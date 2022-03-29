DuBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic boys and girls track and field teams have 42 combined athletes this year with many of those having experience in last year’s District 9 Class AA championships.
“Practices have gotten off to a great start,” DCC head coach Andy Skraba said. “Only two weeks in and we are already seeing what potential this season has in store for us.”
Among the 28 girls and 14 boys, Skraba said they’ll look to strong leadership among its seniors and juniors.
“Their strong leadership will be key to our success this season as their experience should help carry our underclassmen,” Skraba said.
Those looking to contribute on the girls’ side include Alexis Allen for the pole vault, Alexandra Cribbs on hurdles/sprints and Lauren Schmader on throws. Skraba cited all three as having taken on leadership roles within the team this season.
Schmader finished fifth in the 400 dash at districts and Faith Jacob was sixth in the 100 hurdles — as she also returns.
Schmader, Jacob, Sophia Rooney and Chloe Benden were all on last year’s 4x400 squad that went into districts as the No. 1 seed before falling to teams from Brookville and Johnsonburg. Rooney and Benden are also returning this year for their junior seasons to comprise of the team that holds the school record.
On the boys’ side, Landon Schmader and Micah Williamson look to lead the way.
“The duo of Landon Schmader (distance) and Micah Williamson (distance/jumps) have made huge strides since last year and will look to cap off their senior seasons,” Skraba said.
Landon Schmader finished third at districts in the 800 after entering as the top seed and Williamson finished sixth in the same event that day.
As it is with any sport, a new season will bring about new faces that contribute, as Skraba said that will definitely be the case with the Cardinals’ this year.
“We have several new athletes out this year that will help compete in and score points in all of the events,” Skraba said. “We have added a lot of talent between our sophomore and freshman classes, and we are very excited to see what they’re capable of. To name a few, Reagan Gelnette (jumps/hurdles), Emma Elensky (throws), Madison Mortimer and Zoe Puhala (sprints/mid-distance), Kyan Peck (sprints/jumps) and Johnny Varischetti (throws).”
With those having plenty of experience, Skraba said they’re excited to get the season going.
“Coming out of last year, we are very excited to see what our mix of veterans and new recruits will have to offer this season,” Skraba said. “We will be setting the bar high in hopes of clearing it. There’s no glaring weaknesses with this group. All are eager to learn and excel in their events.”
Skraba’s coaching staff includes assistants Joe Benden and Tom Shade.
Regardless of team and individual results, Skraba knows he, the fellow coaching staff and the athletes will be sure to enjoy the journey this season.
“Besides the competition, working towards and achieving goals, and improving throughout the season, the teams I’ve gotten to be a part of have really enjoyed getting together, having fun and making friendships that will last a lifetime,” Skraba said. “Not to mention, Coach Shade always has something, a workout, a joke, or a trick that keeps things interesting and the spirits high.”
The Cardinals will look to start its season, weather permitting, on Thursday as they travel to Johnsonburg for a 4 p.m. start.
ROSTER
BOYS
Seniors: Hayes Cooper, Owen Helm, Landon Schmader, Micah Williamson. Juniors: Angelo Piccirillo. Freshmen: Tristan Coder, Jed Manno, Kyan Peck, Andrew Reiter, Colton Ross, Jack Roy, Tristan Sedor, Peyton Suplizio, Johnny Varischetti.
GIRLS
Seniors: Alexis Allen, Alexandra Cribbs, Lauren Schmader. Juniors: Chloe Benden, Eva Bloom, Maci Dixon, Faith Jacob, Emily Michalski, Sophia Rooney, Savannah Ross, Madelyn Schmader, Paris Stern. Sophomores: Eva Bisbey, Cece Blasdell, Sara Boland, Reagan Gelnette, Braylee Lukehart, Tehya Shaw. Freshman: Anna Brubaker, Emma Elensky, Caroline Ford, Bailey Franci, Hope Jacob, Lauren Jenkins, Madison Mortimer, Kalina Powell, Zoe Puhala, Alyssa Yanek.