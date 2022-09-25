SHARON — The Punxsy boys cross country team had a strong showing at the Blue Devil Invitational in Sharon on Saturday, placing fifth overall out of 29 complete teams.
Norwin, coached by Punxsy cross country alum Brian Fleckenstein, won the title with 72 points, just ahead of Eden Christian’s total of 74. Quaker Valley had 106, Fort LeBoeuf totaled 127, while the Chucks finished with a team score of 151 points.
“The guys ran really well, unfortunately, for the varsity boys competition the entire field was misdirected by a worker near the finish line and the course ended up being short by around 45 seconds or so, but as far as four guys medaling for placing in the top 50 and another one just missing out by three places we had an excellent day,” Punxsy boys head coach George Wehrle said.
A total of 201 runners finished the varsity race, and Punxsy’s Garrett Bartlebaugh ran his way to a ninth place result with a time of 16:10 for the shortened distance, which was approximately 2.96 miles instead of the usual 3.1. Evan Groce was only 15 seconds behind his teammate in 16th place, while David Kunselman had a breakthrough race to place 26th in 16:51.
“Garrett was fearless and went out with the leaders and had what I think was his best result of the season, and the same is probably true for Evan,” Wehrle said. “Even with adding on the extra distance and time they still both ran what would be considered seasonal bests. David really showed how good he’s becoming by finishing so close to Garrett and Evan, and that really strengthens our team significantly.”
Dan Lenze earned the last medal for the Chucks with his 49th place finishing time of 17:46, closely followed by Alex Momyer four places later in 17:58.
“Dan still has more in the tank and we’ll try to get him back up a bit closer to David here in the next few weeks, and Alex ran another consistent effort to stay within shouting distance of Dan, which is important for the team to do well,” Wehrle said.
The freshman duo of Adin Bish and Chris Setree rounded out the top seven for Punxsy, with Bish placing 80th overall in 18:34 while Setree was six places back in 18:42.
“Adin and Chris are pretty consistent for being so young, and they continue to provide us nice depth in case someone in the top five has an off day,” Wehrle said. “Adin was the 12th freshman to finish and Chris was the 14th, so that’s pretty impressive as well.”
In the junior varsity race, a total of 70 runners took to the starting line, with medals being awarded to the top 25 finishers.
Freshman Nolan Lewis led the way with his 15th place effort of 20:09, and he was followed in short order by Evan Mohney (20th, 20:43), Sam Hindman (21st, 20:45) and Mike Setree (23rd, 20:52).
“All four guys in the junior varsity race set personal bests, and their course was correct, unlike the varsity boys,” said Wehrle. “Mike ran his fastest of the season by 90 seconds and Evan by just under a minute, which are obviously big improvements. Nolan and Sam didn’t drop as much but they went into the race feeling confident and showed they could hold their own against some pretty good runners, and I give all the JV runners credit for doing so well despite waiting around all morning to compete.”
The Chucks are back on the road this Tuesday as they travel to Bradford for a rematch with the Owls, who left Punxsy with a one point win two weeks ago.