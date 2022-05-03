DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals baseball team came out of the gates firing on Monday afternoon against the Johnsonburg Rams at Stern Family Field, scoring six runs in the first two innings. From there, it would be a pitchers’ duel as the Cardinals held on for the 6-0 win.
“Can’t say enough about the start,” DCC head coach Adam Fox said. “Guys came out swinging. Guys came out situational hitting. We did some good things early on.”
Cardinal pitcher Carter Hickman threw six and 2/3 innings, allowing just five hits, no runs and striking out seven.
“Carter Hickman had a great day for us again,” Fox said. “He’s been throwing the ball really well for us and setting the tone for us with his bat and throwing the ball. I’m just really happy for Carter and his hard work. He’s put a ton of work this offseason in the weight room. He played football this year so he’s really toughened up. He’s really given us some really good stuff out there. I can’t say enough about him.”
Aiden Snowberger and Hickman led off the game for DCC in the bottom of the first with singles off of Rams starting pitcher Jefferson Freeburg, as a Ben Gritzer fielder’s choice made it 1-0. With Trenton Miller coming in to courtesy run for Hickman once he reached third base, a passed ball allowed Miller to score to give DCC an early 2-0 lead.
The Cardinals picked up where they left off in the second, as Nick Colbey drew a walk and advanced to third after a Snowberger single — with Snowberger getting to second on the throw to keep Colbey at third. Hickman then helped his own cause with a two-RBI single to make it 4-0.
With two outs, the Rams had two errors — one of which allowed baserunners to move up and the last of which allowed two runs to score. Kaden Brezenski was at the plate with the bases loaded as the throw from Aiden Zimmerman from short was wide, allowing Brayden Fox and courtesy runner Blake Pisarcik to score for the 6-0 lead.
“Big credit to our guys coming off the bench and in baserunning situations,” Fox said. “Trenton Miller had a great dirtball read there at home plate. Then Blake Pisarcik was able to score on an overthrow. Those are things that go unnoticed. Those are really big deals for us and what we teach here. I was really, really proud of those guys and what they did and how they contributed today. That was huge.”
But from there, Freeburg and the Rams would shut down the Cardinals’ offense, as he allowed just one hit in the next four innings while striking out five in that span. Unfortunately for the visitors, they weren’t able to get anything going themselves.
“Our season has kind of went that way — we’re kind of a team right now of one or two bad innings in a game is putting us in a hole,” Johnsonburg head coach Michael Porter said. “Then we’re losing it mentally and we just can’t recover. That’s the best way to describe it.
“Our pitching, almost exclusively this season, has started out slow. We can’t get ahead in the count so the batters know what’s coming. All of a sudden our guys find their rhythm and you can shut them down for four innings. But the damage is already done. You can’t do that against good teams. The one inning, we gave them five outs on two errors. You can’t give good teams five outs or they’re going to beat you.”
After Domenic Allegretto led off the top of the fourth with a single, Hickman walked Camron Marciniak and Ethan Wells to load the bases with no outs. But Hickman would then strike out the next two batters and get a groundout to get out of the inning unscathed.
“I went out and told him, ‘Carter, let’s limit the damage. They’ve got bases loaded and they’re probably going to get one or two. Let’s make sure of an out. Let’s make sure we get through this inning — just pound the zone and take your chances,’” Fox said. “Sometimes you go out there as a pitcher and the zone starts to shrink for you and you start to lose confidence in your stuff. I think Carter has good enough stuff where he doesn’t have to go that route ... He pitched himself out of it. That’s being a pitcher right there. He trusted his off-speed — he got a lot of guys out on their front foot. He didn’t live or die with his fastball but he was a pitcher tonight. That’s Carter — when he’s on, he’s really tough to hit.”
For the last three innings, the Rams would get someone on via a single, but that’s all they could muster as DCC held on for the 6-0 win. The Cardinals outhit the Rams 6-5 in the contest.
“Hats off to Johnsonburg, coach Porter, coach Allegretto and coach Zimmerman,” Fox said. “They do such a good job over there with those kids. That’s such a special group of kids. They’ve won so much. It’s good competition every time we play. So hats off to them and best of luck in the playoffs, too. They’re a good squad and I’m glad we can have good games against those guys.”
DuBois Central Catholic (9-4) plays again on Thursday as they host Brookville.
“Overall, we beat a quality opponent,” Fox said. “Those guys are a really good team over there. To get them twice this year, that’s a big deal. We’re stoked.”
Johnsonburg (7-3) will take part in the Elk County Tournament on Wednesday.
“It’s not that we’re not hitting the ball,” Porter said. “We’re not finding a lot of gaps. We’re not stringing hits together. Everything is there — it’s just a matter of putting it all together. Like I told them, there’s a lot of teams that wish they were 7-3 right now so don’t get too crazy. We’re midseason here. We’ve seen a lot of teams get hot at the right time of the year and all of a sudden, it’s a different story.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6,
JOHNSONBURG 0
Score by Innings
J’burg 000 000 0 — 0
DCC 240 000 x — 6
Johnsonburg—0
Aiden Zimmerman ss 3000, Domenic Allegretto 1b 3010, Camron Marciniak cf 2010, Ethan Wells c 2000, Kaden Dennis 2b-p 3000, Luke Zimmerman lf 3000, Collin Porter dh 3010, Caden Smiley rf 3010, Jefferson Freeburg p-2b 2000, Erik Panebianco ph 1010, Derek Beimel 3b 0000. Totals: 25-0-5-0.
DuBois Central Catholic—6
Aiden Snowberger lf-p 4220, Carter Hickman p 4022, Trenton Miller cr 0100, Andrew Green 2b 0000, Brayden Fox rf 3100, Ben Gritzer c 3001, Blake Pisarcik cr 0100, Cartar Kosko 3b-lf 1000, Kaden Brezenski ss 2000, Brandin Anderson 1b 2010, Nick Colbey 2b-3b 2100, Matt Pyne cf 2010. Totals: 23-6-6-3.
Errors: J’burg 2, DCC 1. LOB: J’burg 7, DCC 6. SAC: Pyne. SB: Dennis; Snowberger, Pyne. CS: A. Zimmerman (by Gritzer); Hickman (by Wells). HBP: Kosko (by Freeburg), Anderson (by Freeburg).
Pitching
Johnsonburg: Jefferson Freeburg-5 2/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO, 2 HB; Kaden Dennis-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Carter Hickman-6 2/3 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO; Aiden Snowberger-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hickman. Losing pitcher: Freeburg.