DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team used a strong pitching performance from senior Carter Hickman and a potent offensive attack to capture a lop-sided 12-2, 5-inning mercy rule victory against Franklin Saturday at Stern Family Field.
Hickman went the distance, allowing two earned runs on just three hits while striking out four and walking one. The Knights did score both of those runs in the first three innings as they led 2-1 entering the bottom of the third.
That’s when DCC broke the game open with a huge eight-run explosion to take a 9-2 lead.
Matt Pyne got DCC off and running in the big inning with a single and promptly stole second. He scored two batters later when Hickman singled with one out to even the score at 2-2. Brayden Fox followed with a double to right, while a Kaden Brezenski walk loaded the bases.
Blake Pisarcik, and Cartar Kosko followed with RBI singles, while Carter Himes knocked in a pair with a single of his own to put DCC up 6-2. Trenton Miller then plated another run on a groundout before Pyne walked. Aiden Snowberger then capped the outburst with a two-run single give DCC a 9-2 advantage.
Hickman did the rest on the mound, while the Cardinal offense pushed two runs across in the fourth and one more in the fifth to end the game via the 10-run mercy rule.
Himes and Snowberger each had RBI singles in the fourth to push the lead to 11-2 before Brezenski ended things with a RBI single in the fifth that brought home Fox, who had walked.
Snowberger, Hickman, Brezenskim Pusarcik, Kosko and Himes all had two hits as DCC finished with 15 as a team. Snowberger and Himes each collected three RBIs, with Kosko driving in a pair.
The win was DCC’s seventh in a row and 14th in its last 15 games. The Cardinals (14-4) play at St. Marys today before closing out the regular season Tuesday at Philipsburg-Osceola.
DCC 12,
FRANKLIN 2, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Franklin 101 00 — 2
DCC 018 21 — 12
* There were 2 outs when game ended
Franklin—2
Kockler 2100, Guth 2121, McCracken 2001, Wible 2000, Karns 2010, Boland 2000, Nightingale 2000, Higley 2000, Fezell 2000, Turner 0000, Wimer 0000. Totals: 18-2-3-2.
DCC—12
Aiden Snowberger 4023, Carter Hickman 4021, Brayden Fox 3210, Kaden Brezenski 3221, Blake Pisarcik 3221, Cartar Kosko 2222, Carter Himes 3123, Trenton Miller 3011, Matt Pyne 1210, JOhnny Varischetti 1000, Andrew Green 0100. Totals: 27-12-15-12.
Errors: Franklin 1, DCC 0. LOB: Franklin 2, DCC 6. 2B: Guth, Karns; Fox, Brezenski, Pisarcik. HR: Guth. SF: Kosko. SB: Snowberger, Fox, Himes 2, Pyne 3, Green.
Pitching
Franklin: Nightingale-2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO; McCracken-2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Fezell-1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO.
DCC:Carter Hickman-5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hickman. Losing pitcher: Nightingale.
In other action Saturday:
Altoona 9,
DuBois 6
ALTOONA — Errors proved to be the undoing for the DuBois baseball team Saturday as Altoona upended the Beavers, 9-6, at Mansion park.
Both teams’ pitchers struggled to throw strikes as a combined 16 walks (9 by DuBois, 7 by Altoona) were issued while the teams also combined to leave runners on base (10 by Altoona).
However, five DuBois errors led to the Mountain Lions scoring five unearned runs, which proved to be the difference in the game as DuBois fell to 8-10.
Altoona jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings only to see the Beavers explode for five runs in the top of the third to tie the game.
Tyler Chamberlin and Trey Wingard drew back-to-backs to open the inning before Jordan Ell ripped a RBI double. After Noah Farrell walked, Drew Cook belted a two-run double to make it 5-3.
Billy Gray followed with a walk before back-to-back RBI singles from Davey Aughenbaugh and Gavin Kaschalk knotted the score at 5-5.
DuBois took the lead an inning later when Ell singled and later raced home on a wild pitch to go up 6-5. The Beavers couldn’t maintain that lead, though, as Altoona scored two runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to go back ahead 9-6.
Reliever Connor Blough did the rest as he tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings to silence the DuBois bats and get the win. He allowed one hit while striking out seven.
Ell was 2-for-3 with a RBI and two runs scored for DuBois, while Cook was the lone Beaver with two RBIs.
DuBois is back in action Wednesday against Bellefonte at Stern Field before closing out the regular season Thursday at Clearfield.
ALTOONA 9,
DUBOIS 6
Score by Innings
DuBois 005 100 0 — 6
Altoona 140 022 x — 9
DuBois—6
Tyler Chamberlin 1b 3100, Trey Wingard c 2010, Jordan Ell lf 3221, Noah Farrell dh 1100, Tycen Roy p 0000, Brock Smith 9 0000, Kaden Clark rf 1000, Drew Cook rf 3112, Billy Gray 2b 3000, Davey Aughenbaugh cf 4011, Gavin Kaschalk 3b-p 4011, Talon Hodge ss 3000, Samson Deeb cr 0100, Totals: 27-6-6-5.
Altoona—9
Trent Meyers cf 2100, Bryce Eberhart lf 2001, Tysen LaRocco ph 1011, Connor Blough 3b-p 3121, Connor Lindsey rf 4011, Michael Riccio dh 3001, Sean Bettwy c 1000, Alex Yost c 0100, Evan Alwine 1b 3110, Sam Saylor ph 1000, Brennan Freiwald 2b 2200, Brady Duffy ph-2b 1001, Tanner Stroup p 1010, Aaron Smearman p 3100, Caleb Sanders cr 0100, Wyatt Young. Totals: 27-9-6-6.
Errors: DuBois 5, Altoona 1. LOB: DuBois 8, Altoona 10. DP: DuBois 1, Altoona 0. 2B: Wingard, Ell, Cook; Alwine, Lindsey. HBP: Wingard (by Stroup). SB: Freiwald, Stroup, Blough, Yost 2.
Pitching
DuBois: Tycen Roy-2 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Brock Smith-2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Gavin Kaschalk-2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
Altoona: Tanner Stroup-2 P, 2 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Aaron Smearman-1 1/3 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Connor Blough-3 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Blough. Losing pitcher: Smith.