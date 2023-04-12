KANE — The DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals baseball team made it two wins in row Tuesday with a 6-1 road win over Kane.
Carter Himes got the win on the mound, throwing five and 1/3 innings while allowing just two hits, one run and three walks while striking out six.
DuBois Central Catholic outhit Kane 5-3 but the Wolves also picked up six errors on the afternoon.
After Ben Gritzer scored on a throwing error in the top of the second inning, a Cartar Kosko RBI double put DCC on top, 2-0.
The Cardinals manufactured its next two runs in the top of the third as Matt Pyne scored on a wild pitch. Carter Hickman then stole third and a throwing error then allowed Hickman to score for the 4-0 lead.
The 4-0 score would remain the same until the top of the fifth as a Blake Pisarcik fielder’s choice plated Brayden Fox for a 5-0 lead. One batter later, Kaden Brezenski scored on an error as Kane’s only run of the contest came in the bottom of the sixth on a Landon Darr sac fly.
DuBois Central Catholic (2-3) gets back on the diamond on Thursday at Elk County Catholic.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 6,
KANE 1
Score by Innings
DCC 022 020 0 — 6
Kane 000 001 0 — 1
DCC—6
Aiden Snowberger 4010, Carter Hickman 4100, Brayden Fox 2110, Kaden Brezenski 3100, Ben Gritzer 2100, Blake Pisarcik 3111, Cartar Kosko 3011, Andrew Green 3000, Matt Pyne 3110, Trenton Miller 0000, Carter Himes 0000. Totals: 27-6-5-2.
Kane—1
Anderson 3110, Ely 3000, Everett 1000, Darr 2011, Wansel 3000, Burns 3010, Miller 2000, Chamberlin 2000, Walter 1000, Zook 3000. Totals: 23-1-3-1.
Errors: DCC 2, Kane 6. LOB: DCC 6, Kane 5. DP: DCC 1, Kane 1. 2B: Kosko. SB: Hickman, Fox 2, Pisarcik; Anderson.
Pitching
DCC: Carter Himes-5 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO; Aiden Snowberger-1 2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
Kane: Wansel-2 2/3 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO; Anderson-1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 SO; Everett-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO; Chamberlin-2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO.
Winning pitcher: Himes. Losing pitcher: Wansel.
In other baseball games,
CLEARFIELD 12,
ST. MARYS 7
HYDE — The St. Marys Flying Dutchmen baseball team had its three-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday with a 12-7 loss to the Clearfield Bison.
St. Marys jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning before the Bison scored one run each in the first three innings to tie things up.
Clearfield then took a 7-3 lead in the bottom of the fourth and didn’t relinquish the lead the rest of the way.
Five of the eight St. Marys hits on the afternoon were of the extra-base variety — highlighted by Carter Price’s two-run homer in the top of the fifth. Tysen Beimel, Logan Mosier, Vinnie Lenze and Carter Redmond also had a double each.
Lenze had three RBIs while Price had two. Mosier was the team’s only player with multiple hits as he went 2-for-4 with a run scored.
Clearfield’s Hayvin Bumbarger also had a two-run home run with his coming in the bottom of the fourth inning as the Bison had a dozen hits in the contest.
St. Marys (3-3) will try and get back in the win column on Friday as they travel to DuBois.
CLEARFIELD 12,
ST. MARYS 7
Score by Innings
St. Marys 300 022 0 — 7
Clearfield 111 414 x — 12
St. Marys—7
Lucas Bauer ss 2110, Charlie Coudriet 3b 2101, Logan Mosier cf 4120, Vinnie Lenze 2b 3113, Carter Price c 3112, Jack Beyer cr 0000, Eli Rippey lf 2000, Layton Ryan lf 2010, Tysen Beimel rf 4110, Ben Paul p 1000, Carter Redmond p 1111, Cameron Coudriet p 1000, Dan Schutz 1b 3000. Totals: 28-7-8-7.
Clearfield—12
Cole Bloom c 5110, Anthony Lopez ss 2320, Morgen Billotte cf-p 5222, Hayvin Bumbarger dh 4113, Will Domico rf-lf 3310, Hunter Rumsky 1b 3011, Christian Welker 3b 4130, Braison Patrick 2b 4011, Matt Irvin 2b 0000, Kam Kushner lf-cf 2001, Derrick Mikesell rf 1100, Elijah Quick p 0000. Totals: 33-12-12-8.
Errors: St. Marys 6, Clearfield 2. 2B: Beimel, Mosier, Lenze, Redmond; Billotte, Domico. HR: Price; Bumbarger. CS: Bloom.
Pitching
St. Marys: Ben Paul-3 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Carter Redmond-2 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 7 BB, 2 SO; Cameron Coudriet-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Clearfield: Elijah Quick-5 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 9 SO; Morgen Billotte-2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Quick. Losing pitcher: Paul.