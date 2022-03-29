PUNXSUTAWNEY — There will be 10 Punxsutawney Chucks that will step on the tennis courts for this year’s boys tennis team, with five seniors and five underclassmen.
Those five seniors consist of Ben Gigliotti, Aramy Ferent, Zayin Spearing, Joshua Shoemaker and Jauger McDivitt. With no juniors on the roster, the Chucks round out the order with sophomores Alex Deppen and Michael Setree along with three freshmen in Logan Conner, Dana Smith and Riley Fourd.
Head coach Mike Emhoff said all of five seniors have been with the program for multiple years, as they also missed out on the canceled 2020 season.
Of those seniors, the Chucks will rely heavily on Giglioti. Last season, Giglioti made it to the District 9 Class 2A singles semis before falling to eventual champion Dylan Aiello.
However, Giglioti and then-senior Braxton Sherry were able to bring home the D-9 doubles title for the school and the Chucks as a team made it to the D-9 championship before falling to St. Marys.
“Ben Gigliotti has three years and played #2 last season,” Emhoff said. “Ben is a strong player who possess a lot of leadership skills. Aramy, Josh and Zayin have improved a lot and provide a strong rest of the singles line-up. Jaugar returned to the team after a two year hiatus and possess strong athletic ability and will compliment the rest of the team.”
The sophomore duo of Deppen and Setree got plenty of action as freshmen last season, as they actually scored the only point for the team when it came to its runner-up finish in the D-9 Class 2A team title match against St. Marys. Emhoff said he’s looking for big things to come from both.
“The sophomores are our building blocks for the future,” Emhoff. “Michael is a strong player and will split time between singles and doubles team. Alex continues to show improvement and will be an asset to the team this season and down the road.”
Emhoff said one of its strengths heading into the season will be its experience. Meanwhile, the freshmen trio of Conner, Fourd and Smith are new to tennis and will be learning along the way this season. However, there won’t be a lack of effort among the three.
“They all have been working hard and learning the skills to be come a productive member of the team,” Emhoff said of his freshmen.
Emhoff said practices have been going well to start the season, albeit they haven’t had as much time outside as they would’ve like — which would be a detriment to the underclassmen. But they’ve made the most of the current situation so far.
“Thus far, with the spring weather, we have had limited outside practices,” Emhoff said. “Those have been very beneficial to the boys, especially the freshman.”
Even after losing last year’s No. 1 in Sherry due to graduation, the Chucks will have high hopes in putting together a competitive squad for this season, especially within district play.
“We feel that we will be a very competitive team in D-9,” Emhoff said. “Last season, we sent a doubles team to Hershey. We are hoping to repeat that and hopefully more.
Emhoff will be assisted by coach Lisa Good.
The Chucks are scheduled to start its season today, weather pending, as they travel to DuBois Central Catholic for a 3:30 p.m. start.
ROSTER
Seniors: Aramy Ferent, Ben Gigliotti, Jauger McDivitt, Joshua Shoemaker, Zayin Spearing. Sophomores: Alex Deppen, Michael Setree. Freshmen: Logan Conner, Riley Fourd, Dana Smith.