Of the nine matchups of the Week 3 high school football season on tap for Friday evening, only one of those pits Tri-County Area squads against each other. However, that game is arguably the marquee matchup of the week in a battle of unbeatens as Punxsutawney takes on Redbank Valley.
Joining Punxsy and Redbank Valley as area unbeatens in the first two weeks of the season include Brockway and St. Marys. On the flip side, Brookville, Elk County Catholic, Ridgway and Curwensville will all look for their inaugural win of the year on Friday.
Brockway will host a 1-1 Coudersport squad while St. Marys hosts 0-2 Kane.
For the area 1-1 teams, DuBois travels to undefeated Northern Bedford while Clearfield hosts Philipsburg-Osceola.
Out of the four 0-2 squads, Brookville hosts Keystone and Ridgway hosts Karns City. Elk County Catholic and Curwensville will be on the road as they square off against Bucktail and Mount Union, respectively.
All games are slated for a 7 p.m. kickoff with the exception of Brockway’s contest — that’s set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff at Frank Varischetti Field.
Here is a closer look at this week’s contests:
Punxsutawney (2-0)
at Redbank Valley (2-0)
The only matchup of the week of local teams sees the Chucks travel to play the Bulldogs as both teams have put up plenty of points on the year already in lopsided affairs.
Punxsy started out the season with a 44-0 win over Bradford to start the season and then last week saw them beat Kane by an even bigger margin, 56-6.
Redbank Valley downed Smethport in Week 1, 71-6, as 50 of those points came in the second quarter alone.
Last week saw the Bulldogs notch a 35-6 win against Karns City — albeit that game was called in the middle of the third quarter due to the injuries suffered by Karns City quarterback Mason Martin.
Landon Martz leads the Punxsy running attack with 295 yards on 25 carries and five TDs while teammate Griffin White has 182 yards and a score on 18 carries.
The Bulldogs’ have done its offensive work through the air as Braylon Wagner is 28-of-39 for 551 yards with six TDs and one interception.
Coudersport (1-1)
at Brockway (2-0)
The Rovers are coming off a big win last week in a 14-13 overtime victory over DuBois just one week after downing Kane, 42-0, to open the season.
Coudersport, on the other hand, shut out Keystone 36-0 in Week 1 but fell victim to Bradford last week, 34-12 — as the Owls’ snapped a 30-game losing streak that dated back to late in the 2019 season.
Brockway’s Jendy Cuello has 248 rushing yards and two scores on 41 carries to start the year as quarterback Brayden Fox has thrown for 333 yards in the two contests. That leaves a trio of wideouts in triple digits with Blake Pisarcik (11 receptions for 195 yards), Matt Brubaker (7-103) and Caleb Daugherty (3-100).
The Falcons will try and avenge two big losses to the Rovers from a year ago as last year’s regular season matchup saw Brockway trounce Coudersport, 70-16, and then handily beat the Falcons, 62-6, in the first round of the District 9 Class A playoffs.
Kane (0-2)
at St. Marys (2-0)
The Flying Dutchmen will try and get to 3-0 on the short year as they host a winless Kane Wolves squad on Friday night.
St. Marys opened the year with a 20-0 win at Moniteau and then had itself a tough contest against Ridgway a week ago, eventually coming out on top, 28-14, in a Thursday night contest at Memorial Field in Johnsonburg.
The Wolves lost a 42-0 home opener to Brockway to start the year and fell to Punxsutawney, 56-6, last week.
It’ll be no secret where the Dutchmen will look to lean on for its offense this Friday as St. Marys running back Matthew Davis already has 437 rushing yards on 50 carries and five touchdowns.
Teammate Ben Reynolds had a couple of touchdowns in the 28-14 win as well as he’s got 65 yards receiving and 44 rushing on the year.
DuBois (1-1)
at Northern Bedford (2-0)
The Beavers fell in heartbreaking fashion a week ago in a 14-13 loss in overtime to Brockway as quarterback Trey Wingard left with an injury.
With Wingard out, things won’t get much easier this week as the Beavers travel to take on a 2-0 Northern Bedford squad.
Prior to last week’s loss, DuBois opened up the year with a 41-36 win over Karns City in a contest that saw them take the lead late in the fourth quarter.
Garret Nissel leads the DuBois rushing attack with 155 yards and a score while Carter Vos has eight receptions for 141 yards and a score.
The Panthers’ first two games have resulted in a 50-7 win over Southern Huntingdon and a 34-0 shutout of Claysburg-Kimmel a week ago. Senior Eion Snyder has been a dual threat, throwing for 253 yards and six touchdowns while also leading the team in rushing with 225 yards and two scores.
Philipsburg-Osceola (1-1)
at Clearfield (1-1)
The Bison will try and get over the .500 mark Friday as they host the Mounties at the Bison Sports Complex.
Clearfield notched a come-from-behind win in Week 1 with a 29-21 victory over Tyrone — the first in new head coach Myles Caragein’s career. However, last week saw the Bison fall to Forest Hills, 22-13.
P-O is also coming off a loss after an initial triumph to the season. After a 35-7 win over Huntingdon to start the year, the Mounties fell to Penn Cambria last week, 34-3.
As he did a season ago, Clearfield’s Brady Collins has led the rushing attack while quarterback Will Domico has led with his arm.
Mounties QB Zack Meyers has thrown for 298 yards and two TDs.
Keystone (0-2)
at Brookville (0-2)
Something will have to give as a team will get its first win of the season on Friday, whether it be winless Keystone or winless Brookville.
The Raiders are coming off of a trip out of state to Ohio as they fell to Struthers, 48-7. The week prior saw Brookville defeated by a tough Central Clarion squad, 49-27.
The Panthers were shut out by Coudersport, 36-0, in Week 1 before falling to Union/A-C Valley a week ago, 24-13.
Through the two games, Brookville senior QB Charlie Krug is 25-of-40 for 342 yards and three TDs. Benefitting the most from Krug is fellow senior Jack Pete — he has 122 yards and two scores on five receptions.
Karns City (0-2)
at Ridgway (0-2)
It will likely be an emotional game of sorts on Friday as the entire District 9 community and the football community across the country, in general, has rallied around the aforementioned Gremlins as Martin’s injury and well-being has become a national story.
Ridgway battled with St. Marys a week ago and got the game to within one score before the Dutchmen pulled away late with a 28-14 victory.
Karns City lost to DuBois, 41-36, before last week’s 35-6 defeat to Redbank Valley in the shortened game.
Ridgwat quarterback Cameron Larkin took it to the Dutchmen defense with his feet more than his arm, rushing for 68 yards and a score while teammate and running back Rocco Delhunty cashed in on a TD in the third quarter.
Elk County Catholic (0-2)
at Bucktail (2-0)
A year after finishing 7-2, Elk County Catholic looks to get its first win this year on the road against an undefeated Bucktail team.
The Crusaders have started out with a 35-22 loss to Otto-Eldred and a 34-14 loss to Moniteau last week on a Thursday night matchup.
Last week’s loss to Moniteau saw the Crusaders trail by one at the half before Moniteau pulled away with a 19-0 second half.
Running back Noah Cherry had 46 yards rushing and also had a 75-yard kick return touchdown. Teammate Alex Gahr notched a safety with 1:08 left to play in the second half, setting up a Charlie Geci 37-yard TD strike to Wil Wortman just 13 seconds later.
Bucktail picked up a 46-26 win over Sheffield in Week 1 and then survived West Branch’s two-point try last week with a 28-27 victory.
Curwensville (0-2)
at Mount Union (1-1)
It’s been tough sledding so far for the Curwensville Golden Tide as they suffered a 39-20 loss to Meyersdale in the opening week and then had their home-opener thwarted with a 42-7 loss to Windber last week.
This week’s opponent is a Trojans team that picked up a 35-6 win on opening week against Tussey Mountain before falling 35-7 to Berlin Brothersvalley last week.
Golden Tide quarterback Tyler Dunn has thrown for 349 yards and two TDs while also rushing for 115 yards — which leads the team.
Mount Union has a three-headed rushing monster in Bryce Danish, Jesaun Robinson and Josh Ryan. They’ve rushed for 232, 153 and 144 yards, respectively.