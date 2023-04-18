PUNXSUTAWNEY — One would expect someone with a name like Zach Dinger to be capable of hitting home runs. And on Monday, Dinger lived up to that with a two-run “dinger” as the Punxsutawney Chucks took down the Karns City Gremlins, 12-2, in five innings at Rich Kuntz Memorial Field.
Dinger was 2-for-3 in the leadoff spot, scoring four runs and also adding an RBI double in the bottom of the fifth that helped set up the walk-off hit by Josh Tyger.
“It was good to see him bounce back after a couple of tough games in the Curve Classic (on Thursday),” Punxsutawney head coach Mike Dickey said of Dinger. “That’s what he’s capable of.”
Fellow Chuck Jake Sikora also homered — his being a solo shot to center field that gave the Chucks a 7-0 lead at the time as it came just three batters after Dinger’s blast.
“We’re swinging the bats really well right now,” Dickey said. “I liked our approach at the plate. When we get all nine clicking, we’re going to be tough. But right now, we’re happy where we’re progressing offensively and we’re getting a little bit better every week.”
Chucks pitcher Coy Martino got the win by throwing three innings and allowing just one hit, two runs and four walks while striking out six and hitting two batters.
“I thought Coy had a decent start,” Dickey said. “The first couple of innings were good. He’s getting a little better. We’ve got to work on pitch efficiency a little bit. But I thought he was better today early on. We’ll continue to work on that and we’ll need him because he has really good stuff — which is evident. It’s just a matter of can he be around the zone enough to be effective ... I think he can take some things away from today that he did positively.”
Martino’s lone hit given up was a two-out double by Mallick Metcalfe in the top of the first inning but Martino then struck out Troy Neal to get out of the inning. Punxsy then tacked on four runs in the bottom of the first and never looked back.
“I thought we came out with energy today,” Dickey said. “We talked about that over the weekend — just coming out with more intensity and energy. I thought we were a little flat the first game of the Curve Classic (an 11-8 loss to Hollidaysburg on Thursday). That was a point of emphasis and they responded.”
With the bases juiced and two outs, Justin Miller hit a two-RBI single to right field. One batter later, Zeke Bennett hit a grounder up the middle that scored two more runs as the throw home to get Miller out wasn’t in time, giving the Chucks a 4-0 lead.
Martino struck out the side in the top of the second as the long ball was showcased by the Chucks in the bottom half of the inning. After Peyton Hetrick drew a walk, Dinger hit his two-run blast to right field for the 6-0 lead. Three batters later and with two outs, Sikora hit a homer over the 350-foot sign in center for the 7-0 advantage.
“We’ve got some pop — we do,” Dickey said of the team’s ability to hit homers. “It’s good to see that. Instant offense is always a good thing. We’re driving the ball pretty well right now.”
Karns City would get on the board in the top of the third after Martino beaned Koen Williams in the back. Three batters later, after advancing to second on an error and to third on a groundout, Williams would score on a wild pitch to cut the Chucks lead to 7-1.
After a scoreless bottom of the third, the Gremlins cut the deficit to five with another run in the top of the fourth. Martino walked Gremlin starting pitcher Wyatt Fleming to start and then a short chopper by Jacob Callihan was thrown into the outfield, with Fleming getting to third and Callihan to second. Williams drew a walk and with the bases loaded, Dickey brought in Bennett to pitch.
Hobie Barto hit an RBI single to right to make it 7-2 with the bases still loaded. But then Bennett struck out Jacob Jones and Braden Grossman before Metcalfe hit a hard grounder up the middle — to which Hetrick was able to snag it and flip it back to Nevin Day at second to get out of the inning.
“I thought Zeke did a tremendous job coming in to a tough spot — that was a pivotal point in the game,” Dickey said of Bennett. “He pounded the zone, Peyton (Hetrick) made a nice play behind the bag with the bases loaded. That could’ve been a different game right there (had the Gremlins gotten a couple of runs). So we did a lot of things well today. I’m very pleased with the effort from top to bottom.”
Punxsy added three more runs in the bottom of the fourth to get close to the 10-run mercy rule as Sikora drew a bases-loaded walk off of Fleming before Mason Sherwin then took to the mound for the Gremlins. A pair of sac fly RBIs by Day and Bennett put the Chucks up 10-2.
With the Chucks still leading 10-2, Hetrick drew a walk to lead off the bottom of the fifth and Dinger had what could’ve been his second — and potentially walk-off — home run of the afternoon but instead hit a double high off of the center field fencing to bring Hetrick home. One batter later and with Dinger on third after a wild pitch, Tyger hit one deep but it was misplayed by the right fielder, allowing Dinger to easily score to end the game in a 12-2 win in five innings.
Bennett matched Dinger’s three RBIs and allowed a lone hit in two innings of work with no walks while striking out four.
Punxsutawney (8-1) travels to DuBois on Wednesday.
“You just try and carry the momentum into the next game,” Dickey said. “We always talk about putting them in the left-hand column and moving on and getting better tomorrow. We’ll prepare for DuBois on Wednesday. That’s a big game for us. We’ll take one at a time, as cliché as that is, you play the game that’s in front of you and move on and get better every day. Hopefully you’re playing your best at playoff time. That’s what we’re trying to build towards at this point.”
PUNXSUTAWNEY 12,
KARNS CITY 2
Score by Innings
Karns 001 10 — 2
Punxsy 430 32 — 12
* No outs when winning run scored.
Karns City—2
Jacob Jones 3b 3000, Braden Grossman c 2000, Mallick Metcalfe ss 2010, Troy Neal rf 2000, Mitchell Waldroup 2b 3000, Wyatt Fleming p 1100, Mason Sherwin p 1000, Jacob Callihan lf 2000, Koen Williams 1b 0100, Hobie Barto cf 2011. Totals: 18-2-2-1.
Punxsutawney—12
Zach Dinger rf 3423, Josh Tyger dh 3111, Carter Savage 1b 2210, Jake Sikora 3b 2112, Nevin Day ss 1101, Justin Miller lf 2112, Zeke Bennett cf-p 2013, Cooper Hallman c 2000, Peyton Hetrick 2b 1200, Coy Martino p 0000, Owen Wood cr-cf 0000. Totals: 18-12-7-12.
Errors: Karns 1, Punxsy 2. LOB: Karns 6, Punxsy 4. 2B: Metcalfe; Dinger. HR: Dinger, Sikora. SF: Day, Bennett. SB: Miller, Wood. HBP: Metcalfe (by Martino), Williams (by Martino); Hallman (by Fleming), Savage (by Fleming), Miller (by Sherwin).
Pitching
Karns City: Wyatt Fleming-3+ IP, 5 H, 10 R, 8 ER, 5 BB, 2 SO, 2 HB; Mason Sherwin-1+ IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB.
Punxsutawney: Coy Martino-3+ IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 6 SO, 2 HB; Zeke Bennett-2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Winning pitcher: Martino. Losing pitcher: Fleming.