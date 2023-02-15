DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals boys basketball team capped off its regular season in dominant fashion Tuesday at the Varischetti Sports Complex with a 57-21 win over Brockway.
Ten different Cardinals scored points on a night that saw DCC jump out to a 15-3 lead after the first quarter and went into the half with a 40-12 lead.
“It was a nice team win,” DCC head coach Dom Varacallo said. “I liked the way we played defense together, especially in the first half. That kind of set the tone for the rest of the game. We had a battle in our second game with Brockway and they’ve been playing well. So it was nice to get out of here with a win and play the way we did tonight.”
Andrew Green led the Cardinals with 12 points while Brendan Paisley joined him in double-figures with 11. Fellow Cardinals Luke Swisher and Marek Hoyt had seven points each as DCC would rack up the points — especially in the first half — on fast break and second-chance opportunities.
“I felt like we had the ball for the first two minutes and got four or five offensive rebounds (before a Paisley jumper gave DCC the initial 2-0 lead),” Varacallo said. “That was really good to set the tone to hit the glass and finish off that first possession.”
Paisley and Green combined for 15 of the team’s 25 points in the second quarter as Paisley had nine and Green had six as each were able to score inside on the Rovers’ defense. Paisley scored four of those points within a matter of seconds and would later drive through Brockway’s defense late in the second quarter before Ben Gritzer and Marek Hoyt each had buckets to give DCC a 40-12 halftime lead.
“He’s a nice player and he’s really grown a lot this year,” Varacallo said of Paisley. “He’s starting to pick his spots and make some nice plays. It was nice to see him play the way he’s been playing and playing poised. We’re a different team when he plays like he did tonight.”
“It’s not the way we wanted to end the season, especially the way we’ve been playing the last three and a half weeks,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “We had been playing really well.”
With the Cardinals holding a 28-point lead at the half, it didn’t take long to get the PIAA mercy rule in effect as a three by Green with 6:40 left in the third quarter made it 43-12 as the clock ran for the rest of the night. That would then allow everyone from not only DCC but Brockway to get in the game as the Cardinals were able to continue to pull away.
Hoyt drained a three to go up 48-14 and Johnny Varischetti made a play inside at the buzzer to give DCC a 50-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The fourth quarter saw Cardinal Trenton Miller make a layup and later a three — with the three giving DCC a 40-point advantage at 55-15. Ben Yale would then knock down both of his free throw attempts to make it 57-15 before the Rovers scored the last six points of the game to set the final at 57-21.
Reese Yahner led Brockway with eight points as the Rovers finished up its season at 3-19. It was also the last game in the careers of Alex Carlson, Aiden Grieneisen and Brady DeMonte.
“I’m proud of the seniors and the way they’ve led these young kids,” Clark said of his graduating trio. “They’re a young and inexperienced team and they battled through. From the beginning of the year, they showed a lot of progress and a lot of improvement. I’m proud of that fact with this group and how they handled that. I’m proud of all of the guys but especially the seniors — I wish them the best. I just wish we were able to go out on a little better note.”
“I really appreciate the competitive nature of the Brockway seniors,” Varacallo said. “Alex Carlson, he’s been tough playing against for many years. So recognizing him, Grieneisen and DeMonte, I just have a lot of respect for the Brockway players who continue to fight. They’re good athletes and they seem like great kids.”
DuBois Central Catholic wraps up its regular season at 15-7 and awaits the District 9 Class A playoffs after missing out on Allegheny Mountain League playoffs later this week. However, Varacallo feels they’ll be able to take advantage of the added rest and practices to prepare for a run at districts.
“That allows us to get in the gym and practice and fine-tune some things that we need to work on coming into playoffs,” Varacallo. “With our team, we need to continue to work on the defensive end and we’ll continue to get better. I thought we had a championship-level intensity tonight and we need to bring that to practice for the rest of the week.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 57,
BROCKWAY 21
Score by Quarters
B’way 3 9 2 7 — 21
DCC 15 25 10 7 — 57
Brockway—21
Alex Carlson 0 2-2 2, Brady DeMonte 1 0-0 2, Bradey Hughes 1 0-0 2, Reese Yahner 3 2-4 8, Aiden Grieneisen 1 1-2 3, Aiden Wilcox 0 0-0 0, Isaac Crawford 1 0-1 2, Vinny Cavalline 0 0-0 0, Jacob Newcamp 1 0-0 2, Ryan Crawford 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 5-9 21.
DuBois Central Catholic—57
Luke Swisher 3 1-1 7, Brendan Paisley 5 1-2 11, Dylan Hanna 0 0-0 0, Andrew Green 5 1-2 12, Ben Gritzer 1 0-0 2, Marek Hoyt 2 2-2 7, Luke Fragle 1 0-0 3, Johnny Varischetti 2 0-0 4, Angelo Piccirillo 2 0-0 4, Trent Miller 2 0-0 5, Ben Yale 0 2-2 2, Tristan Sedor 0 0-0 0, Anthony Holdren 0 0-0 0. Totals: 23 7-9 57.
Three-pointers: B’way 0, DCC 4 (Fragle, Green, Hoyt, Miller).