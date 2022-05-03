ST. MARYS — The DuBois baseball team rode the left arm of freshman Tyler Chamberlin past St. Marys, 1-0, Monday afternoon at Berwind Park to get back to the .500 mark at 6-6.
DuBois won the game despite having just one hit, thanks in large part to Chamberlin who tossed a six-hit shutout on just 73 pitches. He struck out three and walked none.
The Beavers scored the game’s lone run in the fifth when Jordan Ell hit a leadoff double, took third on a wild pitch and scored on a groundout by Aaron Andrulonis.
St. Marys’ biggest threat came in the fourth when Conner Straub and Carter Price hit back-to-back singles with one out.
However, Chamberlin then picked off courtesy runner Eli Rippey at second — a play that proved huge when Vinnie Lenze reached on an error. Chamberlin then struck out Alex Vollmer to end the inning and strand a pair of runners.
Christian Coudriet wound up the hard-luck loser. He allowed the one earned run on one hit in 6 1/3 innings of work. He struck out seven and walked none.
DuBois travels to Bradford Wednesday, while St. Marys (4-8) opens the Elk County Tournament on Wednesday with a game against Coudersport at 6 p.m. at Berwind Park.
DUBOIS 1, ST. MARYS 0
Score by Innings
DuBois 000 010 0 — 1
St. Marys 000 000 0 — 0
DuBois—1
Brycen Dinkfelt ss 3000, Colby Estrada cf 3000, Al Pasternak 1b 3000, Jordan Ell lf 3110, Kaden Clark rf 2000, Aaron Andrulonis 2b 2001, Billy Gray 2b 0000, Tyler Chamberlin p 2000, Austin Mitchell c 2000, Gavin Kaschalk 3b 2000. Totals: 22-1-1-1.
St. Marys—0
Logan Mosier ss-cf 3000, Charlie Coudriet 3b 3000, Christian Coudriet p-ss 3010, Conner Straub c 3010, Carter Price 1b 3010, Vinnie Lenze 3020, Alex Vollmer lf-p 3000, Kaden Snelick rf 3010, Tony Lewis 1000. Totals: 25-0-6-0.
Errors: DuBois 1, St. Marys 0. 2B: Ell; Chr. Coudriet.
Pitching
DuBois: Tyler Chamberlin-7 IP, 6 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO.
St. Marys: Charlie Coudriet-6 1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO; Alex Vollmer-2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Chamberlin. Losing pitcher: Chr. Coudriet.