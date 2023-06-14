BLOOMSBURG — You always hear the sports cliché of a win being a “team effort.”
But in the case of this year’s DuBois Central Catholic Cardinals baseball team, that cliché is 100 percent fact.
Take Tuesday’s PIAA Class A semifinal against District 1 champion Dock Mennonite for instance. All 10 starters — including designated hitter Carter Hickman — literally contributed to the victory.
“At the end of the day, I’m just so happy to be on this journey with these kids,” DCC head coach Adam Fox said. “They’re a special group. It’s not easy. We’ve got a skeleton crew. Everybody knows what’s going on with this team and these guys will themselves game in and game out.
“There’s no red carpet ride for us ... And these guys just build off of it. They want the challenge and they accept the challenge — day in and day out.”
In going around the diamond, pitcher Aiden Snowberger threw his second complete game of the state playoffs.
“You need to have an ace,” Fox said. “Snowy has the stuff on the mound to be an ace. He’s a warrior. He put the time in the weight room this year and for this moment. I wanted to make sure that we timed it out with him to be ready to capitalize on where we’re at now ... For Snowy to lead our staff in this position, it’s been huge.
“It doesn’t surprise me with the type of kid that he is and the type of worker he is and what he brings to the table. He’s just a warrior, an absolute warrior.”
Catcher Trenton Miller, who has been starting in place of the injured Ben Gritzer, threw out Dock Mennonite’s Zach Neff at second base on a steal attempt in the second inning.
“I’m proud of Trenton back there,” Fox said. “He just does such a good job. He’s a very inexperienced catcher and he’s throwing guys out. He’s throwing to bases and he’s blocking balls. I think he had one miss today (on a passed ball) and when you have a kid that can step in like that, that’s huge. He shut their running game down. Throwing that guy out was huge.”
First baseman Andrew Green, who hasn’t played a key role in the team until late in the year, notched a leadoff double in the top of the fifth inning and would later score.
“We’ve got Andrew Green playing first right now,” Fox said. “Andrew Green delivers a huge double down the third base line. The adversity that Andrew’s gone through for everything this year, for him to stay the course, I’m so proud of that kid ... I’m so proud of him staying the course and keeping his faith and doing everything he can to be a special part of this team.
“And I told him when Carter went down, I said ‘It’s your time now, Andrew.’ He’s been nothing but spectacular for us, and I’m so happy for him and for his teammates. Because that’s a big deal — when a role player comes in and steps up like he has, he doesn’t get all the accolades in the papers but he’s just as a big part of this team and a huge part of this team and he’s made a difference in this team as every single player has.”
Second baseman Carter Himes caught the ball that Miller threw to catch Neff’s stolen base attempt at second.
Shortstop Kaden Brezenski was part of the crucial pick-off play with Snowberger in the bottom of the sixth.
“How about ‘Panda’ (Brezenski) our shortstop — playing with a torn meniscus since day one. And, he hasn’t had the year he had last year offensively. But for him to bulldog it and be a leader and stay positive and make the plays that he does, Tom Calliari (Penn State DuBois baseball coach) is getting a heck of a player and a heck of a kid that knows the game. He’s embraced the game and what we preach. Such a coachable dude.”
Third baseman Blake Pisarcik had a two-run double and the aforementioned Hickman, one of the team’s ace pitchers that’s been relegated to DH duties since an injury in the District 9 Class A title game, came through with a solo home run in the top of the fourth.
Center fielder Matt Pyne had a busy afternoon defensively, tracking down six fly balls — including one hit to the warning track by Nathan Lapp.
“Carter Hickman, he’s staying hot at the plate,” Fox said. “Blake Pisarcik is staying hot at the plate. Pyne going and getting balls.”
Fellow outfielders Cartar Kosko and Brayden Fox also made big plays. Kosko had a diving catch in the bottom of the fifth that, if missed, could’ve easily seen another Pioneers run cross the plate. Fox then snagged a couple fly balls — one of which was in foul play near the fence.
This year’s run to the title game is a stark contrast from last year’s championship squad. But much like golf in which there’s a million different ways to play a hole, it doesn’t matter how you get there — it’s all about the end result.
“Last year’s team was different,” coach Fox said. “We had the pitching. We had Carter. We had Brandin (Anderson) and we had Cole (Sansom). And in our back pocket, we had Snowy and Bray. We were deep. This year we’ve had to fight and rely on different guys playing in different spots.”
Tuesday’s semifinal saw a dozen DCC players suited up to play. They’ve been ravaged by injuries all season, yet the Cardinals have continued to grind out games when they’ve needed them the most and they now sit one game away from being back-to-back state champions.
“Unity is what got us here and unity is what will get us through this,” Fox said. “It’s taken every single person in this lineup — every single person in the dugout ... They just stay together like a group I’ve never seen. This group is different but the same as last year in they’ve had to fight more. It’s been a hard road.
“It takes all phases of the game and we play them all. We like to say that we’re going to play this game like a chess game, not a checkers game. At the end of the day, we know what we’re capable of and we’re going to bring it to the table day in and day out.”