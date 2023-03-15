CLARION — The Elk County Catholic boys basketball team appeared to be in complete control of its PIAA Class A second round playoff game against Carlynton Tuesday night, as the Crusaders led by as many as 13 points in the third and eventually took a 40-32 lead to the fourth.
However, turnovers — which plagued the Crusaders all night long — proved to be ECC’s undoing in the final eight minutes as the Cougars won the fourth quarter 17-4 to rally and hand Elk County a heartbreaking 49-44 loss at PennWest Clarion’s Tippin Gymnasium to end ECC’s season.
Austin Milliner and Jaiden McClure sparked that rally, scoring six points each in the fourth, to propel the Cougars into the state quarterfinals and end another stellar season for the Crusaders, who finished with a 26-3 record. McClure posted 10 points, while Milliner had eight.
Elk County, which used a strong defensive effort in the first three quarters to help overcome 24 total turnovers, put a pair of players into double figures on the night.
Sophomore Wil Wortman netted a team-high 15 points to go along with seven rebounds. Senior Michael Jacobs added 11 points, while fellow senior Adam Straub chipped in six points, seven rebounds and five blocks in their final high school games. Colby Nusbaum had seven points and four boards.
“That was a tough loss, that’s the bottom line,” said ECC coach Aaron Straub. “You’re up 12 going against a pretty good trapping defense, and you get them out of that and that is what you hang your hat on. And, we weren’t able to be strong enough with the ball. They were able to tie us up and that was disappointing.
“Our defense kept us in it. Our defense played really well. The play of the game was we had them turned over and Lance was battling for the ball and the ball squirts out and Shriver (#15) hits a three ball. Those are the kind of things that are unfortunate breaks. They are not bad defense.
“Our defense was really good. We just weren’t strong enough with the ball and we needed to make a couple of more shots. We had the opportunity. I didn’t do a real good job communicating in the last three and a half minutes what we wanted. It’s tough to run a continuity offense when a team that quick and that strong.
“Unfortunately we weren’t good enough tonight to score more points than them. That’s the bottom line.”
Both teams appeared to have jitters to start the game as they combined for 15 first-quarter turnovers, 10 by ECC.
Despite those miscues, ECC still jumped out to a 4-0 lead on hoops by Jacobs and Nussbaum and eventually only trailed 11-9 after eight minutes.
Elk County finally settled in a little to start the second quarter and used a 5-0 spurt to open the period to regain the lead at 14-11. Nussbaum got the Crusaders going with an old-fashion 3-point play just 12 seconds in.
A hoop by Cougar Chase Jones momentarily slowed down ECC, but the Crusaders kept the pressure on and used a 7-2 run to push their lead out to six at 21-15. Wortman had five of those points, finishing off a 3-point play of is own. Jones led all scorers with 16 points.
Carlynton (19-7) countered with four straight points before ECC rattled off seven straight to end the half and take a 28-19 advantage to the break. Wortman added four more points in that stretch and had nine in the quarter, while Jordan Wasko capped the half with a 3-pointer for his lone points of the night.
Elk County carried that momentum into the second half and scored the first four points of the third on baskets by Nussbaum and Wortman to finish off an 11-0 run around the break that gave the Crusaders a 13-point lead at 34-21.
The teams then traded scores as ECC maintained that 13-point edge before the Cougars put together a 9-2 spurt late in the third to get back within six at 38-32 with 2:552 left in the quarter.
Elk County appeared to right the ship with just over a minute left in the period as a hoop by Jacobs put the Crusaders back up eight (40-32) to start the fourth.
That proved not to be the case though, as a 3-pointer by Simon Schriver just 18 seconds into the fourth seemed to light a fire under Carlynton on both ends of the court.
Milliner then scored five straight, including a 3-pointer with 6:35 to play to even the score at 40-40 before two free throws by McClure gave Carlynton is first lead (42-40) since the end of the first quarter.
Adam Straub countered with a basket for ECC to momentarily tie things back up, but four straight points by McClure put the Cougars back up 46-42 with 1:28 to play.
Jacobs cut the ECC deficit in half when he scored on a putback before Carlynton turned the ball over, giving the Crusaders a chance to tie or take the lead. Unfortunately for ECC, it turned the ball right back over to the Cougars, who went 3 of 4 at the foul line in the final 27 seconds to seal the win.
“It was a great season,” said Straub. “Our three seniors (Jacobs, Straub, David Anderson) were tremendous. They did everything that we could ask for them. They worked extremely hard and we are going to miss them. They gave us everything that you could imagine and more.
“We battled through some things. We are a good basketball team, we just couldn’t execute offensively in the second half. We just weren’t able to match that.”
CARLYNTON 49,
ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC 44
Score by Quarters
ECC 9 19 12 4 — 44
Carlynton 11 8 13 17 — 49
Carlynton—49
Chase Jones 6 2-3 16, Pete Gargis 2 0-0 6, Devonte Dean 2 2-2 6, Simon Schriver 2 0-0 4, Austin Milliner 3 1-3 8, Ryan Lewis 0 0-2 0, Jaiden McClure 2 6-6 10. Totals: 16 11-16 49.
ECC—44
Lance O’Neill 1 0-0 2, Michael Jacobs 5 1-1 11, Wil Wortman 5 5-5 15, Colby Nussbaum 3 1-1 7, Adam Straub 2 2-2 6, Jordan Wasko 1 0-0 3, Timmy Brannock 0 0-0 0, David Anderson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 9-9 44.
Three-pointers: Carlynton 6 (Gargis 2, Schriver 2, Jones 2, Milliner), ECC 1 (Wasko).