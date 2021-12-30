DuBOIS — Heading into the half, the Brockway Rovers boys basketball team held a 23-21 lead over DuBois Central Catholic on Wednesday night in the DuBois Holiday Tournament consolation game. But after getting a quick 25-21 lead, the Cardinals went on an 11-0 run and pulled away in the second half for a 49-36 victory.
“We showed some unity and cohesiveness in the second half in passing the basketball,” Cardinals head coach Dom Varacallo said. “I know we struggled to take care of the ball. That’s been our Achilles’ heel all year. But I’d say in the second half, I thought we played together and as a team and was able to find some rhythm.”
Alec Srock had a dominant effort for the Cardinals, scoring 20 points while also grabbing 24 rebounds as DCC outscored Brockway 28-13 in the second half.
“Two things really hurt in the second half,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “First thing is we really got hurt on the offensive glass and (DCC) got a lot of second chance opportunities. Then (DCC) made the run and we just kind of lost our focus and started to press a little bit — especially offensively. That led to some run outs and the trouble on the glass, I think that was the difference in the second half.”
After DCC jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first quarter, Brockway cut the deficit to one as the Cardinals led 9-8 after the first eight minutes.
With the score 11-10 Cardinals in the second quarter, Brendan Paisley knocked down the Cardinals’ only three on the day to take a 14-10 lead.
“Brendan Paisley showed a lot of energy,” Varacallo said. “He’s all over the floor so it’s pretty great to see Brendan come into his own and have a game like he did today.”
But after Srock got a rebound and put back for an 18-15 lead, Brockway tied it up with a Dylen Coder corner three.
Srock then made a bucket and was fouled on the play, hitting his free throw to get the lead to 21-18 with 46 seconds left in the first half. But Coder hit another three to tie and Alex Carlson scored to give Brockway its first lead of the day at 23-21 with seconds left in the first half.
“The first half, I thought our defense was outstanding,” Clark said. “But our initial defense, we didn’t get on the glass and that didn’t allow us to get the fast break opportunities we did in the first half. So that really hurt.”
Jared Marchiori scored for the Rovers to give them a four point lead at 25-21, but it was all Cardinals for the rest of the quarter as they went on an 11-0 run. Dylan Hanna got things going with a bucket underneath and Andrew Green tied it up before Hanna hit a midranger to take a 27-25 Cardinals lead — and a lead DCC wouldn’t relinquish.
“The guy who sparked us at the start of the second half was Dylan Hanna,” Varacallo said. “I thought his four points at the beginning of the second half (were crucial). I thought he played really tough defense in his first start of the year and he did a lot of good things.”
The Cardinals got a lead as high as 16 in the fourth quarter before the final buzzer sounded as DCC won 49-36.
Varacallo said even with Srock’s double-double effort, he and the team will continue to push him to get better.
“Alec’s 20 points and 24 boards, I’m going to challenge him to get better,” Varacallo said. “He can’t be satisfied with his performance tonight. There’s a lot of areas of opportunity for Alec (to improve), but I’m proud of Alec and his effort. He always gives it 100 percent. But he’s got another level and we’re going to continue to push him to get better.”
For the DuBois Holiday Tournament, both Srock and Coder made the All-Tournament Team along with others from DuBois and Brookville, as the Raiders defeated DuBois 44-37 for the title.
DuBois Central Catholic (5-3) gets a bit of a break as its next game is against Elk County Catholic on Jan. 7.
“I think what we can take from this is ownership at the player level when it comes to performance, strive to continue to get better every day,” Varacallo said. “I thought we got better from the first half to the second half. So just from a player/ownership perspective, it’s (the players’) team and I’m here to support them ... as are all of our coaches. Seeing them take ownership of the team will really drive us forward. It’ll be on them as to where we go and where we land. I’m excited to see what the future holds for us.
“I just appreciate our fans coming out, our parents and everyone who supports our program. It’s a great environment at DCC basketball and I appreciate everyone involved.”
Brockway (2-6) is also back in action next against Elk County Catholic, but on Jan. 4.
“It’s been kind of the same pattern,” Clark said. “We play well early or in stretches. It’s about trying to find a way to put that full 32-minutes together. We’ve just got to find a way to do that for a whole game.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 49,
BROCKWAY 36
Score by Quarters
Brockway 8 15 2 11 — 36
DCC 9 12 11 17 — 49
Brockway—36
Jared Marchiori 3 1-2 7, Alex Carlson 4 0-0 9, Marcus Bennett 1 1-2 3, Noah Adams 4 0-0 9, Aiden Grieneisen 1 0-0 2, Dylen Coder 2 0-1 6, Landon Schmader 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 2-5 36.
DuBois Central Catholic—49
Jalen Kosko 3 1-2 7, Alec Srock 9 2-3 20, Peyton Maurer 0 0-0 0, Brendan Paisley 3 0-0 7, Dylan Hanna 3 0-0 6, Neel Gupta 0 0-0 0, Brayden Fox 0 2-2 2, Luke Fragle 0 0-0 0, Ben Gritzer 1 0-0 2, Andrew Green 1 3-7 5, Cartar Kosko 0 0-0 0. Totals: 20 8-14 49.
Three-pointers: Brockway 3 (Dylen Coder 2, Alex Carlson), DCC 1 (Brendan Paisley).