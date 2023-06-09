DUBOIS — Punxsutawney head coach Mike Dickey and his staff pride themselves on the brand of baseball their team plays, particularly when it comes to defense, and that aspect of the game was on full display Thursday afternoon in a 6-1 victory against Philipsburg-Osceola in the PIAA Class 3A quarterfinals.
Defense is always important, especially in the postseason, and Dickey couldn’t have asked for a better performance in the field from his guys as the Chucks made one big play after another in an error-free game to back Nevin Day on the mound.
The freshman righty went 6 2/3 strong innings before being pulled, allowing just two hits while walking a pair. Day only recorded two strikeouts, but the way his defense played, he was able to pitch to contact and not worry about striking everyone out.
Punxsy flashed the leather right out of the chute.
Senior third baseman Jake Sikora, who was playing up to start the game, snagged a hard grounder to his left off the bat of P-O leadoff man Ben Gustkey and fired to first for the first out of the game.
Two batters later, it was senior center fielder Zeke Bennett coming up with a highlight reel catch as he made a diving grab running in towards the infield on a sinking line drive hit by Parker lamb to end the bottom of the first.
The defense was back at it in the third with Punxsy holding a slim 1-0 lead.
Mountie Brandon Hahn had led off the inning with a single as P-O tried to counter the Chucks’ run. Sam McDonald then hit a sharp grounder that second baeman Peyton Hetrick came up with. He made a quick flip to shortstop Coy Martino to start a 4-6-3 double play.
Gustkey then ripped a ball down the right-field line that Zach Dinger made a nice running catch on to end the inning. It was one of two nice plays Dinger made on a dead sprint near the line in the game.
Day helped himself later in the game in the fifth when Alex Knepp hit a rocket comebacker that the freshman snagged. He calmly took a couple steps towards first before tossing the ball to Carter Savage at first for the first out.
Those handful of top-notch plays stood out on a day when Punxsy ate up very ball hit its way.
“Our defense was fantastic,” said Punxsy coach Mike Dickey. “We love this place. It’s like our second home. We just feed off playing here.
“We pride ourselves on our defense, and I think Nevin really fed off that (defensive performance). He knew he could pitch a little bit to contact because you have a pretty darn good defense behind you. I’d put it up against anybody in the state honestly, top to bottom. Our arms in the outfield are outstanding and the range on the infield was unbelievable today.
“I can’t say enough about the way we played today. We knew that was a heck of a team, and you know you’re going to be in a dogfight every day from this point forward. We’’re happy to be gong back to the Western Final and want to get the job done this time.”
Punxsutawney will battle WPIAL champ Riverside (23-0) on Monday with a spot in the state championship game on the line.