to earn the save and secure DCC’s fourth win in a row following an 0-2 start the season.
Hickman wound up with the win in relief, allowing three runs, all earned, on three hits while striking out one and walking one. Hickman and Snowberger were also both 2-for-4 at the plate with a RBI and run scored.
“Carter Himes came out and gave us a chance,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “He was a catalyst for us tonight and picked us up. That’s not a bad hitting teams over there, and they compete and play a tough schedule. And, they are going to come at you with everything they got.
“Everybody wants to beat this club (Cardinals), and these guys know it. We have issues ... we have a lot of issues. We come out and we’re not ready to execute when opportunities arise, and we have to get better at that — especially out seniors.
“Our guys are putting a lot of pressure on themselves. When that guy is there at third, we need to find ways to get him in. And, it’s happening over and over an over again. We have base running issues, we have pitching issues.
‘It’s all being addressed, and we’re not that good of a ball team right now. Do we have potential sure, but everybody has potential. I’m in their ear all the time, and I don’t know if I’m too hard on them. But, the one good thing right now is we are finding ways to win some games despite those issues.”
Brookville jumped on Himes in the first to grab an early 1-0 lead.
Carter Kessler drew a leadoff walk and hustled around to third on an errant throw to second on a grounder hit by Sergio Sotillo. Kessler later scored on a Bryce Weaver groundout.
Central tried to answer right back in the bottom half, loading the bases with no outs on singles by Snowberger and Hickman and Fox being hit by a pitch. However, Shaffer retired the next three hitters to leave the bases loaded.
Brookville then doubled its lead in the second when Ruhlman singled with one out and scored on a 2-out single to left by Shaffer.
The Cardinals cut their deficit in half in the bottom of the second, but Shaffer kept things from being worse than that.
Matt Pyne jump-started a rally with a two-out bunt single and went to second when a late thrown went down the right-field line. Hickman followed with a single to right to plate Pyne to make it 2-1.
Hickman then singled and Fox walked to load the bases, but Shaffer got out of the jam when Brezenski grounded out to third.
Central pulled even with a run in the third when Blake Pisarcik blasted a solo home run to left-center to lead of the inning. Pisarcik had three RBIs on the day. Himes and Pyne later singled with two outs, but Shaffer stranded both runners.
Both teams walked away talking about some missed opportunities despite combining to score 18 runs as DCC left 15 runners on base and Brookville 7.
Himes worked out of a mini-jam in the fourth, stranding a pair of runners in scoring position. Himes went the first five innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits while striking out three and walking three in a no-decision.
Shaffer went toe-to-toe with Himes into the bottom of the fifth before DCC really got to him.
Kosko led off the inning with a walk, then Ben Gritzer reached on a bunt single. Brookville threw back across the diamond in an attempt to get Kosko, but the throw was off the mark and allowed the Cardinal to score.
Himes then drew a walk, which spelled the end for Shaffer, who got a no-decision himself after allowing four runs, all earned, on nine hits. He was walked five and struck out two.
Kessler came on in relief but struggled to find the strike zone as he walked five of the seven batters he faced. Hickman, Pisarcik and Kosko all forced in runs with walks, while Fox had a sac fly to help DCC take a 7-2 lead before Ruhlman finally got the Raiders out of the inning with a strikeout.
Kosko took over on the mound in the sixth with DCC holding that 5-run lead, but Brookville quickly erased it.
The Raiders loaded the bases with no outs on singles by Kolton Griffin, Ruhlman and Hunter Greelyey before Shaffer legged out an infield single that scored Griffin. That ended Kosko’s brief day on the mound as Hickman came on in relief. Shaffer was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
He got Kessler to hit into a fielder’s choice that plated a run, then Sotillo followed with a RBI single to make it 7-5. A Carson Weaver walk then loaded the bases before Bryce Weaver scored a run on a groundout. Blake then capped the big inning with his 2-run single to put the Raiders up 8-7.
However, Brookville was unable to maintain that lead as DCC rallied in the bottom of the sixth to come away with the wild 10-8 victory.
“Shaffer gave us a really good start, and we struggled after him,” said Raiders coach Chad Weaver. “We brought in strike throwers thinking with it being as cold as it was and playing decent defense ... let’s just get it across the plate. And, we didn’t accomplish that.
“A couple bunts early we didn’t field real well led to some big innings, and that’s kind of been the story for us all year. The baseball gods don’t let us off the hook for any mistakes. We pay dearly for everything we do, and rightfully so. And, tonight was no different.
‘The kids always battle though, but we’re just coming up one play, one hit — one whatever it is. We’re right on the cusp and just haven’t been able to come through (to get wins).”
The teams will be right back in action against each other again tonight at Stern Field for a 7 p.m. contest.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 10,
BROOKVILLE 9
Score by Innings
Brookville 110 006 0 — 8
DCC 011 053 x — 10
Brookville—8
Carter Kessler cf-p-cf 4201, Sergio Sotillo ss 4111, Carson Weaver c-p 3100, Bryce Weaver dh 3011, Will Shofestall 2b 0000, Owen Fleming 2b-c 0000, Kai Kaltenbach rf-cf 3000, Ladd Blake 1b 1012, Kolton Griffin lf 4110, Pierson Ruhlman 1b-p-2b 3230, Hunter Greeley 3b 3110, Noah Shaffer p-rf 4022. Totals: 32-8-10-7.
DCC—10
Aiden Snowberger rf-p 4121, Carter Hickman 2b-1b-p-1b 4121, Brayden Fox 1b-lf-1b-1b 1112, Kaden Brezenski ss 3000, Blake Pisarcik 3b 3112, Cartar Kosko lf-p-lf-rf 2102, Ben Gritzer c 4110, Trenton Miller cr 0000, Carter Himes p 2010, Andrew Green 2b 0100, Matt Pyne cf 3320. Totals: 26-10-10-9.
Errors: Brookville 2, DCC 1. LOB: Brookville 7, DCC 15. HR: Pisarcik. SF: Fox. HBP: Ruhlman (by Himes); Fox (by Shaffer), Pisarcik (by C. Weaver). SB: Hickman, Pyne. PO: Miller (by Shaffer).
Pitching
Brookville: Noah Shaffer-4+ IP, 9 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO, 1 HB; Carter Kessler-2/3 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 0 SO; Pierson Ruhlman-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Carson Weaver-1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB.
DCC: Carter Himes-5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Cartar Kosko-0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO; Carter Hickman-1+ IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Aiden Snowberger-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hickman. Losing pitcher: C. Weaver. Save: Snowberger.