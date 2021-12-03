PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chucks are just one year removed from a District 9 Class 4A semifinal appearance, as head coach Jake Perrin leads his team of 21 kids into the season looking to continue the momentum from last season.
“Practices have been going well,” Perrin said. “Guys are working hard. We try to remember why we do what we do and bring the right attitude.”
With 21 players at the ready, Perrin said this year’s team will see many of those getting quality minutes.
“We have a deep roster,” Perrin said. “Right now, we have 12-13 kids that could all see varsity time. I am still unsure of who our starters will be, but that’s not a bad problem to have.”
Five seniors make up the roster, led by guard and team captain Gabe Kengersky.
“He will be our catalyst ... and is arguably our most talented player for his position,” Perrin said of Kengersky.
The other four seniors are Kyle Nesbitt, Donnie Neese, Josh Shoemaker and Nick Johns.
“Kyle (Nesbitt) is a returning varsity player,” Perrin said. “He is diverse in his ability to shoot and handle the ball. He also has a great basketball IQ to help manage the game. Donnie (Neese) is our ‘glue’ guy. He shoots like a guard, but has post moves like a big. He is 6’3 so can easily generate mismatches and easy buckets.
“Josh (Shoemaker) plays our center role. He is a tall, strong kid that can really control the paint and the glass. He is an excellent screen setter and teammate in general. Nick (Johns) is another returning senior. He is one of the toughest guys on our team and a great leader. He is an extremely hard worker and is willing to fill any role needed.”
Three others that will contribute heavily includes two juniors in Ryen Heigley and Carter Savage and sophomore Noah Weaver — who started as a freshman last season.
“His potential is extremely high,” Perrin said of Weaver, who splits time with Kengersky as the point guard/shooting guard combo and is also a team captain.
Perrin calls Heigley the team’s “overall best athlete with his ability to run and jump.”
“Ryen saw time last year as a sophomore so we are hoping for big things out of him,” Perrin said.
Savage returns after a one year hiatus.
“He is an intelligent player for us and has a big strong body that allows him to rebound really well and defend in the post,” Perrin said of Savage. “Carter’s strength and size will be a key piece for us this year.”
That leaves 10 sophomores on the squad with the lone freshman in Noah Kengersky. Perrin said he’s excited for the sophomore class — especially over the course of the next three seasons.
“This group has seen a lot of success coming up through,” Perrin said of the sophomores. “We have 10 kids in that class that really all have the potential to see varsity time this year.”
Perrin said they’re not worried about setting expectations for a team that fell in double overtime to St. Marys in last year’s D-9 Class 4A playoffs.
“Our expectations are always the same — we really just try to leave the gym better than when we came in each day,” Perrin said. “If we stay focused on that, the results will take care of themselves.
“We all love the sport. We work throughout the summer and prepare all year for this. I think we are just excited to play together and see what we can do.”
Perrin said with some unfortunate adversity with the direct coaching staff, he’s relied heavily thus far on his junior high coaches to help out
“Samantha Reitz and Dylan Huey have been working double to cover their 8th and 9th grade teams and also coming to assist with JV/Varsity as much as they can,” Perrin said. “I’m really appreciative of their time and efforts.”
Punxsy opens its season on Friday, Dec. 10 with the DuBois Central Catholic Tip-Off Tournament.
ROSTER
Seniors: Gabe Kengersky, Donnie Neese, Kyle Nesbit, Josh Shoemaker, Nick Johns. Juniors: Carter Savage, Tysen Leasure, Cole Brooks, Logan Brown, Ryen Heigley. Sophomores: Cooper Hallman, Mason Nesbitt, Zach Presloid, Aiden Cameron, Jimmie Neese, Noah Weaver, Kolton Koppenhaver, Nick Wisnesky, AJ Hewitt, Dasean Davis-Smith. Freshmen: Noah Kengersky.