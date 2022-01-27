BROCKWAY — It was a first half battle between the DuBois Central Catholic and Brockway boys basketball teams Wednesday night. But in the second half, the visiting Cardinals used a 19-5 fourth quarter to put things out of reach with a 55-30 victory.
Cardinal Alec Srock had a game-high 23 points and 15 rebounds while Brendan Paisley had eight points and eight boards.
“I thought in the second half, especially, we started sharing the basketball,” DCC head coach Dom Varacallo said. “We started playing together. In the first half, I don’t think we played selfish but we made a conscious effort to share the basketball and work together in the second half with our offense. We got in the flow of the game and things started rolling our way.”
It was just an 11-7 first quarter lead for DCC before the Cardinals went on a 10-3 run to stretch it to double-digits for the first time of the night in the middle of the second quarter. But the Rovers would cut the halftime deficit to 23-14 after Marcus Bennett got a layup just before the end of the half.
“We made a run there and got it into single digits at halftime,” Brockway head coach Rick Clark said. “I thought our zone was effective in the second half in slowing them down. That got us out into transition there in the third quarter. We had some good looks — especially the first half — and didn’t knock enough of them down.”
DuBois Central Catholic’s Dylan Hanna scored to open the third quarter and Jalen Kosko hit a three to make it 28-14, but Brockway would chip away again. This time, the Rovers cut the DCC lead to 30-23 after Bennett scored underneath once again.
Bennett scored a team-high 18 points for the Rovers — including the team’s final 14 points.
“He was using his quickness and getting to the hole,” Clark said of Bennett. “He played well tonight and was really setting up some things, spread the floor a little bit to try and get some penetration. Then when (DCC) stepped up, he’d kick it out. We got some good kicks all game, just didn’t knock down enough shots. It was a tough game offensively for us.”
But from there, Paisley knocked down a three for the Cardinals to bring it back to a double-digit lead at 33-23 as DCC had a 36-25 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals then used its advantage on the boards for second chance opportunities — as well as hitting foul shots — to pull away and outscore the Rovers 19-5 in the final quarter for the 55-30 win.
“I think our offensive rebounding was huge,” Varacallo said. “Then in key moments, we got defensive rebounds and we got to the line. I think we were (13-of-18) from the foul line, so that really helped us extend the lead.
“I thought it was a team game, honestly. I thought Luke Swisher came out with a lot of energy in the first quarter. Then I loved our big lineup with Peyton Maurer and Ben Gritzer bringing a lot of energy. Then our small lineup in the second half with Andrew Green and Brendan Paisley really stepped up.”
“We didn’t do a good enough job keeping (DCC) off the offensive glass,” Clark said. “We gave away too many second shots all night long. That’s what really hurt us.”
DuBois Central Catholic moves to 8-5 on the season — with three of those wins coming against Brockway — and is back in action Friday night as they travel to Ridgway.
“It’s really hard to beat a team three times (in a season),” Varacallo said. “(Brockway’s) a scrappy bunch. I’ve got a lot of respect for the Brockway team and their coach. But I thought it was an all-around team effort and I’m proud of our guys. Let’s keep this rolling into Friday.”
Brockway falls to 3-12 on the year and is also back in action Friday as they host Bradford.
“Overall, it’s a similar story — good effort but it’s just some little things and execution,” Clark said. “We didn’t play the full 32-minutes. We probably played two and a half to three quarters tonight. Tough night, but we’ve got a quick turnaround here. We’ve got another home game Friday. So we’ll come back to work (today) and get ready and bounce back.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 55,
BROCKWAY 30
Score by Quarters
DCC 11 12 13 19 — 55
B’way 7 7 11 5 — 30
DuBois Central Catholic—55
Jalen Kosko 3 0-0 7, Alec Srock 8 7-8 23, Brendan Paisley 3 0-0 8, Luke Swisher 1 3-3 5, Dylan Hanna 2 0-0 4, Brayden Fox 0 0-0 0, Peyton Maurer 0 0-0 0, Andrew Green 1 2-2 5, Ben Gritzer 1 0-0 2, Neel Gupta 0 0-0 0, Luke Fragle 0 0-0 0, Marek Hoyt 0 0-0 0, Johnny Varischetti 0 1-2 1, Cartar Kosko 0 0-0 0, Trenton Miller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 13-18 55.
Brockway—30
Dylen Coder 1 0-0 3, Alex Carlson 2 0-0 4, Marcus Bennett 5 8-10 18, Noah Adams 1 0-0 3, Landon Schmader 0 0-0 0, Reese Yahner 0 0-0 0, Joe Hertel 0 0-0 0, Micah Williamson 0 0-0 0, Alex Pearle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 9 8-10 30.
Three-pointers: DCC 4 (Paisley 2, J. Kosko, Green), Brockway 2 (Coder, Adams).