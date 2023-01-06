DUBOIS — The Punxsutawney wrestling team pulled off a rare feat Thursday night, as the Chucks upended DuBois, 40-29, to keep the Beavers winless on the season.
The victory — sealed by a pin from senior newcomer Zeke Bennett in the evening’s final bout — is just the second for Punxsy against DuBois since the 1976-77 season and first since the Chucks pulled out a thrilling 30-29 in DuBois in February of 2009.
DuBois had ripped off 11 straight vs. the Chucks since the 2009 match, which saw Punxsy standout Kody Young pin DuBois’ Danny Robinson in the final bout to complete a Chucks’ comeback. The teams didn’t wrestle in the 2013-2014 or 2020-2021 seasons.
Punxsy’s only other win vs. DuBois way back in in the ’76-’77 season also came by one point (23-22), while the teams tied 23-23 the following season (’77-’78). Since then, the Beavers have owned the matchup, particularly during its most recent run of 11 straight wins in which the Beavers’ average margin of victory was 31.6 points.
All that came to a screeching halt Thursday night, though, as Punxsy jumped out to a 21-0 lead and later led 34-12 before the Beavers made a furious comeback bid.
Three straight bonus-point wins by Brendan Orr (pin), Davey Aughenbaugh (tech fall) and Alex George (forfeit) at 133, 139 and 145, respectively, pulled DuBois within five at 34-29 and gave then a chance at the win with one bout to go.
That final matchup pitted a pair of seniors new to the sport against each other in Bennett and DuBois’ Hayden Ross.
And, it was the Beaver to struck first with a takedown in the opening period. However, Bennett countered with an escape and takedown of his own to lead 2-1 after two minutes.
Ross chose bottom in the second and used an escape and takedown to regain the lead at 5-3 before Bennett reversed the Beaver to his back and secured the fall in 3:23 to send the Punxsy bench into a frenzy. The pin was one of four on the night for the Chucks, who won eight of the 13 weights on the night.
“That was a great win for us,” said Punxsy coach DJ Gould. “I ‘d say it’s been a while since we’ve beaten them, and that’s a good team there. They are a AAA opponent, so that was fun to get in there and get that win.
“We knew it was going to come down to the end, and the kids who needed to win pulled out wins. There at the end, you don’t know what he (Bennett) is going to do out there as a first year kid. He’s going to make mistakes, but he’s a very good athlete and has been working hard. i think not knowing what the outcome (of overall match) was probably best for him because he just went out wrestled.”
John Elick opened the night with a bang for Punxsy, as jumped out to a 9-2 first-period lead against DuBois’ Carter Wilson in their 160-pound bout that started the match.
Elick took Wilson down to his back for a five-point move early in the first period before the two traded reversals. Elick then locked in cradle for two nearfall points late in the period for a 9-2 advantage.
Wilson chose bottom in the second but never got out as Elick rode him the entire period. Wilson then returned the favor in the third and nearly pulled out a win when he put Elick his back in the final 25 seconds. However, the Chuck fought off the pin attempt and held on for a 9-5 win.
Punxsy promptly pushed its lead to 15-0 on a forfeit win by Joel Mehalic at 172 and a 32-second pin by Grant Miller against Jason Gardner at 189. Landon Martz then made it two falls in a row for the Chucks, as he decked Tycen Roy in the second period at 215 in another back-and-forth contest.
Martz grabbed a 2-0 lead on a takedown near the midway point of the first and took that advantage into the second period. The Chuck chose neutral to start the period, and Roy capitalized by taking down Martz and scoring a pair of backpoints in the process.
However, Martz found off the move and quickly reversed Roy to his back, notching a fall in 3:28 to put Punxsy up 21-0.
DuBois finally got on the scoreboard at heavyweight, where Zack Gallagher collected three takedowns before pinning Austin Fischer in 1:37. Teammate Antonio Giambanco followed with a 45-second pin of his own against Hunter Dobson.
However, Punxsy got a big win at 114, where sophomore Nina Twigg captured a 10-2 major decision against DuBois senior Aubree Donahue. Twigg posted four takedowns and a set of backpoints in the win.
Dysen Gould then pinned Beaver Jeff Morris in 1:09 at 121 before freshman teammate Jordan Rutan bested Samson Deeb, 6-5, in a battle of freshmen at 127 that proved to be the best match of the night. Rutan bumped up from 121 to take on the Beaver.
Rutan grabbed control with a first-period takedown and took that lead to the third after riding out Deeb in the second. Things really heated up in the third in the final minute, as Rutan reversed the Beaver, only to have Deeb reverse him back before putting the Chuck on his back.
Deeb couldn’t finish off the fall though, as Rutan fought off his back and reversed the Beaver with four seconds left to pull out a thrilling 6-5 victory, which put Punxsy up 22 points at 34-12.
Orr then jump-started DuBois’ comeback bid by pinning Nick Motter in 50 seconds at 133, while Aughenbaugh dominated David Kunselman in a 17-2 technical fall at 139.
Aughenbaugh, who led just 2-0 after one period, poured it on in the final four minutes as he racked up four takedowns, a reversal and three different sets of nearfall points.
George’s forfeit win at 145 then set the stage for the final match, which saw Bennett play the hero role for the Chucks.
The kids just wrestled their butts off tonight,” said DJ Gould. “It started at 60. We thought we’d have to move around, but John Elick held on there and did a great job. Then we gained a little momentum, and then Nina at 14. It’s fun to watch two girls wrestle because that’s going to happen here soon. She battled hard, and that was a big win for us there.
“That was a big match for Jordan (Rutan) too. That was the first time this year he’s moved up. I don’t know if he’s ever wrestled Samson before, and I knew that was going to be a match like that. He did a great job, and that was another big win for us tonight.”
“They (Punxsy) came to wrestle, and our guys apparently didn’t,” said DuBois coach Garrett Brown. “You can’t have that and make those mistakes. All credit to Punxsy. Their wrestlers are doing all the right things, and they use their hips really well. And, our guys just didn’t perform well tonight.
“We’re geting into the meat of the season, so you have to be ready for every week. They weren’tb ready tonight, I guess, and I’ll take blame for some of that for not having the guys ready and prepared. But, we need to get mentally tough, and that’s what it (success) is going to come down too.”
Punxsy (5-4) competes in the Phlipsburg-Osceola Mountaineer Classic on Saturday, while DuBois (0-4) travels to Selinsgrove on Tuesday.
PUNXSY 40, DUBOIS 29
160—John Elick (P) dec. Carter Wilson, 9-5. (3-0)
172—Jol Mehalic (P) won by forfeit. (9-0)
189—Grant Miller (P) pinned Jason Gardner. 0:32. (15-0)
215—Landon Martz (P) pinned Tycen Roy, 3:28. (21-0)
285—Zack Gallagher (D) pinned Austin Fischer, 1:37. (21-6)
107—Antonio Giambanco (D) pinned Hunter Dobson, 0:45. (21-12)
114—Nina Twigg (P) maj. dec. Aubree Donahue, 10-2. (25-12)
121—Dysen Gould (P) pinned Jeff Morris, 1:09. (31-12)
127—Jordan Rutan (P) dec. Samson deeb, 6-5. (34-12)
133—Brendan Orr (D) pinned Nick Motter, 0:50. (34-18)
139—Davey Aughenbaugh (D) tech. fall David Kunselman, 17-2 (5:47). (34-23)
145—Alex George (D) won by forfeit. (34-29)
152—Zeke Bennett (P) pinned Hayden Ross, 3:23. (40-29)