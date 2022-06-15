WILLIAMSPORT — The Central Penn League announced its All-Star teams for both baseball and softball on Tuesday. Local league members DuBois, St. Marys and Punxsutawney dominated the selections, with seven selections in baseball and 10 of the 12 total selections in softball.
Baseball saw three of the seven selections coming from a Chucks team that made the PIAA Class 3A semifinals. Infielders Isaac London and Carter Savage made it, with London also being selected as a pitcher.
DuBois saw infielder Alex Pasternak and outfielder Kaden Clark, while St. Marys’ Conner Straub was named for the second year at catcher and Christian Coudriet was named as a utility player.
Other selections included three from league champion Williamsport with Owen Berry (infield), Dallas Griess (outfield for the third time) and Kydreece Burks (pitcher).
DuBois head coach Dan Bowman was also a co-coach of the year with Williamsport’s Kyle Schneider.
For softball, five from league champion DuBois made it — including infielders Sarah Henninger (who made it as a catcher last season and is a three-time All-Star) and Jaden Swatsworth, outfielders Morgan Pasternak and Gabby Gulvas, and pitcher Allie Snyder.
Punxsutawney had three selections in catcher Avary Powell, infielder Ciara Toven and outfielder Emily Dobbins. Toven was named an All-Star for the second time.
St. Marys had two players named — both of which were for the second time. Those honors went to pitcher Kendall Young and infielder Olivia Eckels.
Rounding out the selections were Williamsport’s Myla Kelley (outfield, second year) and Aubri Blair (utility player).
DuBois head coach Denny Nosker was named the coach of the year.