DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic Cardinal boys tennis team picked up an “away” win on Tuesday afternoon with a 5-2 victory over Brockway.
The match was played at DuBois City Park — DCC’s home court — as all Brockway home tennis matches will be played there until further notice due to construction around the school.
Central Catholic swept all four singles matches in straight sets to clinch the win early as the Rovers then took two of three doubles contests.
“I was really glad that our singles guys played really solid matches,” DCC head coach Andy Rice said. “Brockway players had good strokes though and they played really well but our guys were just really consistent today. Sweeping that was really good.”
“We struggled in our singles but they’re a strong team,” Brockway head coach Cynthia Copenhaver said. “(DuBois Central Catholic) is very good.”
At No. 1 singles, Neel Gupta took down John Knox, 6-2, 6-1, while Matt Volpe won No. 2 singles with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Damon Tucker.
Cardinal netter Luke Fragle then won at No. 3 over Adam Lin, 6-0, 6-2.
“Luke Fragle had a really nice bounce-back because he had a tough matchup against DuBois (where he lost last week to Jay Parekh),” Rice said. “So to get a nice, clean, 6-0, 6-2, win was good to see.”
With No. 3 doubles having started, DCC’s Tyler Baird then gave it a clean sweep for singles and clinched the overall win for the Cardinals with a hard-fought 6-2, 6-4 win over Aiden Wilcox at No. 4 singles.
“I was very pleased with Aiden (Wilcox) — he’s just a freshman,” Copenhaver said.
By clinching the win before No. 1 and No. 2 doubles started, it allowed Rice to deviate from the team’s usual doubles lineup. In the two prior games this year, Gupta and Fragle have teamed at No. 1 while Volpe and Baird have played at No. 2 and Daniel Jordan and Westin Youngdahl have teamed at No. 3.
Rice then had Jordan and Youngdahl play at No. 1 as Brockway’s Knox and Lin win, 8-5.
“Daniel and Westin, they played a solid match against (Brockway singles) No. 1 and No. 3 players,” Rice said. “I was happy. We didn’t get the win there but they’re improving all the time and I’m happy with what I’m seeing out of them.”
Central Catholic then picked up an 8-4 win as Baird teamed with Haley Semancik to defeat Tucker and Wilcox.
“I was really happy to get to play (others) up in doubles and I was really happy Tyler and Haley got that win at No. 2 doubles,” Rice said. “They were down 2-3 and then went on a nice run to finish that match. That was nice to see and they gelled as a team and as the match went on.”
No. 3 doubles — which had already started prior to the last singles match being completed — saw the Brockway duo of Mason Bundy and Dom Durle defeat Nathan Irwin and Ryan Erickson, 8-6.
“We did very well on doubles,” Copenhaver said. “Mason Bundy and Dominic Durle — Bundy’s a junior and Durle is a freshman but this is Bundy’s first year (playing). That was a battle.”
The win moves the Cardinals to 3-0 on the young season as Rice is excited with what he’s seen from the team thus far.
“I’m really happy with the mental aspect of the game from these guys,” Rice said. “They don’t get too up or too down during the match — which I think is key. It’s something that we talked about coming into the season.”
The Cardinals will be back in action today as they’ll host St. Marys.
“They’re a great group of coachable kids and we’re glad to be 3-0,” Rice said.
Brockway (1-3) hosts Bradford at the DuBois City Park on Thursday.
“It’s a good group of kids,” Copenhaver said. “A lot of newcomers and they’re getting to practice and seeing good tennis on the court.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 5,
BROCKWAY 2
Singles
1. Neel Gupta (DCC) def. John Knox, 6-2, 6-1.
2. Matt Volpe (DCC) def. Damon Tucker, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Luke Fragle (DCC) def. Adam Lin, 6-0, 6-2.
4. Tyler Baird (DCC) def. Aiden Wilcox, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles
1. Knox/Lin (B) def. Westin Youngdahl/Daniel Jordan, 8-5.
2. Baird/Haley Semancik (DCC) def. Tucker/Wilcox, 8-4.
3. Mason Bundy/Dom Durle (B) def. Nathan Irwin/Ryan Erickson, 8-6.