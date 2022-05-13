KANE — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team used a big third inning to rally from an early deficit to knock off host Kane, 14-7.
The homestanding Wolves held a 2-1 lead after one inning, but DCC exploded for eight runs in the top of the third to seize control of the game. The Cardinals tacked on another run in the fifth before Kane made things a little more interesting with a four-run bottom of the fifth to get back within four at 10-6.
However, DCC put the game away with four runs in the top of the seventh.
The Cardinals pounded out 17 hits in the win, led by the duo of Blake Pisarcik and Brayden Fox, who both went 4-for-4 with three RBIs. Pisarcik came off the bench to hit three doubles and a triple in the final five innings. Fox also had a double.
Aiden Snowberger and Ben Gritzer both added two hits. Gritzer had a double and RBI, while Sowberger knocked in a pair.
Snowberger also started and got the win in the mound. The lefty tossed the first four innings, allowing two runs, one earned on four hits. He struck out five and walked a pair.
Brandin Anderson helped settle things down after Kane’s four-run fifth as he tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief. He allowed three hits while striking out four and walking one. Pisarcik came in to record the final out.
Central Catholic is back in action Saturday night against DuBois in the City Classic at Showers Field at 7 p.m.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 14,
KANE 7
Score by Innings
DCC 108 010 4 — 14
Kane 200 0401 — 7
DCC—14
Aiden Snowberger p-cf-lf 5322, Carter Hickman ss 1000, Blake Pisarcik ss-2b-p 4343, Brayden Fox rf-lf-2b 4243, Ben Gritzer c 2121, Cole Sansom 1b 4110, Kaden Brezenski 3b-ss-p-ss 4212, Brandin Anderson dh-p-rf 3111, Cartar Kosko lf-p-rf-3b 5001, Matt Pyne cf 3010, Andrew Green rf-2b 2011, Dylan Hanna cr 0100, Nick Colbey 0000, Trenton Miller 0000. Totals: 37-17-14.
Kane—7
Harley Morris ss 4210, Shane Ackley cf-p 4232, Andrew Jekielek 2b 2100, Justin Peterson p 4122, Curtis Barner dh-p-cf 4012, Landon Darr rf 3000, Luke Ely c 3010, Elijah Everett 3b 3010, Brock Wensel 1b 4010, Isaya Miller 0000, Kane Scharba 0000. Totals: 31-7-10-6.
Errors: DCC 2, Kane 2. LOB: DCC 10, Kane 9. 2B: Pisarcik 3, Fox, Gritzer; Morris, Ackley, Peterson, Ely, Barner. 3B: Pisarcik. SB: Snowberger, Sansom; Morris 2, Ackley. CS: Pisarcik (by Ely), Fox (by Ely).
Pitching
DCC: Aiden Snowberger-4 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 5 SO; Cartar Kosko-1/3 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 2 HB; Kaden Brezenski-0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Brandin Anderson-2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 4 SO; Blake Pisarcik-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Kane: Justin Peterson-2 2/3 IP, 9 H, 9 ER, 9 ER, 6 BB, 5 SO; Curtis Barner-3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO; Shane Ackley-1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB.
Winning pitcher: Snowberger. Losing pitcher: Peterson.
In other baseball action Thursday:
Johnsonburg 16,
Port Allegnay 0,
4 innings
JOHNSONBURG — The Johnsonburg baseball team scored early and often Thursday in a 16-0, 4-inning victory against visiting Port Allegany at Knothole Park.
The Rams scored three times in the first and continued to add on from there, scoring five times in the second, twice in the third and six times in the fourth to end the game via the 15-run mercy rule.
Johnsonburg had 14 hits in the win, with five different Rams having two or more. Camron Marciniak led the way, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Ethan Wells was 2-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs.
Domenic Allegretto also blasted a homer and finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Kaden Dennis and Caden Smiley also had two-hit days, while Jefferson Freeburg had three RBIs and Erik Panebianco two runs knocked in.
Collin Porter tossed a one-hit shutout for the Rams, striking out seven.
Johnsonburg (10-3) hosts Brockway at the Sandy Beach park just outside Ridgway.
JOHNSONBURG 16,
PORT ALLEGANY 0, 4 innings
Score by Innings
Port 000 0 — 0
J’burg 352 6 — 16
• There were no outs when the game ended
Port Allegany—0
Spencer 2000, Evens 2000, Prince 2010, Guilds 2000, Moses 1000, Troupe 1000, Dynda 1000, Archer 1000, Causer 1000. Totals: 13-0-1-0.
Johnsonburg—16
Luke Zimmerman 3111, Erik Panebianco 1112, Domenic Allegretto 3322, Camron Marciniak 3232, Aiden Zimmerman 0200, Ethan Wells 3125, Kaden Dennis 3120, Collin Porter 2000, Cameron Larkin Caden Smiley 2320, Jefferson Freeburg 2113. Totals: 22-16-14-15.
Errors: Port 0, J’burg 0. LOB: Port 1, J’burg 4. 2B: L. Zimmerman, Marciniak 2. HR: Allegretto, Wells. SF: Freeburg.
Pitching
Port: Guilds-1 1/3 IP, 5 H, 8 R, 7 ER, 4 BB, 1 SO; Causer-1 2/3 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
J’burg: Collin Porter-4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 7 SO.
Winning pitcher: Porter. Losing pitcher: Guilds.