PUNXSUTAWNEY — Knowing its first game with rival Brookville got away from it back on April 1 on the same Kuntz Field, the Punxsutawney Chucks baseball team wasn’t about to let that happen again.
Putting together plenty of good at-bats and getting tons of strike-throwing from starter Josh Tyger, the Chucks made short work of the Raiders on Senior Night under the lights Monday in an 11-1 win via the 10-Run Rule in five innings.
The Chucks (8-5) scored in all but one at-bat and took a 5-1 lead into the fifth before sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring six runs to end the game.
Meanwhile, Chucks pitcher Josh Tyger scattered three hits and one walk over five innings to get the win on the mound, needing just 63 pitches to do his work.
“(Jamison Rhoades) is a good pitcher and situational hitting for us today was outstanding, guys battling doing whatever it took to get a ball in play to move runners,” Chucks head coach Mike Dickey said. “That’s the kind of team we can be when we bring the energy and we get a great start from Tyger tonight. He was outstanding.”
Tyger, who also went 3-for-3 and reached base four times, threw 44 of his 63 pitches for strikes. He gave up a one-out single int he second, leadoff single in the third and a leadoff double to Rhoades in the fourth. Rhoades scored on the back-end of a double steal attempt with Hunter Roney, who was thrown out, for the Raiders’ lone run.
“He’s got a mix, he spots and he just keeps you off-balance, so you don’t know what’s coming with him because when he has all three pitches working, he’s tough,” Dickey said. “I don’t care how hard or light he throws.”
Rhoades hit Tyger with a pitch with two outs in the first and the Chucks made him pay after an errant pickoff attempt on courtesy runner Alex Phillips moved him to second and allowed Carter Savage to single him in on a bloop shot to shallow right.
Isaac London’s two-out double made it 2-0 in the second. The Chucks loaded the bases with no outs in the third, but Rhoades worked out of that jam with a popout and two strikeouts. But the Chucks kept coming, scoring three more in the fourth. Peyton Hetrick’s sacrifice fly, Tyger’s double down the third-base line and Savage’s ground out made it 5-1.
Then in the fifth, the Chucks put up the game-finishing rally. Rhoades left with one out and a runner on first with a walk before the next seven batters reached. London hit a two-run double, Hetrick a two-run single and Jake Sikora walked with the bases loaded off reliever Bryce Rafferty to make it 10-1. The Raiders’ failed to turn a double play on Phillips’ groundout, which led to a forceout at second, but Owen Wood scored to end the game.
“We’ve had a couple games that didn’t go our way that maybe we should have,” Dickey said. “We’ve kind of been waiting for that seven-inning effort and it turned out it only took five tonight. That’s who we can be when we put it together.”
The Raiders dropped to 4-5 going into Tuesday’s scheduled game at home with Clarion-Limestone, weather-permitting of course. The Raiders ran into a Chucks buzz-saw.
“I just told the guys that when we got here, it was very evident right from the beginning that their intensity needed to be matched and when we went down in order in the first inning, it felt like we were on the ropes right away,” Raiders head coach Chad Weaver said. “It’s no secret that (Punxsutawney) is traditionally one of the best fastball hitting teams in the area. So we got down on some counts and had to throw some fast balls and they barreled them.
“We played average defense and fell asleep on a couple plays that we’re still not executing correctly. We came out flat and they pushed us around for five innings.”
The Chucks had 10 hits, three each coming from London and Tyger, and two from Savage.
The Chucks honored seniors London, Dakota Long, Ashton Stonbraker and Phillips prior to the game.
Punxsutawney visits Brockway today.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 11, BROOKVILLE 1
Score By Innings
Brookville 000 10 — 1
Punxsy 110 36 — 11
Game-ending run scored with two outs
Brookville –1
Hunter Geer cf 3000, Carson Weaver c 2000, Jamison Rhoades p-rf 2110, Hunter Roney 2b 1000, Griffin Ruhlman rf-1b 2010, Bryce Rafferty 1b-p 2000, Owen Caylor 3b 2000, Carter Kessler lf 2010, Riley Smith ss 2000. Totals: 18-1-3-0.
Punxsutawney –11
Isaac London dh 4233, Coy Martino ss 0000, Peyton Hetrick 2b 3113, Josh Tyger p 3031, Alex Phillips cr-ph 1201, Owen Wood cr 0100, Carter Savage 1b 3022, Jake Sikora 3b 1001, Dakota Long lf 3000, Zach Dinger rf 2100, Ashton Stonbraker c 1000, Justin Miller cr 0200, Zeke Bennett cf 2210. Totals: 23-11-10-11.
Errors: Brookville 1, Punxsutawney 1. LOB: Punxsutawney 11, Brookville 3. 2B: Rhoades, Tyger, London 2. SAC: Hetrick. SB: Wood, Dinger. HBP: Tyger (by Rhoades).
Pitching
Brookville: Rhoades 4 1/3 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 3 SO, 5 BB; Rafferty 1/3 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 0 SO, 3 BB.
Punxsutawney: Tyger 5 IP 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 SO, 1 BB.
Winning pitcher: Tyger. Losing pitcher: Rhoades.