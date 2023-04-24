DuBOIS — After the defending Class A state champion DuBois Central Catholic Cardinal baseball team started out the season 0-3, the Cardinals have reeled off seven straight victories as they picked up its latest win on Saturday evening with a 3-1 win over Redbank Valley.
Cardinal catcher Ben Gritzer continued his hot streak. After going 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs in Friday’s 13-1 win over Elk County Catholic, the senior was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs on Saturday as the Bulldogs actually outhit the Cardinals, 7-4.
However, Redbank Valley’s only run of the game came on a Tate Minich home run in the top of the third inning as the Bulldogs led 1-0 at that point.
Freshman Carter Himes got the win on the mound for the Cardinals, throwing four innings and allowing four hits, one run and two walks while striking out one. Aiden Snowberger then came on in relief and threw the final three innings, allowing three hits, no runs and no walks while striking out three.
Himes and Snowberger were the other two DCC players with base hits in the contest, with Himes’ being an RBI double.
Bulldog pitcher Jaxon Huffman took the loss, throwing three and 2/3 innings while allowing three hits, three runs and three walks while striking out three.
With Redbank Valley leading 1-0 heading into the bottom of the fourth off of Minich’s solo blast, DCC scored all three of its runs in the bottom of the inning and later held on for the 3-1 win.
Huffman walked Brayden Fox to start the bottom of the fourth and then hit Blake Pisarcik. That set up Gritzer’s two-RBI double as the Cardinals took a 2-1 lead.
Two batters later, Himes then helped out his own cause with an RBI double, plating courtesy runner Johnny Varischetti to go up 3-1 — as that would again be the final score.
DuBois Central Catholic (7-3) is back on the diamond today at Clarion-Limestone while Redbank Valley (5-3) is at Cranberry on Tuesday.
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 3,
REDBANK VALLEY 1
Score by Innings
Redbank 001 000 0 — 1
DuBois 000 300 x — 3
Redbank Valley—1
Owen Clouse 4020, Tate Minich 4111, Breckin Minich 4010, Tyler Hetrick 3000, Mason Clouse 2000, Ty Carrier 2000, Braylon Wagner 2010, Jaxon Huffman 3020, Peyton Rearick 3000, Carson Gould 0000. Totals: 27-1-7-1.
DuBois Central Catholic—3
Aiden Snowberger 2010, Carter Hickman 3000, Brayden Fox 2100, Blake Pisarcik 2100, Kaden Brezenski 3000, Ben Gritzer 2022, Cartar Kosko 2000, Carter Himes 3011, Matt Pyne 2000, Johnny Varischetti 0100, Andrew Green 0000. Totals: 21-3-4-3.
Errors: Redbank 0, DuBois 0, LOB: Redbank 8, DuBois 6. 2B: Gritzer, Himes. HR: Minich. SAC: Wagner; Kosko. HBP: Pisarcik (by Huffman).
Pitching
Redbank Valley: Jaxon Huffman-3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO, 1 HB; Braylon Wagner-2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Carter Himes-4 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Aiden Snowberger-3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Himes. Losing pitcher: Huffman.
In other baseball action:
Johnsonburg 3,
Moniteau 0
BUTLER — The Johnsonburg Rams baseball team picked up a 3-0 win over Moniteau on Saturday at Pullman Park in Butler.
The Rams avenged its loss to the Warriors from March 22 that saw Moniteau beat Johnsonburg in its season opener, 5-4, in 13 innings.
Saturday’s game had Aiden Zimmerman throw a complete game shutout, allowing four hits and no walks while striking out seven.
Zimmerman also helped out his own cause by going 2-for-4 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI.
After Derek Beimel drew a leadoff walk in the top of the second inning Cameron Larkin hit a two-out triple to put the Rams up 1-0.
Although Moniteau starting pitcher Brock Matthews would get out of the inning with Larkin stranded on third, the Rams’ bats got to Matthews again in the top of the third. Luke Zimmerman drew a walk to lead off and Aiden Zimmerman then hit an RBI double to bring home Luke Zimmerman to go up 2-0.
Moniteau then went with Dawson Cook on the mound, who in turn allowed just two hits in the next four innings. But for the Rams, Aiden Zimmerman was able to steal third and then a Kaden Dennis fly ball to center went for a sac fly RBI as Johnsonburg led 3-0.
Johnsonburg (6-3) hosts DuBois Central Catholic on Tuesday.
JOHNSONBURG 3,
MONITEAU 0
Score by Innings
J’burg 012 000 0 — 3
Moniteau 000 000 0 — 0
Johnsonburg—3
Luke Zimmerman ss 3100, Aiden Zimmerman p 4121, Kaden Dennis 2b 3001, Erik Panebianco c 4000, Derek Beimel 3b 2100, Nick Myers 1b 3000, Michael Copello rf 3000, Cameron Larkin cf 2010, Rocco Delhunty dh 3010, Frankie Miller lf 0000. Totals: 27-3-4-3.
Moniteau—0
Connor Ealy cf-p 3010, Dawson Wallace 1b 3010, Keagan Book c 3000, Brock Matthews p-ss 3000, Dawson Cook ss-p 3020, James Gillen dh 3000, Ian Ross 2b 3000, Landon Kelly lf 3000, Derrik Creedon-Moyer 3b-rf 2000. Totals: 26-0-4-0.
Errors: J’burg 2, Moniteau 3. 2B: A. Zimmerman; Ealy. 3B: Larkin; Wallace. SF: Dennis. HBP: Larkin.
Pitching
Johnsonburg: Aiden Zimmerman-7 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO.
Moniteau: Brock Matthews-2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Dawson Cook-4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 5 SO; Connor Ealy-1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: A. Zimmerman. Losing pitcher: Matthews.