DUBOIS — The DuBois Central Catholic baseball team used strong pitching coupled with timely hitting to upend visiting Clarion, 7-2, Saturday afternoon at Stern Family Field.
The freshmen duo of Aiden Snowberger and Brayden Fox played a major role in both those areas, while juniors Cartar Kosko and Ben Gritzer had big days hitting at the bottom of the DCC order.
Snowberger and Fox combined on a five-hitter, striking out our four and walking none, and combined with Kosko and Gritzer to account for seven of Cardinals’ eight hits, six of seven runs and three RBIs.
Snowberger, making his first varsity start on the mound, threw five innings innings. He gave aup one earned run on four hits while striking out four. Fox tossed the final two innings, allowing one unearned on one hit in his first varsity action as a pitcher.
Fox, Kosko and Gritzer each had two hits, with Fox hitting a triple and the other two doubles. Fox also had a pair of RBIs, while Gritzer drive in one to help the Cardinals bounce back from a tough 6-5 loss to Indiana in their season opener Wednesday.
“It was a good game,” said DCC coach Adam Fox. “We threw strikes, and made some errors, but our offense put us in a position to play loose. Errors happen in baseball sometimes, and they are still just kids.
“I told them you’re going to make errors, just don’t let them compile, and I think a couple of our guys let it get to them a little bit. That’s something we’re going to address in the next couple days, but you can’t complain when you get a ‘W’.”
Fox had high praise for his two freshmen pitchers.
“They (Snowberger, Fox) are strike throwers,” said Fox. “Obviously, they are freshmen, but we expect a lot from them based on their history,” he said. “They throws strikes and know how to win and put you in a position to win. That’s all we can ask.
“Both of those guys were spark plugs today — Snowy on the mound and Brayden with his bat and then to come in to close it out. That was pretty cool to see those two kids get us our first ‘W’ this year.”
Clarion jumped on Snowberger for a run in the first inning.
With one out, Devon Lauer tripled down the fight-field line as the box hit just in front of a diving Fox. Cam Lapinto followed with a single to left to put the Bobcats up 1-0.
That lead was short-lived though, as DCC answered right back with two runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning.
Snowberger got things started with a one-out walk and scored from first when Fox tripled to right past a diving Ryan Alston. Fox in turn scored on a groundout by Carter Hickman to give DCC a 2-1 lead.
Clarion tried to counter in the second, as Alston reached on a one-out error and Gary Matus singled with two away. Errors were the only issue on the day for the Cardinals, who committed five in the victory.
However, Hickman then made a huge defensive play to end the inning as he made a nice over the shoulder catch while running out into shallow center on a ball hit by Dawson Smail.
Central carried that momentum into the bottom of the second and pushed two more runs across the plate against Clarion starter Lauer to grab control of the game at 4-1.
And, the Cardinals did all that damage with two outs.
Kosko got things started with a two-out double to center and took second when Gritzer beat out an infield single. Couresy runner Blake Pisarcik then stole second and Kosko scored when a wild throw went into center.
Matt Pyne and Snowberger then drew back-to-back walks to load the bases, ending Lauer’s day on the mound. Tanner Miller came on in relief, and Fox promptly smacked a slow roller up the middle that went for an infield single and scored Pisarcik to make it 4-1. Miller halted the rally there, though, getting Hickman to fly out to center and leave the bases loaded.
Snowberger settled in from there and allowed just two baserunners in his final three innings of work on an error with one-out in the third and a two-out single by Bryce Brinkley in the fifth.
The Cardinals continued to extend its lead during that stretch, scoring two more times in the third and once in the fourth to take a 7-1 advantage.
Cole Sansom led off the third with a walk, then caught a break when Miller made an errant pickoff throw that allowed Sansom to hustle around to third. A good threw from the mound likely would have caught Sansom in a rundown off first base.
Kaden Brezenski then plated Sansom on a grounder that resulted in the second out of the inning. The Cardinals weren’t done in the frame though, as Kosko singled with two away and scored from first on a double to right-center by Gritzer. Central scored three runs with two outs on the day.
“Two-out RBIs are absolute back-breakers,” said Fox. “When you can get guys to have quality at-bats with two outs, especially with runners in scoring position, and drive in some runs that way ... that is huge. Those win games, the 1-run, close ball games and are just clutch. To have out guys doing that early in the season is a testament to their approach and what we preach every day.”
The Cardinals tacked on an extra insurance run in the fourth with Snowberger ripped a leadoff double to left and raced home on a sacrifice fly to left by Hickman, who finished the day with two RBIs.
Snowberger worked around a leadoff double in the fifth to keep it a 7-1 game before passing the ball off to Fox. The other freshmen lefty gave up a two-single in the sixth before allowing an unearned run in the seventh when Clarion took advantage of three DCC errors. Derek Smail, who reached on an error, eventually scored on a failed pickoff play to set the final at 7-2.
Central Catholic (1-1) is back in action Tuesday at Johnsonburg.
DUBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 7,
CLARION 2
Score by Innings
Clarion 100 000 1 — 2
DCC 222 100 x — 7
Clarion—2
Dawson Smail ss 4000, Devon Lauer p-2b 2110, Tanner Miller p-cf 2000, Cam Lapinto c 3011, Noah Harrison 2b-3b 3000, Bryce Brinkley lf 3010, Ryan Alston rf 3000, Dante Girvan 3b 1000, Derek Smail 3b-cf 2100, Gary Matus cf-p 3020. Totals: 29-2-5-1.
DuBois Central Catholic—7
Matt Pyne cf 2000, Aiden Snowberger p-pf 1210, Brayden Fox rf-p 4122, Carter Hickman ss 2002, Andrew Green cr-ph 1000, Cole Sansom 1b 2110, Brandin Anderson dh 2000, Dylan Hanna ph-dh 1000, Alex Colbey 2b 0000, Kaden Brezenski 3b 3001, Cartar Kosko lf-rf 4220, Ben Gritzer c 2121, Blake Pisarcik cr-ph 1000. Totals: 25-7-8-6.
Errors: Clarion 1, DCC 5. LOB: Clarion 6, DCC 10. 2B: Matus; Snowberger, Kosko, Gritzer. 3B: Lauer; Fox. SF: Hickman. SB: Pyne, Pisarcik. PO: Matus (by Fox).
Pitching
Clarion: Devon Lauer-1 2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Tanner Miller-2 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Hary Matus-2 1/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 2 SO.
DCC: Aiden Snowberger-5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Brayden Fox-2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Snowberger. Losing pitcher: Lauer.