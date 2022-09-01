DuBOIS — It’s always good whenever you can rebound after a tough loss. Such was the case for the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals soccer team at home on Thursday. After experiencing a 3-1 loss at Brockway on Tuesday, the Cardinals soundly defeated the Keystone Panthers by a 10-0 final.
Luke Fragle had a hat trick while Kyan Peck and Weston Youngdahl had two goals each. Neel Gupta also had three assists.
“After losing three and getting one back here, the kids definitely needed it,” DCC head coach Phil Esposito said. “They deserved to get a win. They’ve played tough the first three games of the season. We saw a lot of good things.”
Those aforementioned “good things” included goalkeeper Cartar Kosko notching his first shutout and three players scoring their first career varsity goals in Youngdahl and Tyler Baird.
“It’s good to see that to give these kids more confidence as well,” Esposito said. “Overall the team played well today.”
For those in attendance on Thursday, a clock malfunction meant you had to keep score on your own — as a timekeeper would periodically inform players and coaches of how much time was actually left throughout. But regardless of knowing the actual time or not, the Cardinals got going about 10 minutes in and kept that momentum rolling throughout the rest of the contest.
“We just capitalized more,” Esposito said. “We scored first and just continued the momentum and took advantage of more opportunities. The defense stepped in front and won balls out of the air a little better today. It’s clicking.”
Keystone and DCC battled back and forth early, with the Cardinals getting shots on goal but were unable to capitalize. That finally happened roughly a little over 10 minutes into the game as Gupta found Fragle — who in turn hit it in the back of the net past Keystone goalkeeper Emmet Fye for a 1-0 lead.
Gupta and Fragle swapped for the second goal — this time as Gupta put it past Fye to make it 2-0.
Fragle’s second goal was on an assist from Peck, as he got the fortunate bounce off the left post for a 3-0 lead.
The Cardinals’ next two goals happened about a minute a part as Peck dribbled through defenders and found the back of the net to make it 4-0. Quickly after that, Peck scored again — this time assisted by Gupta as the Cardinals took a 5-0 lead after that with that same lead heading into the half.
It was more of the same in the second half as Gupta found Youngdahl early for a 6-0 lead.
A barrage of shots on goal led to the 7-0 lead. Two corner kicks from Gupta — the last of which had players from each side touching the ball in traffic with Fye in goal. But when it was all said and done, Aiden Engle found Fragle near the goal line for a 7-0 lead.
Youngdahl’s second goal was assisted by Jordan to make it 8-0.
“We moved things around tactically to kind of have a plan B for some teams and it worked well here,” Esposito said. “It kind of opened the field more and not just create more opportunities for Luke, Kyan and Neel but for a lot of other guys.”
Tristen Sedor then found the back of the net for a 9-0 Cardinals lead and Baird capped things off by firing at net in traffic and cashing in — setting what would be the final score at 10-0.
Central Catholic had five corner kicks in the match while Keystone didn’t record one. They also outshot the Panthers 25-7 on the day while Kosko had four saves.
The Cardinals (1-3) will be back in action on Tuesday as they’ll travel to Redbank Valley.
“We’ll give these guys a nice little break — a couple days break,” Esposito said. “A lot of guys are battling through injuries. So it will (be good to have the break). Redbank’s a good team and we’ve got to be ready to play.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 10,
KEYSTONE 0
Score by Halves
Keystone 0 0 — 0
DCC 5 5 — 10
First Half
DCC—Luke Fragle (Neel Gupta assist).
DCC—Neel Gupta (Luke Fragle assist).
DCC—Luke Fragle (Kyan Peck assist).
DCC—Kyan Peck (Aiden Engle assist).
DCC—Kyan Peck (Neel Gupta assist).
Second Half
DCC—Westin Yougdahl, (Neel Gupta assist).
DCC—Luke Fragle (Aiden Engle assist).
DCC—Westin Youngdahl (Daniel Jordan assist).
DCC—Tristen Sedor.
DCC—Tyler Baird.
Statistics
Shots: Keystone 7, DCC 25. Saves: Keystone 8 (Emmet Fye), DCC 4 (Cartar Kosko). Corner kicks: Keystone 0, DCC 5.