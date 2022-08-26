PUNXSUTAWNEY — It’s no secret that the Punxsutawney Chucks varsity football team has struggled in recent years as its last winning season came in 2014. However, this year’s roster of 44 Chucks would like to change the narrative, as would head coach Alan Nichol.
“We’d like to make the next step,” Nichol said. “We have a lot of experienced athletes — about seven to eight guys on defense and six to seven on offense have either started as varsity players or either have a great amount of experience. So we’re definitely looking to take the next step as a program and we’re going to work at it one week at a time. But it’s a great feeling coming in with that kind of experience and young men know what to expect.”
At quarterback this season, Nichol expects senior Seth Moore to be the opening day starter, as he was just 13-of-30 for 173 yards last season as junior Noah Weaver was the primary QB — although just throwing for 375 yards himself. The depth behind Moore will be fellow senior Peyton Hetrick — who is also the team’s kicker and punter and someone that Nichol said he’ll rely on heavily on elsewhere — Kolton Koppenhaver and Maddox Hetrick.
It was no secret that Punxsy’s ground game was its strength last season with Zeke Bennett rushing for 986 yards on 216 carries and 10 touchdowns. But Nichol said they’ll also be adding others to the ground game mix this season.
“He’s an all-purpose guy,” Nichol said of Bennett. “He’s a good receiver. His sophomore year he had a lot of catches but he was mainly in the backfield last year. He’s a guy we can move around with the depth now with our younger guys like Landon Martz and Mason Nesbitt. Those guys are going to help carry some of the load in the backfield.
“Then we have another all-purpose guys — our MVP from defense last year in Justin Miller. He’s a great blocker, great athlete and we’d like to get the ball in his hands in the the backfield some. So we’re going to spread the ball out a little more and make it harder for them to focus on what Zeke’s doing. We also have Griffin White — he’s a sophomore and kind of an explosive kid ... Zeke got a lot of carries last year and we’re hoping he has the same amount of production with less carries.”
Last year’s QB in Weaver will now be catching the targets along with senior Landon Peterson, the aforementioned halfbacks and Zach Presloid.
“We want to take the next step throwing the ball,” Nichol said. “We were able to run the ball for the most part (last year) but we made it hard for ourselves at times because people would load the box up for us.”
This year’s offensive line will consist of seniors Gabe Rowan at tackle, Griffin Barrick at guard/tackle, Quinton Voelkel moving to center and juniors Matthew Grusky and Ryan Kanouff. Harry Yoder and Kaden Heigley also expect to see some action in the trenches.
Defensively, it’s more experience again with Barrick, Voelkel, Rowan, Grusky and Nick Wisnesky upfront. Voelkel will also play a bit at linebacker along with Martz and Nesbitt.
“Those two guys (in Martz and Nesbitt), I think we’re ready to take our defense to the next level,” Nichol said.
Miller and Weaver will line up at safety with Peterson at strong safety and Moore and Hetrick at corner.
“All in all it really gives us hope that we’re going to take our next step on defense, too, and make our team complete,” Nichol said.
Recommended Video
Special teams-wise, Nichol said he feels Hetrick will “really be a weapon for us kicking the ball.”
“He’s worked at it and continues to improve,” Nichol said of Hetrick.
Nichol said he’ll rely on the veteran leadership of the team to help guide them to success, particularly its seniors.
“We have 10 seniors and even over the last two years with that group, they’re out here on the field, eager to practice,” Nichol said. “They don’t waste time. They get out here and it’s good to have that kind of leadership from your seniors. Just as a group all the way through, they’ve made practice important and it’s something they want to do.”
Nichol’s varsity staff includes Ed Smith, Todd Heigley, Jeremy Moore, Brandon Snyder and Tim Reagle.
The Chucks will look to start out the season in style as they host Bradford tonight with a 7 p.m. kickoff.
“You’ve got to go out and perform and make it work as a team,” Nichol said. “But I enjoy the fact that they’re seasoned and they’re looking forward to performing on Friday night. We try to focus in on what we’ve got to do today. But I can just sense — when you’re around a group of guys — you sense that they’re really looking forward to competing and having Friday night here. That’s kind of invigorating.”
ROSTERS
Seniors: Griffin Barrick, Zeke Bennett, Peyton Hetrick, Jared Meeks, Justin Miller, Seth Moore, Landon Peterson, Cameron Powell, Gabe Rowan, Quinton Voelkel, Andrew Yoder.
Juniors: Brett Dean, Anthony Gould, Matthew Grusky, Ryan Kanouff, Kolton Koppenhaver, Landon Martz, Luke Miller, Mason Nesbitt, Zach Presloid, Aiden Shaffer, Noah Weaver, Nick Wisnesky, Harry Yoder.
Sophomores: Bryce Bergreen, Kaden Heigley, Davin Iannacchione, Noah Kanouff, Noah Ondo, Alex Shumaker, Dylan Story, Griffin White.
Freshmen: Logan Baun, Collin Eberhart, Zaden Gould, Maddox Hetrick, Logan Moore, Adam Muth, Jordan Rutan, Owen Story, Landon Temchulla, Beau Thomas, Breydon Trithart.