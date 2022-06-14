HOMER CITY — The Punxsy Chucks baseball team knew it had a fight on its hands entering Monday night’s PIAA Class AAA semi-final game against the undefeated Central-Martinsburg Dragons before a record crowd of 991 at First Commonwealth Field in Homer City.
By night’s end, all 991 of those fans were still on the edge of their seats, as Punxsy (17-6) took Central (26-0) to the brink and lost by just one — 6-5 — to give the Dragons their closest game of the year. The next-closest was an 8-5 win over Forest Hills on May 16th.
“Central is loaded with talent, but we have a lot of heart, and fight, and grit, and I think you saw it all on display today,” Punxsy head coach Mike Dickey said after the game. “We gave them everything they wanted and more, and they’re hurting. We didn’t come here to lose.”
To keep the boxing metaphor alive, the Chucks had a counter for just about every punch the Dragons threw early in the contest, and Punxsy threw its biggest haymaker in the top of the fifth inning, scoring a pair of runs to take a 3-1 lead on a team that was yet to score less than seven runs all season and won 21 of its 25 games prior to Monday by 10 or more.
After recording just one hit off Central Starter Tyler Helsel, the Chucks connected for three in that fateful fifth inning — a one-out single by Jake Sikora, a two-out hit to shallow left by Josh Tyger that plated courtesy runner Owen Wood and put Punxsy up 2-1 and a double over the left fielder’s head by Ashton Stonbraker that brought Tyger all the way around from first to make it 3-1.
The District 6 champs still had some fight up in them too, though, and countered that two-run output by Punxsy with a five-spot in the home half of the fifth, giving them a 6-3 advantage.
Punxsy plated two more in the top of the sixth and advanced the game-tying run to third base, but the comeback came up just short there, and the Dragons managed a 1-2-3 seventh to hold on for a 6-5 victory and a berth in the PIAA championship game.
Sikora, Punxsy’s starting pitcher, matched the Dragons’ potent offensive attack, holding them to just one run through four innings. But the home team took advantage of a pair of free passes early in the fifth, and after a harmless flyout, No. 3 hitter Devon Boyles powered one over the high fence in center field for a two-out, 3-run home run to put his team ahead for good.
Another walk brought about the end of the day for Sikora, but reliever Isaac London walked the first man he faced, then ceded a two-out single to Tyler Helsel that brought Hunter Smith in to score, and Central got what would prove to be the winning run — and the only unearned — when Stonbraker’s throw to second to try to get Helsel made its way into center and allowed Griffin Snowberger to cross the dish and make it 6-3.
The Chucks made things more than interesting in the top of the sixth, taking advantage of some erratic pitching by reliever Boyles and cutting the lead to just one run, 6-5. It all started with a one-out walk to London, but he was retired on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Peyton Hetrick.
After that, Sikora singled down the left-field line, and Carter Savage walked to load the bases and bring Tyger to the plate. Boyle won the war with Tyger by getting him to fly out to center to end the inning, but not before losing a few smaller battles by allowing Hetrick and pinch runner Easton Gula to cross the dish on wild pitches. That also put fellow pinch runner Jake Henretta on third, but Boyle managed to strand him there.
Speaking about his team’s heart and ability to battle back against the odds, Dickey said, “That’s who we are. That’s our trademark. We never quit, and we tell them all the time that there’s no clock in baseball. These guys battle to the last pitch every single day, and they exemplified Punxsy baseball today.”
Boyle came back out in the seventh seemingly reenergized and refocused, and he went on to serve up a 6-3 putout off Stonbraker’s bat to open the seventh, then closed things out with a pair of strikeouts — on three pitches to Zach Dinger and on some high heat to Justin Miller to keep the Dragons’ perfect season alive with one game to go.
Early in the contest, it was the Dragons who drew first blood after fighting off some control issues by Helsel in the top half of the first and stranding a pair of Punxsy runners — London and Hetrick, who each reached on a free pass.
Paxton Kling got things rolling for Central by lacing a double down the left-field line, and after he stole third base with Boyles in the box, Kling scored on an RBI groundout to shortstop Coy Martino to make it 1-0.
The Chucks managed their first run in the top of the third despite being yet to record their first hit. The frame started with three straight free passes when Helsel hit London with a pitch, then walked Hetrick and Sikora to load them up for Savage. He capitalized with a sac fly to deep center to plate London, but Helsel stranded the other two on a flyout to left by Tyger and a deep fly ball to the warning track in center by Stonbraker.
Despite the loss, Sikora and London limited the Dragons to their lowest offensive output of the season, ceding just six runs — five of which were earned — on six hits. Sikora worked 4-2/3 innings and allowed five earned runs on four hits, walking two, hitting three others and fanning four. London pitched the remaining 1-1/3 and allowed just the one unearned run on two hits and two free passes, while striking out one.
“A couple pitches got away, and (Jake) hung a changeup a little bit ... one pitch; it’s just one pitch, you know?,” Dickey said. “They scored 335 runs this year, and we held them to six? We did our job. Jake gutted it out, and he’s been lights out the whole postseason, and that’s obviously what we needed from him, with London working his way back from being hurt. Jake gave us everything he had; he was fantastic, and I can’t say enough about him.”
For the Chucks’ offense, the top seven hitters each saw a contribution that made a difference, as leadoff hitter London reached base three times on free passes, Hetrick did to twice on walks, Sikora had a pair of hits, Savage had the Chucks’ first RBI on a sac fly, Tyger had an RBI single, Stonbraker added an RBI double and Dinger doubled himself.
Boyles’ bat was certainly the difference maker for the Dragons, as he added a productive out on an RBI groundout to his three-run home run in the fifth inning for a total of four RBIs. Helsel also helped his own cause with two hits and an RBI, Kling doubled, and Jonah Snowberger and Parker Gregg added singles.
Helsel was far from dominant on the mound for the winners, but he did manage to exit the game with the lead thanks to his team’s big fifth-inning output. He ended up pitching five frames and allowing three earned runs on four hits and seven free passes in addition to striking out five. In relief, Boyles picked up the save, allowing two earned runs on a hit and two walks while fanning three.
CENTRAL 6,
PUNXSUTAWNEY 5
Score by innings
Punxsy 001 022 0 — 5
Central 100 050 x — 6
Punxsutawney—5
Isaac London 3b-p 1100, Peyton Hetrick 2b 2100, Jake Sikora p-3b 3020, Owen Wood cr 0100, Easton Gula pr 0100, Carter Savage 1b 2001, Jake Henretta pr 0000, Josh Tyger 4111, Ashton Stonbraker c 4011, Zach Dinger rf 4010, Justin Miller lf 4000, Zeke Bennett cf 2000. Totals 26-5-5-3.
Central—6
Paxton Kling cf 3210, Jeff Hoenstine ss 1000, Devon Boyles 1b-p 4114, Hunter Smith c 2100, Griffin Snowberger 3b 2100, Tyler Helsel p-1b 2021, Parker Gregg lf 2110, Dalton Metzger 2b 3000. Totals 22 6 6 5.
Errors: Punxsy 1, Central 1. LOB Punxsy 10, Central 7. 2B: Stonbraker, Dinger, Kling. 3B: None. HR: Boyle (3-run off Sikora). SB: Wood.
Pitching
Punxsy: Sikora-4.2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO, 3 HBs; London-1.1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HB,
Central: Helsel-5 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 BB, 5 SO; 1 HB; Boyles-2 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO.
Winning pitcher: Helsel. Losing pitcher: Sikora.