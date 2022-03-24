DUBOIS — A young DuBois Central Catholic baseball team took its share of lumps in the regular season a year ago before peaking at the right time and surprising some people by winning a District 9 Class A title as the No. 5 seed before suffering a heartbreaking one-run loss in the opening round of states.
The Cardinals lost just three seniors — Dante Armanini, Damon Foster and Zach Spellen — off that championship squad and clearly have the target on their chest this year as the favorites to defend that crown.
That’s because head coach Adam Fox and his staff not only return six full-time starters but got some reinforcements to help offset the loss of Armanini (.338, 17 RBIs, 15 runs), Foster (.317, 10 RBIs, 16 runs) and Spellen (.197, 4 RBIs, 8 runs).
Those reinforcements are led by the return of senior Cole Sansom and junior Nick Colby from injuries that forced them to miss all of last season. Fox also has a talented four-member freshmen class that should make an immediate impact.
“They fought through adversity last year and peaked at the right time,” said Fox. “A lot of people wrote us off at that point (start of playoffs), but the guys fought. Honestly, I think we were one pitch away from getting deep into the state tournament.
“Our seniors from last year were great leaders on the field, and that’s why we brought Zach Spellen on to the coaching staff this year. They took ownership of what was gong on and win lose or draw, they were setting the example for the younger guys. I thought did a great job of that. And when it mattered most (playoffs), all of them came through. Damon, Dante and Zach all performed in the playoffs. That was huge for us and them and all of these younger guys to see what it took to win a district title and play competitively in the state tournament.
“What we have on paper now looks even better, though, getting Cole and Nick back from injury and having a strong freshmen class. We have kids that were on a state championship team in Senior Little League, so they know how to win. A handful of them have played on the national level already. They’re eager and chomping at the bit to see where they fit in a the high school level. They’re competing with and pushing the upperclassmen already.”
And, that current roster Fox speaks of features just two seniors — although they are two big ones in Division I recruits Brandin Anderson and Sansom,. The duo are set to pitch collegiately at Youngstown State and Kent State, respectively.
Anderson was a workhorse on the mound a year ago, posting a 5-4 record with a 3.73 ERA, 70 strikeouts and 39 walks in 45 innings of work. He also hit .274 (17-for-62) with 14 RBIs.
Sansom, who returning from Tommy John surgery, is actually two years removed from playing high school ball because of the lost 2020 COVID-19 season. As a freshman in 2019, he went 4-1 with a 2.31 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings of work. He also hit .351 (17-for-37) with three doubles, seven RBIs and 11 runs scored.
“Brandin’s workload last year was huge for us,” said Fox. “He literally carried us through the year on the mound, and then Carter Hickman and Kaden Brezenski stepped up in the playoffs for us. Having Brandin back another year is big. He’s a D-I commit going to Youngstown State and earned it. He works his butt off in the weight room and is a kid you want on your team. He’ll run through a wall for you.
“And getting Cole back, that’s huge. He’ll be ready to go here mid-April (cleared to pitch) and will start throwing competitive innings. We’re going to get him geared up to work for us in the playoffs. We’ll play it by ear with how much he works, and we’ll let that up to him and his doctors. Just having his bat is bat is huge for us and he will hit in the middle of the lineup and play first base and DH some as well.”
Those two will anchor what looks to be a very deep and talented pitching staff, one that could go 10 deep of needed. Behind Anderson and Sansom are juniors Hickman and Brezenski and the freshmen trio of Aiden Snowberger, Brayden Fox and Blake Pisarcik among others.
Hickman went 2-1 on the mound with a 4.62 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 30 1/3 innings of work. He also was one of the best hitters not only in the area but District 9, posting a .465 average with 33 hits, 22 RBIs, 15 runs, 6 doubles and 2 triples. Hickman will be at shortstop when he doesn’t pitch.
Brezenski came up big on the mound in the D-9 title game for the Cardinals and finished the year with a 2.78 ERA in 22 2/3 innings as a sophomore. At the plate he hit .328 (21-for-64) with 13 RBIs and 4 doubles. Brezenski will man the hot corner at third once again when not on the mound and will see some time at shortstop too.
“This is the deepest and most talented staff we’ve had,” said Fox. “Carter Hickman did a nice job on the mound last year for us, and I’d be at loss if didn’t mention Kaden Brezenski. He stepped up bigger for this program than anyone has in a while and threw pressure innings in the district championship game (last year) with not a lot of innings under his belt.
“Snowberger and Brayden (Fox) have competed at a high level since they were 10 years old and know how to throw strikes. I expect them to take some lumps, and go through a learning curve, but we’re throwing them in the fire on both sides of the ball. They are kids who were born and built for success and this type of winning environment.
“What’s nice is as we progress through the season, we can let all those guys build up to where they need be come playoff time and don’t need to ride one guy throughout the season.”
Beyond the mound, sophomore Ben Gritzer returns to lead the pitching staff behind the plate and looks like a different player than a year ago when he hit .241 (13-for-54) as a freshman and drove in 13 runs.
“Ben Gritzer lost 40 pounds, all in weight room,” said Fox. “He looks like an absolute unit and is ready to go. Last year, I challenged him. I said, ‘You shouldn’t let you 40 year old coach be in better shape than you.’ And, he took it to heart. He told me, ‘Coach after you sad that, it really stuck.’ So, he’s been after it ever since, and I couldn’t be more proud of him for all the work he’s put in and sacrifices he’s made.”
When Anderson pitches, Sansom and Fox will handle most of the duties at first, with Colby at second, Hickman at short and Brezenski at third. Sophomore Andrew Green and freshman Pisarcik will also give Fox some flexibility in the infield.
The starting outfield will have junior Matt Pyne (.279, 24 runs) in center, flanked by Snowberger in left and Fox in right. Junior Cartar Kosko (.267, 16 hits) saw time in the outfield last season and will be a part of that deep pitching staff. He threw 22 innings a year ago.
Fox will be assisted by Dan Wascovich, Evan Snowberger and Spellen.
The Cardinals begin the year Saturday when they host their season-opening tournament at Stern Field. They play South Allegheny at 12:30 p.m. and Elk County Catholic at 3 p.m.
ROSTER
Seniors: Brandin Anderson, Cole Sansom. Juniors: Kaden Brezenski, Nick Colby, Ben Gritzer, Dylan Hanna, Carter Hickman, Cartar Kosko, Matt Pyne. Sophomore: Andrew Green. Freshmen: Brayden Fox, Trenton Miller, Blake Pisarcik, Aiden Snowberger.