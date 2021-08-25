PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney Chucks football team only won one game last year.
However, it was the last one the team played — a 7-0 shutout of DuBois — and broke a 23-game losing streak that dated back to 2018. This year’s team brings back many of its players from last year as they look build on that breakthrough win.
Head coach Alan Nichol said in order to be successful and improve on their 1-7 season last year, the offensive and defensive lines will have to be stout — something Nichol feels will be the case.
“Practices have been playing out pretty much as we’ve hoped, as far as our offensive line,” Nichol said. “We’ve got a lot of depth this year, and the young men have put a lot of time in.”
The O-line is anchored by junior Griffin Barrick, sophomores Matthew Grusky and Ryan Kanouff, and seniors Gage Bair and Hunter Harris. Senior Logan Gotwald — who was named a team captain along with Bair, Gabe Kengersky and Alex Phillips — returns as the team’s starting center. Nichol said they’ll also rotate in junior Quinton Voelkel, stating he felt like Voelkel at times played like an All-Conference lineman.
“We’ve put all those guys together, and it’s been looking really good upfront offensively,” Nichol said.
Nichol said if Saturday’s scrimmage against Marion Center was any indication, he looks to see the O-line control the line of scrimmage at times. Returning at running back is junior Zeke Bennett — who racked up 419 yards on the ground last season.
“He’s picked up right where he left off last season,” Nichol said of Bennett.
Nichol said there are others in the RB/HB mix that allows them depth they haven’t seen in recent years — as the Chucks have 44 players on the roster, eight of which are seniors. That group is currently led by fullback/H-back Justin Miller
“Many of them have put a lot of time in,” Nichol said. “And some of them are multi-sport athletes, which is what we encourage in our program. So it’s been good and we’re seeing the fruits of hard labor.”
Phillips led the team in receiving yards in 2020 with Bennett second and Kengersky third.
Although many of the Chucks return, they will have to replace last year’s quarterback and number one playmaker in Kameron Falgout — who also led the team in rushing — and District 9 Large School South Offensive Lineman of the Year Brandon Ishman.
“(Ishman) was a real talent,” Nichol said. “Then our number one offensive threat was Kameron Falgout at quarterback in running the ball and throwing it. They were big threats and basically they made a big impact for us. However, I think the depth we have now is going to step up and make a difference.”
Replacing the graduated Falgout will be the duo of sophomore Noah Weaver and junior Peyton Hetrick.
“They’re both looking good and it’s a competition between one another,” Nichol said. “Both are improving daily. They both have different styles of play and right now, we’re going to go with two different quarterbacks. We think that’s a good thing for us ... and their styles of play are different enough that there will be one set of plays for (one) and one set of plays (for the other).
“It was a strong point (at the scrimmage) as far as our ability to throw the ball and complete passes. We’re feeling good about that. They’re young, but it’s their time.”
On the defensive side as a whole, Nichol said it’ll also be everyone on the O-line looking to get into the backfield, with the addition of junior Gabe Rowan. The linebackers will also feature a sophomore duo that looks to take charge.
“We’re also real excited about our two linebackers,” Nichol said. “They’re young — Landon Martz and Mason Nesbitt — but they played quite a bit last year. They’ve got some natural instincts in there and they’re leaders that set their own way.”
Although the team is young, it has an experienced secondary as Nichol said everyone back there have started in previous seasons and they officially return all but one starter.
Strong safeties Landon Peterson and Miller did a great job in the scrimmage against Marion Center’s wing-T formation.
“Noah Weaver will be back there at free safety,” Nichol said. “Gabe Kengersky is one of our captains and he started a lot of games at corner last year. He had an interception already in the scrimmage. Then Peyton Hetrick is back out there at the other corner. He worked a lot out there last year. Then Seth Moore played a lot out there last year. So we have a little bit of experience and we’re looking to have a really good defensive unit this year.”
So, where do the Chucks go from here into the season? Nichol — who is in his second year of his second stint as the Punxsy head coach — said the only direction they can go is up, as they hope to build off of last year’s win.
“I overheard one of our seniors Gabe Kengersky being interviewed and he said, ‘We want to be competitive,’” Nichol said. “We might not win every game but we want it to come down to the end. That’s something that we’ve struggled with here the last three years.”
Improvement will be the name of the game for the Chucks throughout the year, as Nichol said if you see improvement, “you know your program is headed in the right direction.”
“That’s something that we talk about,” Nichol said about improving. “We need to build the program and get ourselves used to (being successful). We’ve had a really good offseason. I think the next step is to practice real well every week. You can’t let the grind of practice take you to the point that you’re not practicing well because you’re going to play the way you practice.”
Punxsutawney opens up the year Friday as they travel to Central Clarion for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“Going in against (Central) Clarion, we want to be competitive with them,” Nichol said. “We want to go 48 minutes — toe-to-toe — and see what happens.”