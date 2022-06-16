UNIVERSITY PARK — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team’s “It’s About Us” tour makes one final — and biggest — stop of the season in State College Friday morning when the Cardinals battle Halifax for all the marbles in the PIAA Class A state championship game at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.
The current edition of the Cardinals have been writing their own story as they try to become just the second team in program history to capture a state title — joining the 2001 squad.
To capture state title No. 2, DCC will have to overcome arguably its stiffest challenge yet this season — defending state champion Halifax, which for the third straight PIAA postseason (2020 season was canceled due to COVID) came in as the District 3 runner-up. The Wildcats reached at least the state semifinals all three years.
The game will start 24 hours after the Lady Cardinal softball team battles Montgomery for the Class A crown — a fact that puts DCC in some rarified air in regards to PIAA history.
DuBois Central Catholic is now just one of 10 schools to put both its baseball and softball teams into their respective state final since the PIAA started hosting state championships for both sports way back in 1977. Neshannock has both teams in the Class 2A finals this year as well.
However, DCC is the first of those 10 schools to ever do it in the smallest classification for that season and will look to become just the second school to win state championships in both in the same year. Only Loyalsock did that in Class 2A in 2008.
As for Friday’s baseball tilt, Halifax comes in 19-6 on the season. The Wildcats lost to rival Greenwood, 3-1, in the District 3 title game after beating Greenwood twice in the season. However, the Wildcats bounced back in states, beating a trio of district champions to get back to Penn State to defend its Class A crown.
All three of Halifax’s state victories have been close games, as the Wildcats look to rely more heavily on its pitching staff than its offense.
Halifax opened states with a 3-0, 8-inning victory against D-4 champ Benton, then upended District 2 champion MMI Prep, 3-1, in the quarterfinals.
On Monday, Halifax jumped out to a 5-1 lead on D-11 champ Tri-Valley only to see the Bulldogs rally to tie the game at 5-5 and force extra innings. The Bulldogs then won in walk-off fashion with a run in the bottom of the eighth.
Halifax is powered on the mound by the duo of senior Eli Tyrrell and junior Judah Miller, who are a combined 17-3 and have thrown 129 of the team’s 171 innings on on the season. Tyrell is 8-1 with 113 strikeouts and a 1.17 ERA in 66 innings, while Miller sports a 9-2 mark with 89 strikeouts and a 1.89 ERA in 63 innings.
Tyrell has started two of three PIAA games. He tossed a two-hit shutout in the 3-0, 8-inning win vs. Benton on 98 pitches. He struck out 16 and didn’t walk a batter.
He then came back in the semifinal win vs. Tri-Valley and threw the first four innings, giving up one run (earned) on four hits in a no-decision. He had two strikeouts and three walks in that contest.
In between, Miller got the start vs. MMI Prep in the quarterfinals and tossed six strong innings to get the win. He allowed one earned run on four hits while striking out 13 and walking three.
Offensively, Halifax sports a .274 team batting average and has four players with 20 or more hits. Miller is bar the team’s top hitter and enters Friday with a .407 average (33-for-81) with 15 RBIs and 34 runs scored. He also had 14 extra bases hits (6 doubles, 5 triples, 3 homers).
Tyrell leads the team with 19 RBIs but has just 18 hits and a .237 average.
Juniors Trent Stohecker (.333, 22 hits, 16 RBIs, 5 doubles), Briar Campbell (.324, 23 hits, 10 RBIs, 4 doubles) and Kaden Berry (.293, 22 hits, 11 RBIs) also are key factors in the Wildcats’ offense.
Conversely, DuBois Central Catholic (21-4) has featured strong pitching and offense not only in the postseason but all season long. Although, the combination of Tyrell and Miller will likely be the stiffest pitching they have seen to date.
The Cardinals have a .345 team average and a lineup that featured five hitters with 24 or more hits — and a sixth that has 19 — and four players with 20 or more RBIs.
While Halifax has pulled out close wins in states, DCC has enjoyed the luxury of playing with a comfortable lead in its three PIAA contests.
The Cardinals have a pair of mercy-rule wins in states — beating Rochester, 15-5, in 6 innings in the first round and District 5 champ Southern Fulton, 12-2, in 6 innings in the semis on Monday. In between, DCC upended D-10 champ Saegertown, 7-1, in the quarterfinals.
Central’s deep lineup is headlined by the freshmen duo of Aiden Snowberger (leadoff) and Brayden Fox (No. 3 hitter). Fox has put together a truly impressive first varsity season and leads the team in average (.471), hits (40) and RBIs (36) and his second in runs scored with 29.
Snowberger leads the way in runs (32) and is second to Fox in average (.407) and hits (33). He ranks third in RBIs with 23.
The DCC is much more than just those two though, as juniors Carter Hickman (.397, 29 hits, 17 RBIs, 6 doubles) and Kaden Brezenski (.382, 26 hits, 29 RBIs, 8 doubles, 3 homers, 25 runs) and senior Cole Sansom (.338, 24 hits, 20 RBIs, 6 doubles, 19 runs) all have had their share of big moments along with some others.
When it comes to pitching, DCC is expected to send senior ace Brandin Anderson, a Youngstown State recruit, to the mound. Anderson, coming off arguably the best outing of his career in the state quarterfinals vs. Saegertown, is 4-2 on the season with a 3.07 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings.
With three days off between games, DCC — like Halifax — has its full stable of arms available.
Chief among those are Hickman (10-1, 1.33 ERA, 54 Ks, 47 1/3 innings) and Sansom (0-0, 0.47 ERA, 34 Ks, 15 innings) — both of whom pitched in Monday’s game against Southern Fulton.
Snowberger (4-1, 2.01 ERA, 32 Ks, 24 1/3 innings) also gives DCC another strong lefthanded option if needed.
Game time is set for 10:30 a.m. Friday.