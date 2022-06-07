DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team has proven it can win games in different ways this season, and Monday night’s PIAA Class A opener against Rochester was all about the offense.
The Cardinals pounded out 16 hits, including eight doubles, as they roughed up the Rams, 15-5, in six innings at Showers Field for the program’s first state playoff victory since in more than two decades.
The last time a DCC baseball team walked off a diamond victorious in the PIAA playoffs was the 2001 Class A state championship game when the Cardinals bested Camp Hill, 8-7, for the title.
Monday’s mercy rule victory was the first win in what the current edition of the Cardinals hope will be another run to the state finals. But, as if often said in sports, DCC plans to take it one game at a time.
And, Monday’s total team effort was an impressive start considering DCC had lost in the opening round in its three other state appearances since winning that state title in 2001. All three of those losses were heartbreaking one-run losses — 4-3 in 13 innings to Vincentian Academy in 2016, 4-3 to Greensburg Central Catholic in 2018 and 8-7 to Eden Christian a year ago.
Six different Cardinals collected at least two hits against Rochester, led by leadoff man Aiden Snowberger who went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Carter Hickman was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and notched the win on the mound.
Brayden Fox, Kaden Brezenski, Cole Sansom and Cartar Kosko, who came off the bench for the injured Matt Pyne, all had two hits in the win. Brezenski had two doubles and three RBIs, while Sansom ripped a three-run double in the third. Fox and Kosko also smacked doubles, as did Brandin Anderson.
Hickman was the beneficiary of all that offense. The junior didn’t have his best stuff stuff but still gutted out 4 2/3 innings. He allowed five runs, all earned, on six hits while walking six and striking out four.
Snowberger tossed the final 1 1/3 innings, giving up no runs or hits while striking out two and walking one.
“This was a big one (win) for the guys, but to them, they didn’t even know who they were playing today,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “You know what I mean. These kids are warriors and show up and trust the process and their approaches.
“They trust each other and love on each other, and no matter what the outside noise is, these kids come to play. We know how to win when we don’t hit, and we know how to win when we do hit and when our pitching isn’t at its best, we still know how to put it together.
“We hit the ball today, though, as they came to play. We knew what we were getting on mound (from Rams). it was nothing overpowering, just a gritty team. But, we play a tough schedule for a reason, and to these guys it was just another game.
“This group is different and special. I know we have a tough game coming up with a very, very good Saegertown team. We’re going to have to have our ‘A’ game against them.
“This game is big, and I think all the WPIAL teams got knocked off. It jut shows what District 9 and District 10 has this year. WPIAL is good and has always been the favorites. I’m just proud of our guys. They put themselves in position, and everyone did something to help us win today. It was a total team effort.”
Rochester (11-9), the third seed from the WPIAL, came out strong against Hickman to start the game and loaded the bases with one out in the first on a walk and singles by Parker Lyons and Ethan Blair. Hickman then get a huge boost from his defense, as Brezenski dove to his right at short and snagged a liner off the bat of Adam Schurr before doubling the runner off third to end the inning.
Central carried that momentum into the bottom half of the inning and pushed two runs across against Blair to grab a lead they never gave up.
Snowberger got things started with a leadoff walk before Hickman reached on an error. Fox then doubled to right-center to score Snowberger, while Brezenski plated courtesy runner Andrew Green on a groundout.
Hickman then enjoyed a quick 1-2-3 second before the Cardinals exploded for five in the bottom half to break the game open.
This time it was a leadoff walk by Matt Pyne that got things rolling. He scored from first on a hit and run that saw Snowberger double to right-center. However, Pyne hit home plate with his knee as he dove in safely and was forced to leave the game in the third.
Hickman kept the inning going with a RBI single, then Fox reached on an error. Brezenski stepped in and rifled a double to left to plate two before Ben Gritzer capped the inning with a RBI fielder’s choice to make it a 7-0 game.
Rochester responded with a three-run third against Hickman, capitalizing on two walks and a hit batsman in the inning. The only ball hit out of the infield was a double by Sal Laure.
The Cardinals promptly got those three runs right back in the bottom of the third, putting together a two-out rally that saw Hickman single and Fox and Brezenski draw walks. That brought Sansom to the plate, and the senior ripped a bases-clearing double to right center to push the DCC lead to 10-3 after three innings.
Hickman tossed a quick top of the fourth, then the Cardinals tacked on a run in the bottom half as Kosko and Snowberger hit back-to-back doubles with one out.
Rochester got to Hickman again in the fifth, pushing two runs across against the righty before Adam Fox went to freshman lefty Snowberger on the mound, who struck out Dom Deluca to end the inning.
Those proved to be the last runs the Rams got, while DCC continued to pile on and score in every inning.
The Cardinals tacked on one in the fifth when Brandin Anderson doubled home Gritzer before DCC added three in the sixth to win in walk-off fashion via the 10-run mercy rule.
Kosko opened the sixth with a single, his second hit since entering the game and went to third on a Snowberger single. Hickman then reached on an infield single that scored Kosko, while Fox also beat out an infield hit. A late throw to first wasn’t handled, with that error allowing Hickman to score to make it 14-5.
Rochester then elected to intentionally walk both Brezenski and Sansom to load the bases for Gritzer, who made the Rams pay for that decision by smacking a single to center to plate Fox with the game-ending run.
Next up for the Cardinals (19-4) is a showdown Thursday against District 10 champ Saegertown (19-2) at a site and time to be determined. The Panthers opened states Monday with a 9-2 win against WPIAL runner-up Eden Christian.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 15,
ROCHESTER 5, 6 innings
Score by Innings
Rochester 003 020 — 5
DCC 253 113 — 15
There was 1 out when the game-ending run scored
Rochester—15
JD Azulay cf 3110, Sal Laure 2b-p 3110, Parker Lyons ss 3220, Ethan Blair p-1b 3021, Adam Schurr DH 1001, Austin Hewitt 1b-lf 1100, Conner Martin c 3002, Logan Lyons 3b 2000, Jordan Schinke lf 1000, Cyaden Jacobs p 1001, Dom Deluca rf-2b 3000. Totals: 24-5-6-5.
DCC—15
Aiden Snowberger rf-cf-p 4232, Carter Hickman p-2b 5132, Brayden Fox lf-rf-cf 4321, Kaden Brezenski ss 3223, Coel Sansom dh 4023, Blake Pisarcik 2b-3b 0000, Ben Gritzer c 4112, Brandin Anderson 1b 3011, Nick Colbey 3b-rf 3000, Andrew Green cr-ph-rf 1300, Matt Pyne cf 0100, Cartar Kosko ph-lf 3220. Totals: 33-15-16-14.
Errors: Rochester 4, DCC 1, LOB: Rochester 9, DCC 11. DP: Rochester 0, DCC 1. 2B: Laure; Snowberger 2, Fox, Brezenski 2, Sansom, Anderson, Kosko. HBP: Blair (by Hickman). SB: Green 2, Gritzer. PO: Snowberger (by Laure).
Pitching
Rochester: Ethan Blair-1+ IP, 4 H, 7 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Cayden Jacobs-3 2/3 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Sal Laure-2/3 Ip, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
DCC: Carter Hickman-4 2/3 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Aiden Snowberger-1 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hickman. Losing pitcher: Blair.