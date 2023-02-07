DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys basketball team celebrated Senior Night in style Monday as it captured a big 56-40 victory against Clarion in a battle of two of the top Class A boys teams in District 9.
The Cardinals (14-5) found themselves on the wrong side of a 9-8 score early in the second quarter despite seeming controlling the game to that point. However, DCC promptly ripped off a 10-0 run, eight by senior Luke Swisher, to seize control of the game.
That spurt was part of a much larger 32-11 run that spanned the end of the second quarter and start of the third — a total of 12:24 of game — that saw the Cardinals grab a 20-point lead at 40-20.
Things got a little sloppy at times for the Cardinals at times once they built that big lead, but the Bobcats (12-7) still got no closer than 14 points (40-26) at the end of three quarters.
Central pushed the lead back out to as many as 22 (49-27) before eventually winning by 16 points.
Swisher, one of five DCC seniors honored prior to the game along with Ben Gritzer, Dylan Hanna, Angelo Piccirillo and Brendan Paisley, scored 19 points and pulled down 13 rebounds.
He tied for game-high honors with teammate Andrew Green, who came off the bench in the game as DCC started all five seniors. Hanna and Marek Hoyt each added six points, with Paisley (4) and Gritzer (2) also finding the scorebook.
“Clarion is a really good team, and we’ve seen film on them and they were 12-6 and been playing well,” said DCC coach Dom Varacallo. “I liked the way we played to get up 40-20, but then we just need to stay locked in and play like we have been.
“We took some plays off and just a continued message for us to stay focused for 32 minutes, because that’s what it’s going to take. I thought we outplayed them for a majority of the first quarter, and we look up 7:30 in the second quarter and we’re down one. So, that’s how good Clarion can be and how quick they can turn games around and score the basketball.
“It was a very good win, and I’m happy with how well we played team defense for a majority of the game. That’s going to be the recipe going forward for us, is locking in with our man to man.”
The first quarter proved to be low-scoring, with DCC controlling the action on both ends of the floor. The Cardinals scored the game’s first six points on a Gritzer basket and two hoops from Paisley.
Clarion finally found the scoreboard on a Derek Smail bucket with 2:11 left in the quarter before Swisher countered for DCC to make it 8-2. The Bobcats ended the first on a high note though as Dawson Smail hit a long running 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 8-5.
The Bobcats carried that momentum into the second quarter, where it got two quick hoops in the opening minute by Dawson Smail and Devon Lauer around a DCC turnover to take their lone lead of the night at 9-8.
The Cardinals quickly settled down though and ripped off that 10-0 run fueled by eight points by Swisher to take an 18-9 lead in the final two minutes of the half.
Bobcat Bryce Brinkley ended that run with a 3-pointer with 57 seconds left in the half, but Hoyt heaved in a three-quarter court shot at the buzzer to send DCC to the locker room with a 21-12 lead.
Clarion came out strong to start the third quarter and put together a 6-2 spurt in the first 1:30 to cut the DCC lead to four at 22-18.
The Cardinals promptly countered with a 12-0 run of their own to turn that four-point lead into a 16-point advantage (34-18) in less than three minutes. Swisher jump-started the run with a fastbreak layup, while Green seven points in the stretch.
A hoop by Lauer momentarily slowed down the Cardinals, who then rattled off six more points in a row to take a 40-20 lead. Hanna had four in that mini-run, including completing a 3-point play off a steal.
The momentum swung in Clarion’s favor again to end the third though, as the Bobcats notched the final six points of the frame to make it 40-26.
Green promptly ended any thoughts of a Clarion comeback bid though, as he scored the first five points of the fourth to steady the ship again for DCC. Hoops by Green and Hanna then pushed the lead to 22 (49-27) before Dawsm Smail hit a 3-pointer.
The teams largely traded scores from there as the Cardinals finished off the big Senior Night victory.
“It was a great team effort for our seniors tonight,” said Varacallo. “This was Angelo’s first start and he had a big steal early. Swisher had 19 points and Brendan Paisley played poised for the majority of the game and helped us get that lead. Dylan Hanna stepped up and Ben Gritzer had the first bucket of the game and was a real staple in the middle for us.”
The Cardinals are back in action Thursday at Clearfield before hosting Otto-Eldred on Saturday in a rematch of a District 9 Class A semifinal game a year ago won by the Terrors, 50-39. Otto is up in Class 2A this year.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 56,
CLARION 40
Score by Quarters
Clarion 5 7 14 14 — 40
DCC 8 13 19 16 — 56
Clarion—40
Devon Lauer 2 0-1 4, Dawson Smail 3 2-4 10, Bryce Brinkley 3 1-4 8, Gabe Simko 1 0-0 2, Derek Smail 1 0-0 2, Tanner Miller 1 0-0 2, Nathan Frederick 1 0-0 2, Owen Kriebel 0 0-0 0, Mason Burford 0 0-0 0, Logan MacKinley 0 0-0 0, Dauntae Girvan 4 2-2 10. Totals: 16 5-11 40.
DCC—56
Luke Swisher 9 1-2 19, Ben Gritzer 1 0-0 2, Dylan Hanna 2 2-3 6, Brendan Paisley 2 0-0 4, Angelo Piccirillo 0 0-0 0, Andrew Green 7 3-4 19, Brayden Fox 0 0-0 0, Marek Hoyt 2 0-0 6, Johnny Varischetti 0 0-0 0, Luke Fragle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 6-9 56.
Three-pointers: Clarion 3 (Da. Smail 2, Brinkley), DCC 4 (Green 2, Hoyt 2).