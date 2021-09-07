PUNXSUTAWNEY — To say the Punxsutawney boys soccer team has a new look this season might be an understatement, as the program has undergone some major changes both on the field and off in the past year.
The Chucks, two years removed from an 18-3 campaign that saw Punxsy reach the PIAA Class AA quarterfinals. are coming off an impressive 11-3 2020 season that was played in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of Punxsy’s three losses came to Karns City, including a setback that ended the Chucks’ season in the District 9 Class AA championship game.
However, a large 9-member senior class that engineered that title-game run has since moved on because of graduation. Gone are Nick Humble, Ben Skarbek, Garrett Fischer, Graham Lott, Ethan Presloid, Andrew Young, Garrett Eddy, Ethan Watt and Jacob Ebel.
Those losses decimated the program to the point where Punxsy has just enough players (12) to field a team this season. A new, but familiar face has also been called upon to guide the program through a season with such lean numbers as 2017 Punxsy graduate Josh Godo has taken over as head coach.
Godo is excited about the opportunity to return home and be the head coach of the program he played for not too long ago.
“This is my first year in a head coach position,” he said. “I have done some coaching sessions with some of the younger kids in the PSA program in Punxsy but never anything at this level. I graduated from Punxsy in 2017 and was heavily involved in soccer throughout my entire life.
“I had the chance to play my high school years for the great Phil Shenkle, who is for sure one of the two coaches that I was most influenced by.”
He said having a full and normal offseason has certainly helped the transition period for the program, although by being a new coach, he didn’t have to deal with all the restrictions last year’s squad faced because of COVID.
“That is a beneficial thing for sure,” said Godo of having those crucial summer workouts. “I was not the coach last year, but I can’t imagine trying to get guys in shape both mentally and physically for a soccer season while fighting that battle at the same time. It has been extremely nice to have them everyday.
“There are a few players that I am looking to this season to be key leaders on and off the field. Two of those players are Ben Gigliotti and Jaugar McDivitt. Both are guys who have excellent skill on the field and make the players around them better through their movement and setups. Other than those two, I am also looking at Preston Martz to be a leader in the back with my defense.
“One of my main goals for this season is getting everybody on the team comfortable on the field, wherever they are at. This year is going to require some of my players to be playing in new positions that they don’t have a lot of experience in. Throughout the season, I’m looking for them to settle down and find a comfort level at that position.”
Gigliotti, McDivitt and Martz — all seniors — are among nine returnees from last season, meaning Godo has just three new faces to work with while trying to play the numbers game to keep the season alive. Other seniors on the roster include Angelo Pape, Zack Wymer, Brayden Robicheau and Kyle Crawford.
One newcomer that has Godo and his staff excited is Nick Johns.
“Nick Johns is a guy who doesn’t have the soccer experience like a lot of the other guys on the team do,” said Godo. “From day one, he has been learning and putting in the work in the goal. The whole coaching staff has been extremely impressed with the strides that he has made in just this short time. We are looking forward to seeing what he can do this season.”
The numbers-game already caught up to Punxsy on Friday, as the team was unable to play in the season-opening Indiana Tournament because it didn’t have enough players available.
Godo said those players should be back this week, as the Chucks now open their season at home today against DuBois Central Catholic.
ROSTER
(No Grade Available)
Garrett Bartlebaugh, Kyle Crawford, Alexander Deppen, Ben Gigliotti, Preston Martz, Alex Momyer, Angelo Pape, Brayden Robicheau, Aidan West, Zachary Wymer, Nick Johns, Jaugar McDivitt.