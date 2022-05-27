BROCKWAY — In a rematch of last year’s District 9 Class A championship baseball game, the DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals took down the Elk County Catholic Crusaders, 9-4, Thursday, at Brockway after a six-run third inning gave the top-seeded Cardinals the lead and a trip to this year’s D-9 Class A title game Monday.
Kaden Brezenski was 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and three total RBIs while Brayden Fox was also 2-for-3 with three RBIs — including a two-run triple that tied things up.
“God’s good, man,” DCC head coach Adam Fox said. “We pray as a team and we have a lot of faith and a lot of trust in each other. There’s a lot of love on this team and that dugout is special. These kids are special — I’ve said it since day one. We had some people come talk to them this week. Peter Varischetti came in and talked to them about being a family and being themselves. (Penn State DuBois) head coach (Tom) Calliari came in and talked about being the stray dog — just some things they don’t always end up hearing from me. That stuff’s important.
“And these guys are never going to quit. And when you give them external motivating factors — you’ve got a rowdy crowd, which is what we expected — we don’t let it phase us. We let it fuel the fire. We know it’s about us. We’re going to win it because of what we do and we’re going to lose, it’s going to be because of us.”
The Crusaders (17-4) fell behind to the No. 4-seeded Crusaders 3-1 in the top of the third before the bats got rolling and DCC sent 11 players to the plate in the six run, six hit inning.
“I’ve got to give it to the kids and their approach at the plate,” coach Fox said. “Our plan was to get on base — get on base and attack Joe’s fastball. He’s got a really good fastball and he throws hard. But we knew he got us earlier in the year and we didn’t show up that day ... That really lit us up. We haven’t lost since. That game kind of propelled this team. The way they treat us and the way they go about things, all that does is fuel us. To us, we’re happy. We can take that because we build these kids to be mentally tough. And we build them for situations like that. You’re never going to get really good unless you’re uncomfortable. And we’ve put these kids in uncomfortable situations all year and we push them.”
Fox gave the Cardinals a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first before ECC responded in the top of the third. Ryan Shaffer led off with an infield single and after DCC pitcher Carter Hickman walked Luke Ginther, a Cardinals’ error loaded up the bases with two outs. David Anderson then made the Cardinals pay with a three-run triple past a diving Fox to give ECC a 3-1 lead.
But the Cardinals would quickly respond in the bottom half of the inning as Aiden Snowberger led off with an infield single on a bunt and Matt Pyne drew a walk off of ECC pitcher Joe Tettis. Fox then had a triple of his own, plating Snowberger and Pyne to tie it up at 3-3.
Hickman then helped his own cause with a double to right, scoring Fox for a 4-3 Cardinal lead. Brezenski then stepped up and hit a two-run bomb to left to get the Cardinal faithful roaring for a 6-3 lead.
“I know there’s a lot of people out there that don’t really pull for us because we’re a private school,” coach Fox said. “But we’re tough and we beat bigger schools. And some people have a hard time getting behind that. But the showing tonight and the fans we had here tonight, I just can’t say enough. I appreciate every single one of them coming out and supporting these boys because these boys are special. They’re just a special group.”
Central Catholic added another run as Blake Pisarcik hit an RBI single up the middle to make it 7-3 before ECC finally got out of the inning.
After a scoreless fourth, Ginther tagged Hickman for a solo shot to lead off the fifth, making it 7-4. And after two more Hickman walks in the inning, he was able to get out of the jam in allowing just the lone run.
Cole Sansom then went to the mound in the top of the sixth inning and was lights out from there, striking out all six batters he faced in the final two innings.
“Carter didn’t have his best stuff but he was good enough,” coach Fox said. “Cole Sansom, you can see he’s just getting warmed up. The kid’s electric.”
The Cardinals would then tack on a couple of insurance runs off of pitcher Ben Paul as a Hickman sac fly made it 8-4 and a Brezenski single made it 9-4.
Sansom then struck out the side in the top of the seventh — including the final strikeout of Tommy Slay after a 3-0 count — to send DCC to the D-9 title game and a chance to become back-to-back champions.
“I thought it was a great day of baseball,” ECC head coach James Slay said. “The boys didn’t quit on me. I think that was the most important thing is we didn’t quit. I knew it was going to be a tough game and I felt like we fought the whole time. I’m a little disappointed in the third inning. I felt like my pitcher was getting squeezed a bit and I felt like that was bothering him. He couldn’t quite get over that ... That’s just one of the things you’ve got to get over with and move on. To his credit, I thought he pitched a good game.”
The Cardinals will play No. 3 Clarion-Limestone for the title on Monday at 4 p.m. at Showers Field. Its only game against the Lions this season was a C-L 3-1 win in eight innings on April 13.
“We know we’ve got C-L on Monday,” Fox said. “We owe them one. They punched us in the mouth earlier this season and we haven’t forgot that either. They’re a really good team. I went over and watched them today (prior to the DCC game) ... We’ve been pushing them this past week and we’ve practiced hard preparing for this.”
Elk County Catholic wrapped up its season with an 11-9 record.
“I can’t complain about today,” Slay said. “I asked the boys when we got on the bus, I said, ‘I want 100 percent. I don’t care what the scoreboard says.’ And I got 100 percent. I value that more. The kids fought and to me, that’s worth more than what the scoreboard may have reflected. I really value hard work and no quit and I felt like that’s what gave me. So I’m happy with that.
“Great day of baseball. I have the best wishes for Adam and his team. I think they’ll do well. As much as a rival it is between our two schools, it is fun to play each other. I’m real proud of my Crusader team. We’ve focused this season on effort and progress. And I felt like we got the effort. I felt like we made the progress. Arguably, today we didn’t make the progress on the scoreboard that we wanted to. But the bottom line, as I said in the outfield (to the team afterwards), I’m proud of every one of them. And I think that’s all a coach can really ask.”
In the loss, it was also the final game for the four ECC seniors of Ginther, Slay, Joe Geci and Dom Zambanini.
“I’ve known them a long time — one of which longer than most,” Slay said. “On a personal level, that’s tough ... I was happy with my seniors all season. They all produced in different games ... It’s always tough to have the season-ending game for whomever it may be. The speech is a little bit longer in the outfield and it’s a quality talk.”
“Hats off to the seniors at Elk County for the last three, four years we’ve played each other,” coach Fox said. “They just compete and compete and compete. I can’t say enough about those kids, too, because they’re the ones out there playing and we respect them. And we respect their school and their competitiveness and everything they bring — it’s always going to be a grind. This is the game — it’s been the game. And at the end of the day, I’m just glad we came out on top.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 9,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 4
Score by Innings
ECC 003 010 0 — 4
DCC 106 002 x — 9
Elk County Catholic—4
Luke Ginther cf 3211, Lance O’Neil rf 4000, Tommy Slay ss 3100, David Anderson 2b 2013, Ben Reynolds lf 2000, Dom Zambanini 1b 3010, Joe Tettis p-dh 3000, Ryan Shaffer 3b 3010, Isaac Dellaquila c 2000, Joe Geci cr 0100, Colby Nussbaum ph 1000, Ben Paul p 0000. Totals: 26-4-4-4.
DuBois Central Catholic—9
Aiden Snowberger lf-rf 3230, Matt Pyne cf 3310, Brayden Fox rf-lf 3123, Carter Hickman p-2b 3012, Dylan Hanna cr 0100, Kaden Brezenski ss 3123, Cole Sansom 1b-p 4000, Ben Gritzer c 3010, Andrew Green cr 0100, Brandin Anderson dh-1b 3000, Blake Pisarcik 2b-3b 3011, Nick Colbey 3b 0000. Totals: 28-9-11-9.
Errors: ECC 1, DCC 1. LOB: ECC 5, DCC 7. 2B: Hickman, Gritzer. 3B: Anderson; Fox. HR: Ginther; Brezenski. SF: Hickman. SB: Snowberger, Pyne. CS: Fox (by Dellaquila), Green (by Dellaquila).
Pitching
Elk County Catholic: Joe Tettis-4 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 7 ER, 5 BB, 7 SO; Ben Paul-2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
DuBois Central Catholic: Carter Hickman-5 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Cole Sansom-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 SO.
Winning pitcher: Hickman. Losing pitcher: Tettis.