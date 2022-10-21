BROOKVILLE — Wresting away the Route 36 Trophy from the Brookville Raiders for the first time since 2018, the Punxsutawney Chucks used some turnover defense in Thursday night’s 21-13 win.
The Chucks (5-4) cashed in two of the three Raiders turnovers into points, one of them directly in Anthony Gould’s 28-yard fumble return in the first quarter. Then late in the game, Noah Weaver returned a Noah Peterson interception near midfield to the Raiders’ 5 and one play later, it was Zeke Bennett scoring to set the final.
Bennett returned to the lineup after missing last week’s 41-0 win over Moniteau and finished with a solid 89 yards on 18 carries. But, the defense was the lead party for head coach Alan Nichol’s team in this one.
“I think that’s been something we’ve been doing over the last few weeks, controlling the line of scrimmage, especially in the second half, but you have to give Brookville credit, they came out ready to go and had a good game plan,” Nichol said.
“It’s great to control the line of scrimmage, but it wasn’t all night and that’s why the score was close. We did it when we had to and Anthony Gould keeps making big plays. Noah Weaver makes big plays, the whole defense is playing well.”
The Chucks sacked Raiders quarterback Noah Peterson five times for 39 yards in losses. That bumped a Raiders offense off enough to make things more difficult, especially without their 900-yard rusher Jackson Zimmerman out with an injury.
Gould’s fumble return came via Nick Wisneski’s sack. Gould and Wisneski each had two sacks while Landon Martz added the other.
The Raiders (4-4), with their second half surge, did outgain the Chucks, 203-171, but couldn’t overcome the turnovers and some tough-luck calls while trying to rally late in the game.
Punxsutawney’s best drive of the night on its first possession of the second half after forcing the Raiders to punt, went 82 yards on nine plays as Weaver hauled in a 12-yard TD pass to go up 14-0 with 3:18 left in the third quarter.
From there, it was the Raiders’ momentum for awhile. Three plays after the ensuing kickoff, Brayden Kunselman grabbed a short pass from Peterson and squirted loose for a 66-yard touchdown.
Carson Weaver intercepted Moore’s wobbly pass at the Chucks’ 44 and the Raiders turned that turnover into points of their own when a second fourth-down conversion on the 12-play, 48-yard drive saw Kunselman haul in a pass while keeping his toes in the end zone from eight yards out with 5:56 left in the game.
But, the Raiders were whistled for 12 men on the field on the would-be tying point-after attempt and on the re-spot five yards back, Kunselman’s blooping kick was short.
That set the tone for a wild finish with the Raiders trailing by a point.
Forcing a punt and taking over on their own 19 with 2:23 left, Peterson was sacked for a 3-yard loss. But the Chucks were whistled for holding for 10 yards.
And for the second time this season, the officials incorrectly failed to ask the Raiders if they wanted to start the game clock after setting ball — when behind, obviously they wouldn’t and request re-start on the snap — and they lost roughly 18 seconds because of the oversight.
This same error occurred in the loss to Keystone earlier this year and the Raiders sideline and head coach Scott Park were quick to question the error.
But another play went off — a Gould 11-yard sack of Peterson — and after a lengthy conversation between Park and the head official, a unsportsmanlike conduct penalty flag was thrown on Park, backing up the Raiders to their own 10. The clock was chopped down 10 more second to 1:11.
“I don’t understand how they do not know that,” Park said. “I said that to the white hat (referee) and he said, ‘You’re right.’ But it was one play too late. And then they ran more clock off. At least they could’ve left it at 1:21.
“I told the team on the end that (the penalty) was on me. That put us deeper.”
Then on second-and-31 from their own 10, the Raiders tried to go down field when Peterson saw Kunselman crossing the middle of the field and on the throw, the Chucks’ Weaver knocked Kunselman down in what was an obvious missed pass interference call that would’ve given the Raiders 15 yards. But, no call.
Instead, Peterson’s next desperation pass down field was picked off by Weaver, who raced it back to the 5 to set up Bennett’s TD.
The Chucks could’ve sealed the game with the ball in their hand since the Raiders had just one timeout, but instead kicked off after the touchdown up eight points with 47.8 seconds left.
However, the Raiders couldn’t do much with the ball on two plays and dropped to 4-5.
“We just have to keep moving forward and getting better with next man up with Jackson being out,” said Park, whose team’s three-game winning streak ended. “I thought Carson (Weaver) ran the ball well and during the second half, we got some good carries and looks from Peaches (Tony Ceriani). Next man up has been there all year. We were on a roll and tonight was one of those things. If anybody is going to be mad at anybody, they need to be mad at me for this one.”
NOTES: Both teams play next Friday, the Raiders at Bellefonte and the Chucks at home against Union/A-C Valley. … Weaver ran for 77 yards on 20 carries, but the Raiders had just 74 yards on the ground on 40 attempts thanks to the sack yardage losses. Peterson completed 11 of 13 passes for 129 yards with Kunselman accounting for 116 of that on six catches. One Kunselman reception resulted in minus-5 yards in receiving … for Peterson. He caught Kunselman’s lateral after a catch and was dropped for a loss on the next-to-last play of the game. … Moore completed 4 of 7 for 32 yards for the Chucks while Justin Miller ran for 43 yards on two carries, his 36-yard run to the Raiders’ 4 helping spark their first scoring drive of the third quarter.