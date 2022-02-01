DuBOIS — A strong second half performance propelled the DuBois Central Catholic Crusaders boys basketball team to a 72-54 win over the St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy WolfPack on Monday night.
The Cardinals (10-6) trailed 28-22 with just 36.1 seconds left in the second quarter before going on a run that saw Alec Srock make two free throws, Brayden Fox cash in a three and Srock making a layup at the buzzer for a 29-28 halftime lead.
After the WolfPack hit a layup to go up 30-29 at the start of the third, Andrew Green’s three gave the Cardinals a 32-30 lead and DCC didn’t look back from there.
Srock led the team with a game-high 23 points and 11 rebounds. Swisher also recorded a double-double with 16 points and 12 boards while Green added 14 points.
“I thought St. Joe’s came out with a lot of energy and they really got every loose ball,” DCC head coach Dom Varacallo said. “They outworked us (early) and we were very fortunate to be up one at the end of the first half with a nice little run. Guys made plays to get us the lead going into halftime. In the second half, we struggled to find a rhythm but we were able to get the ball inside and work the offensive glass for some second chance opportunities with Swisher and Alec (Srock).”
The Cardinals led 14-11 after a back-and-forth first quarter but then jumped out to a 20-15 lead before the WolfPack started going on a run of its own. A Tim Peters banked jumper and a three tied it up at 20-20 before St. Joe’s eventually got a 28-22 lead prior to the Cardinals’ run to end the second half.
Green’s three to take a 32-30 lead was part of a 16-2 run by the Cardinals to start the second half. That run saw Srock, Swisher, Green and Fox help extend the lead — the last of which was another three by Fox to go up 45-32 before St. Joe’s called a timeout to regroup.
DuBois Central Catholic held a 52-41 lead at the end of the third quarter as they outscored the WolfPack 23-13 during that time. But the visitors wouldn’t go away quietly as St. Joe’s scored six unanswered points to cut the DCC lead to just 52-47 before the Cardinals were able to start extending the lead once again.
Swisher then took over DCC’s scoring efforts, notching 10 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter alone. A bucket and another putback by Swisher gave DCC a 56-47 lead.
“Swisher, he didn’t seem like himself in the first half but he definitely made up for it in the second half,” Varacallo said. “I’m very proud of him and his effort. He’s been a constant for us all year.”
With the score 59-51, Swisher made another layup to give DCC a double-digit lead and Green added another bucket to go up 13.
From there, St. Joe’s did its best to match DCC got the deficit to 11 at 65-54 with 2:05 to play. But a Srock layup and free throw put the lead at 14. Then Swisher and Srock added a bucket each to set the final at what would be 72-54.
The Cardinals saw three players in double figures as seven scored points on the night overall. Jalen Kosko also had nine points — six of which were in the first quarter.
“We’ve got different guys contributing every night,” Varacallo said. “I’m just really proud of our team. They were able to pull it out even if it wasn’t our best night. We couldn’t seem to get in a rhythm but they found a way. Very proud of the way our guys were sharing the basketball today and they did in the second half too.”
Varacallo said if they can implement some things they did in the second half, they’ll be in great shape for the remainder of the season. The Cardinals will then be back in action on Wednesday night as they travel to Johnsonburg.
“We’re shooting the basketball well and scoring the basketball at a much higher clip than we were earlier this year,” Varacallo said. “That’s a huge positive. I think we can take away the defensive intensity that we came out with after halftime. That really changed the game. If we can put both ends of the floor together, we’re going to be a really good basketball team going forward.”
DuBOIS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 72,
ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC ACADEMY 54
Score by Quarters
St. Joe’s 11 17 13 13 — 54
DCC 14 15 23 20 — 72
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy—54
Ben Eby 0 2-4 2, Charlie Yartz 2 1-2 5, Spencer Gigante 6 0-1 13, Luke Surovec 0 0-0 0, Tim Peters 5 2-2 13, Aedan Hall 2 3-4 7, Chris Warner 6 2-6 14, Nick Warner 0 0-0 0, Luke Dunworth 0 0-0 0, Matt James 0 0-0 0, Artie Welsh 0 0-0 0, Tim Cawley 0 0-0 0, Isaiah Clark 0 0-0 0. Totals: 21 11-19 54.
DuBois Central Catholic—72
Jalen Kosko 4 1-4 9, Alec Srock 7 9-12 23, Brendan Paisley 0 2-2 2, Luke Swisher 6 4-4 16, Ben Gritzer 0 0-0 0, Andrew Green 6 0-1 14, Brayden Fox 2 0-0 6, Peyton Maurer 0 0-0 0, Marek Hoyt 1 0-0 2, Dylan Hanna 0 0-0 0, Luke Fragle 0 0-0 0, Cartar Kosko 0 0-0 0, Johnny Varischetti 0 0-0 0, Kyan Peck 0 0-0 0, Neel Gupta 0 0-0 0. Totals: 26 16-23 72.
Three-pointers: St. Joe’s 2 (Peters, Gigante), DCC 4 (Fox 2, Green 2).