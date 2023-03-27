PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was a successful 2022 for the Punxsutawney boys tennis team as the squad made it to the District 9 Class 2A team finals — upsetting No. 2 St. Marys in the semifinals — before falling to top ranked Elk County Catholic, 3-2, in the finals.
As far as singles, then-senior Ben Gigliotti won the D-9 Class 2A singles title, becoming the second Chuck to win the singles title since Punxsy dropped down to Class 2A in 2015. But last year’s team was very senior-driven, with Gigliotti and four others in Zayin Spearing, Aramy Ferrent, Josh Shoemaker and Jauger McDivitt comprising of the starting lineup.
This year, the Chucks’ roster of 11 comprises of just five netters with experience while the remaining six are making their maiden voyage on the courts under head coach Mike Emhoff.
“We have been lucky and have had quite a bit of outside court time,” Emhoff said. “The new kids have really benefited as have the return players.”
It’ll be a young Chucks roster with not a single senior on this year’s squad. Returnees include juniors Michael Setree and Alex Deppen — as the duo are the lone returners from last year’s 3-2 loss to ECC in the D-9 Class 2A team finals as they were a part of the No. 2 doubles lineup. They’ll look to be the anchors of this year’s team as the top two singles players.
Sophomores Dana Smith, Logan Conner and Riley Fourd were also on the team last year as freshmen.
“Michael Setree and Alex Deppen both are third year players and have stepped up as the team leaders and have improved greatly,” Emhoff said. “Sophomores Dana Smith and Logan Conner have improved a lot over the offseason and will play an important role as the tentative three and four singles players.”
Newcomers to the team include junior Cody Pifer, sophomores Gage Elliott, Alex Harry, Adem Kural and Aiden West and freshman Abraao Santos.
“We are expecting a lot from the new guys and are seeing a lot of improvement in all of them since practice started,” Emhoff said.
One of the strengths that Emhoff feels the 2023 team will have is its experience and leadership of the returning players. With that will also come a lack of experience from the new players — something the Chucks hope they’ll overcome quickly as they start getting into the season.
But after a year where the team lost its top three singles players and its top doubles squad, Emhoff said they’re keeping realistic goals as they head into the season.
“After losing five seniors last season after making it to the D-9 team finals, we are looking at this year to be a building year while also being competitive,” Emhoff said.
Emhoff will once again be assisted by coach Lisa Good.
The Chucks are scheduled to start its season on Tuesday, weather pending, as they host DuBois Central Catholic with a 3:30 p.m. start. They’ll also be at home on Thursday as Brockway visits, also with a 3:30 p.m. start.
ROSTER
Juniors: Alexander Deppen, Cody Pifer, Michael Setree. Sophomores: Logan Conner, Gage Elliott, Riley Fourd, Alex Harry, Adem Kural, Dana Smith, Aidan West. Freshmen: Abraao Santos.