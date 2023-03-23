DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team lived out a dream season in 2022, one that saw DCC capture the second PIAA Class A state championship in program history.
The big question now is what can the Cardinals do as an encore considering they welcome back virtually their entire starting lineup from when they blasted Halifax, 12-2, in last year’s state final. That victory, DCC’s third victory by 10 runs in four PIAA games, capped a 22-4 campaign in which the Cardinals won their last 15 games of the season.
Central Catholic lost just two seniors off that championship squad, but they were big ones on and off the field in Brandin Anderson and Cole Sansom, who are now both playing Division I baseball at Youngstown State and Kent State, respectively.
Anderson was DCC’s workhorse on the mound, particularly in the postseason, as he went 5-2 on the year with a 2.92 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings. He punctuated his season by tossing a complete game on 85 pitches in the state finals, his second straight compete-game effort in the PIAA playoffs.
As for Sansom, he finally returned to the field for DCC after missing two full high school seasons — his sophomore year to COVID-19 and his junior campaign to Tommy John surgery.
He largely played first base or at designated hitter and finished the year with a .347 average (26-for-75) with 21 RBIs and 22 runs. However, he also tossed 15 innings, posting a minuscule 0.47 ERA with 34 strikeouts while walking nine.
The two were the type of players who can’t necessarily replace, but head coach Adam Fox and his staff welcome back a wealth of talent who will do their best to help offset the departure of Anderson and Sansom.
Seven starters return, along with a handful of other players who either started at times or made big impacts in DCC’s magical run to PIAA gold. The biggest hurdle the group might have is resetting for a new season and a new journey they hope ends in the same place.
“Obviously, it was quite an accomplishment and achievement (to win state title), and those kids earned it and deserved it,” said Fox. “They all kept it going all year and that’s something that was really cool. We had the ring ceremony during the basketball season, and just had a lot of stuff that went on — the parades and things like that.
“They deserved it, and that’s what every high school team that starts on Tuesday is setting out to do. There was six of them in Pennsylvania last year, and we were fortunate to be one of them. We caught some breaks and played well at the right time.
“We have a really nice group last year, but it’s definitely different this year. It’s not 100 percent different, but it’s a lot different, and I explained that to the kids ... that nobody cares what we did last year. And, we built the schedule that way too, to challenge them.
“This game is humbling, and I’m sure there will be a point during this season where we get humbled. It might be the first opportunity we get to play that we get humbled. I hope not, and the kids aren’t preparing like that. They are preparing to win every game, but this game is very tough, and things have to go your way at the right times to win a single elimination high school state tournament, even a district title. It’s very hard to do, and the best teams don’t always win.”
Central’s large contingent of returnees is led by senior Carter Hickman (pitcher/infielder) and sophomore outfielder Brayden Fox (outfielder), who are the reigning Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express Co-Players of the Year.
Hickman did a little bit of everything for the Cardinals as a junior. He was dominant on the mound, posting an 11-0 record with with a 1.33 ERA to go along with 54 strikeouts and 34 walks in 47 1/3 innings. Offensively, he hit .410 (32-for-72) with 20 RBIs, 17 runs scored, eight doubles and two triples
As for Fox, he didn’t have your typical season for a freshman, largely because he wasn’t your typical freshman. He was inserted into the No. 3 spot in the order by head coach and father Adam Fox and didn’t disappoint. He hit .456 (41-for-90) with 38 RBIs, 29 runs, five doubles and three triples. Fox led the area in hits and RBIs and tied for the lead in triples.
Fox is part of a DCC outfield that returns intact, with senior Matt Pyne (.313, 21 hits, 23 runs) patrolling center and Fox and fellow sophomore Aiden Snowberger the corners. Snowberger hit .410 (34-for-83) as a freshman in the leadoff spot while leading the area with 34 runs scored and tying for the lead with eight doubles. He also had 24 RBIs and a home run.
On the infield, senior Kaden Brezenski (.361, 26 hits, 30 RBIs, 25 runs, 8 doubles, 3 homers) returns on the left side where he could play either shortstop or third base, like he did a season ago, while sophomore Blake Pisarcik is back to man either second or third depending on who is pitching.
Pisarcik, who looks to be completely healthy from a knee injury suffered in football season, took over a starting role in the infield late last season and hit .361 (13 hits) with 11 RBIs and 21 runs scored.
Also back is senior catcher Ben Gritzer (.254, 18 hits, 17 RBIs, 6 doubles), who has become a stalwart behind the plate for the Cardinals.
The one position that will have a new starter is first base, where senior Cartar Kosko (.306, 11 hits, 5 doubles, 10 runs) looks to take over for Sansom after spending last season in the outfield or at designated hitter.
Sophomore Andrew Green (.294) and freshman newcomer Carter Himes are two players to keep an eye on who could help DCC all over the field depending on who is on the mound.
Speaking of pitching, that is the one area where Coach Fox will need some guys to step up with the departures of Anderson and Sansom.
Hickman will give the team a true No. 1, with Snowberger and Brayden Fox being the next most experienced pitchers back. Snowberger went 4-1 with a 2.01 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings, while Fox was 2-1 with a 2.62 ERA in 10 2/3 innings.
“There is definitely a face-lift with our pitching and innings pitched, and how many different guys will pitch this year,” said Adam Fox. “Last year, in playoffs we had Carter Hickman and Brandin Anderson as our workhorse, and Cole Sansom coming off Tommy John and Snowy (Snowberger) sprinkled in for one game I think.
“So, we’re going to have to replace close to 70 innings, but those aren’t the same innings you’re replacing Brandin Anderson and Cole Sansom with. We’re just preaching to these guys to throw strikes and compete. We’re going to have to play well defensively behind our pitchers.
“We have Carter Hickman back, who in my mind was arguably the Pennsylvania Player of the Year last year. Then you have the two lefties, Snowy and Brayden coming back. Last year, we didn’t push them innings-wise because we wanted those two to be at the top of our lineup and play the outfield and do the things that they did last year and not have the stress of throwing too many innings. This year, they are going to have carry a little more weight and have to perform on the mound.
“Blake Pisarcik, who looks great, will be in the mix and eat up some innings, as will freshman Carter Himes. He has looked sharp in our scrimmages, as has Andrew Green. Then we also have Cartar Kosko and Kaden Brezenski if he is needed. Trenton Miller (sophomore) pitched well in Senior Little League and will see some innings too.”
The one thing DCC doesn’t have is overall depth, as Fox as just 13 players on the roster. But, the ones he does have can play multiple positions, which should prove to be key as the season progresses.
Evan Snowberger, Dan Wascovich and Zach Spellen return to assist Fox this season. One new addition to the coaching staff is former Cardinal standout Phil Myers.
The Cardinals are set to open their season at home today against Indiana at Stern Family Field.
ROSTER
Seniors: Kaden Brezenski, Ben Gritzer, Carter Hickman, Cartar Kosko, Matt Pyne. Junior: Andrew Green. Sophomores: Brayden Fox, Trenton Miller, Blake Pisarcik, Aiden Snowberger, Johnny Varischetti. Freshmen: Carter Hime, Ben Yale.