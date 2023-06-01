SOMERSET — Punxsutawney’s half of the seventh inning was a perfect microcosm for what transpired over the first six.
After closing within two, the Chucks had the tying run on base and the go-ahead run at the plate with two outs, but once again failed to crack the confidence of Chestnut Ridge starter Britni Motter.
Brynn Hergert’s tailing line drive to left field found the glove of Lions left fielder Nikki Shippey to close the book on the game and the season as Punxsutawney suffered a 5-3 setback to Chestnut Ridge in the District 5-9 Class 3A subregional championship on Wednesday at Somerset Area High School.
“That shot at the end of the game when it left her (Hergert) bat, I thought we were getting ready to play extra innings,” Punxsutawney coach Brad Constantino said of the final play. “It was a tough shot, but you have to give that girl (Shippey) credit. She made the play that she had to make there.”
Behind nine strikeouts in a complete-game effort from Motter, the Lions booked a date with the loser of the WPIAL Class 3A Championship between Avonworth and Southmoreland in the first round of the PIAA playoffs slated for Monday.
The sophomore hurler conceded just three runs on five hits and kept the Chucks, who racked up 11 runs on 19 hits in a semifinal victory over Somerset, at bay for the vast majority of the afternoon.
“Brittni pitched really well in the second part of the game,” said Chestnut Ridge coach Greg Lazor. “First part, she had a few walks, which is unlike her. But she fought through.”
Second-seeded Punxsutawney (10-10) strung hits together just once and left eight runners stranded in the process.
“We knew we left some opportunities on the table,” said Constantino. “To her (Motter) credit, she made some big pitches to get out of it. Then you look back at the end of the game and that’s part of that would’ve, should’ve, could’ve.”
Punxsutawney also committed four errors behind junior starter Ciara Toven, who was charged with the loss after surrendering five runs, one earned, on eight hits. She collected four strikeouts compared to just two walks.
The Lions posted their first run on a trio of hits that never left the infield. Jenna Mauck laid down a perfectly placed bunt single and trotted to second courtesy of a throwing error.
That was followed by back-to-back singles by Maya Wingard and Lexyn Corle that scored Mauck to make it 1-0.
Shippey’s sacrifice fly to right scored Wingard and an errant throw that got past Punxsutawney catcher Avary Powell allowed Corle to race home and up the lead to 3-0.
Leadoff hitter Laci Poole walked three times, scored twice and singled in the fifth with one out to set up Toven’s 2-run blast to left-center field that put the Chucks within one at 3-2.
But the Lions stole the momentum right back in their half of the fifth when Corle singled to put two on with nobody out after Wingard walked on four pitches to lead off the frame.
Shippey executed a sacrifice bunt, but a wild throw to first let both Wingard and Corle dash home to make it 5-2.
Poole walked with one out, and Toven belted a base hit to put the Chucks in business in the seventh. Karli Young legged out a two-out infield single to score Poole, but Motter put an end to the Chuck’s late-game rally just one batter later.
“Definitely not the way the kids wanted their season to end,” said Constantino. “For the four seniors, forget statistics and everything else, they’re quality individuals. They committed to the program.”
CHESTNUT RIDGE 5,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 3
Score by Innings
Punxsy 000 020 1— 3
C. Ridge 003 020 x— 5
Punxsutawney—3
Laci Poole rf 1210, Ciara Toven p 4122, Avary Powell c 4010, Karli Young dp 4011, Brynn Hergert 1b 3000, Olivia Toven cf 3000, Emily Dobbins lf 1000, Sara Gotwald ph 1000, Brinley Hallman 2b 3000, Brooke Skarbek ss 2000, Makenna Gula ph 1000, Kaylee Guidice 3b (flex) 0000. Totals: 27-3-5-3.
Chestnut Ridge—5
Maya Wingard ss 3220, Lexyn Corle 3b 4221, Nikki Shippey lf 4001, Alyssa Henderson c 2000, Brittni Motter p 3010, Ella Whysong 2b 2010, Grace Lazor cf 3000, Natalie Short 1b 3010, Jenna Mauck rf 3110. Totals: 27-5-8-2.
Errors: Punxsy 4, Chestnut Ridge 1. LOB: Punxsy 8, Chestnut Ridge 7. DP: Punxsy 1, Chestnut Ridge 0. HR: C. Toven. SAC: O. Toven, Shippey, Whysong.
Pitching
Punxsutawney: Ciara Toven-6 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO.
Chestnut Ridge: Brittni Motter-7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 9 SO.
Winning pitcher: Motter. Losing pitcher: C. Toven.