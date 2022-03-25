PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney boys track and field team brings back plenty of experience for the 2022 season with 34 athletes at the varsity level.
Head coach Jason Grusky, who enters his second season at the helm after spending 15 years as an assistant, said they’ve been prepping for the team’s first meet, which takes place today with a tri-meet at Indiana with Armstrong also competing.
“We will have almost three full weeks of practice in at that point,” Grusky said. “I am thrilled with the positive attitude and effort of our team so far this season. Our motto this year is “Men of Action!”. We plan to focus on actively producing the results that we want, not just talking about them.”
Of those returning to this year’s team, Grusky said senior hurdler Tyler Elliott is its most decorated returner.
“He earned two medals at the PIAA Class 2A Championship Meet last spring, placing third in the state in the 300m hurdles with a time of 40.25, and fourth in the state in the 110m hurdles with a time of 15.38,” Grusky said. “Mike Yasolsky in 1983 is the only other Punxsy boys track and field athlete to win two state medals during their junior year, so Tyler is in very elite company.”
Fellow senior Andrew Barnoff also will looks to make a statement in the distance events. Barnoff finished sixth at the District 9 2A event in the two-mile and is coming off of a cross country season that saw him qualify for states for the second year in a row.
“He has shown steady improvement throughout his career and I’d expect that to continue,” Grusky said. “He has always been consistent and dependable.”
Another poised to have a standout season is junior Grant Miller, as Grusky said he’s put in considerable time into his pole vault training this offseason as he jumped 12’6” last year to finish third at the D-9 meet.
“I look for him to add a foot or more to that height this year and make a serious run at our school record, which is 13’11” set in 1987 by Rod Shaffer,” Grusky said. “With senior Jaden Schidlmeier and junior Michael Clemmer also both jumping in the 12-foot to 13-foot range, I’d expect us to be very strong in the pole vault all season.”
Senior Eric Surkala and juniors Evan Groce and Alex Momyer will be big contributors in the distance and middle-distance events. Last season, all three made it to states as part of the D-9 championship 4x800m relay team.
Junior Ryen Heigley returns as the team’s top jumper, having cleared 5’10” in the high jump and leaped 19’1” in the long jump last year.
“Ryen also adds his great speed to our 4x100 relay team,” Grusky said.
Grusky said sophomore Brett Dean should also “surprise some people this year in the sprints.”
“Last year in his first season in track and field he was our top performer with a 11.9 in the 100m and 23.9 in the 200m,” Grusky said. “I am excited to see him progress this season.”
The Chucks will be looking for a new leader in the throwing evenings after the graduation of last year’s top thrower Brandon Ishman. However, looking to replace Ishman is senior Hunter Harris, juniors Wesley Pearce and Bryce Horne, and sophomores Matthew Grusky and Greg Poole.
Head coach Grusky is also the team’s throw coach and the Chucks are assisted by jumps coach Mark Curtis, sprints/hurdles coach Todd Heigley, pole vault coach Mark Keller, sprints/relays coach Alan Nichol and distance coach George Wehrle.
While the team may not have specific aspirations heading into the season, Grusky knows the hard work the team puts in will eventually lead to the individual and team results that they’re looking for.
“My expectation is for our athletes to show up and train as hard as they can in every drill every day,” Grusky said.” We believe that scoring points, winning track meets, and winning district championships are byproducts of our individual hard work and dedication every day at practice.”
ROSTER
Seniors: Andrew Barnoff, Tyler Elliott, Hunter Harris, Kyle Nesbitt, Jaden Schidlmeier, Eric Surkala, Colby Thompson. Juniors: Cole Brooks, Blake Burkett, Michael Clemmer, Isaac Greenblatt, Evan Groce, Ryen Heigley, Sam Hindman, Bryce Horne, Daniel Lenze, Joel Mehalic, Grant Miller, Alex Momyer, Wesley Pearce. Sophomores: Garrett Bartlebaugh, Aiden Cameron, Ethan Curry, Brett Dean, Matthew Grusky, Kolton Koppenhaver, David Kunselman, Ryan Mehalic, Evan Mohney, Greg Poole, Zach Presloid, Nick Wisnesky. Freshmen: Kaden Heigley, Noah Ondo.