SLIPPERY ROCK — There was a moment late in Thursday’s PIAA Class 3A quarterfinal game against Franklin that Punxsutawney head coach Mike Dickey felt the baseball gods had determined the Chucks’ season was over.
That proved to be the farthest thing from the truth, as Punxsy put together a big three-run top of the seventh to complete a furious late-game comeback to upend the Knights, 6-4, at Slippery Rock’s Jack Critchfield Park.
The thrilling victory sends to the Chucks somewhere they have never been under Dickey’s guidance — the state semifinals.
For Dickey, his team and most of the Punxsy faithful in attendance, the thought of surviving to play another game seemed all but lost in the top of the sixth when Zeke Bennett lined into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded.
The Chucks had just scored twice in the frame to get back within a run at 4-3 and seemed to have all the momentum after falling behind in the fourth. However, that double play took the air of the Chucks sailed just when it looked like they would turn the lineup over.
There was no hangings heads, though, as reliever Jake Sikora made quick work of Franklin in the bottom of the sixth before the top of the Punxsy order completed an improbable comeback against the District 10 runner-ups.
Isaac London, who started the game on the mound, got things started with an infield single before going to second on a Peyton Hetrick single to left.
Sikora then flew out to center before Franklin reliever Ethan Nightingale got Carter Savage to fly out to right for out No. 2. London tagged up and took third on that second fly ball as the Chucks were down to their final out.
That brought Josh Tyger to the plate, and he smacked a slow roller into the hole at short. Franklin junior Luke Guth, a Vanderbilt recruit who pitched the Knights to victory in their state opener, wasn’t able to get Tyger though as the Chuck beat the throw to extend the game.
London scored on Tyger’s hit to tie the game at 4-3, while Hetrick hustled around to third. Punxsy wasn’t finished yet, though, as senior catcher Ashton Stonbraker stepped in and ripped a double to center that not only scored Hetrick but also Tyger from first to put the Chucks up 6-4 and send their fans into a frenzy.
Nightingale halted the Punxsy rally there, but the damage had already been done.
Sikora then allowed an infield single to open the bottom of the seventh but retired the ensuing three hitters to finish off the Chucks’ improbable win.
Sikora made the final play of the game as he got his glove on a rocket line drive up the middle hit by Kyle Alexander. He chased down the loose baseball and threw to first for the final out as he notched his second win of the week in the state playoffs.
The righty tossed the first five innings Monday in an 8-2 win against Penns Valley but threw just over 70 pitches, which made him eligible for Thursday. He entered in the fifth and tossed the final three innings, allowing two runs, both earned, on two hits while striking out two and walking a pair.
London, pitching significant innings in a game for the first time since April 20, kept Punxsy in the game with four strong innings. He gave up two runs, one earned, on six hits while striking out three and walking two. The senior righty threw the seventh inning in the win Monday vs. Penns Valley.
“That’s unbelievable guts,” said Dickey of his team’s comeback. “This is my fifth time to this round, and the first time I’ve gotten past this round. It’s unbelievable. I told them, there’s no clock, and these guys were going to fight their butts off.
“That was an unbelievable battle, grit ... whatever you want to call it. That’s a gutsy effort. Josh Tygr getting down the line on the two-out chopper to short and beating Guth’s arm to first. How huge was that. Then Stony (Stonbraker) hits the huge one to the gap. Just up and down (lineup), I can’t say enough about everybody on this team. They are believing.
“A lot of big things today. When Zeke lined into that double play, you’re thinking, ‘there’s another one.’ How many balls did we barrel today right at people. I didn’t think the baseball gods were shining on us, but they were. They (Franklin) didn’t give us anything. We battled for (it all).”
Franklin (15-8) jumped on London for a run in the bottom of the first to grab the early lead, as Caleb Doyle singled with one out and Carson Wigle walked before a single by Noah Kockler plated Doyle.
However, London then got some help from his defense as shortstop Coy Martino snagged a liner off the bat Aidan McCracken and doubled-off Wible at second to end the inning. Martino enjoyed a big game defensively, recording two putouts and four assists.
Punxsy carried that momentum into the second and tied the game on a two-out rally started by a Zach Dinger walk. Justin Miller, freshly inserted into the Chucks’ order in left for the game, delivered a with a double to left-center to score Dinger to even things at 1-1.
The game remained 1-1 into the third when London worked out of trouble in the bottom half. The Knights loaded the bases with two outs on a Guth double, Doyle single and Kockler walk. However, Martino once again snagged a liner off the bat of McCracken to end the inning.
Franklin got to London for a run an inning later to regain the lead.
Alexander led off and reached an error, as the first base umpire ruled Savage was pulled of the base on a throw. Drew Kockler followed with a single before London recorded back-to-back strikeouts.
Punxsy then intentionally walked Guth to load the bases for Doyle, who smacked his third hit — this one a roller into the hole at short that plated Alexander. Martino made a diving stop on the play to knock down the ball. He quickly tracked down the loose ball and fired home to get Kockler, who tried to score from second, for the final out.
“Coy is fantastic,” said Dickey. “I told him, his defense over on the left side calms me. I just trust him so much.”
Franklin pushed its lead to 4-1 in the fifth with a pair of runs against Sikora.
The righty walked the first two batters he faced, and both scored on a double by Alexander with one away. Sikora settled in from there, though, and retired eight of the final nine batters he faced.
That allowed the Chucks to stage their thrilling comeback, which started in the sixth against Alexander, who had entered the game in the fifth.
Sikora led off the inning with a double inside the third-base bag before Savage ripped a single in nearly the identical place to score courtesy runner Owen Wood.
A Tyger single and walk by Dinger with one out loaded the bases and spelled the end for Alexander. Nightingale came on, and Miller promptly collected his second RBI of the game on a fielder’s choice that ended with all runners safe as a throw to second base was dropped by Doyle.
The Knights’ second baseman quickly made up for the miscue, as snagged the liner hit by Bennett and doubled-pff Dinger at second to end the inning with his team still up a run.
Nightingale and the Knights couldn’t hold off the Chucks, though, as their big top of the seventh propelled Punxsy into Monday’s semifinals against undefeated Central (25-0), the District 6 champs who were a semifinalist a year ago as well. The Scarlet Dragons topped Fairview, 6-1, Thursday.
Punxsy is making its first trip to the state semifinals since 2007 when the Chucks won the Class 3A state title.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 6,
FRANKLIN 4
Score by Innings
Punxsy 010 002 3 — 6
Franklin 100 120 0 — 4
Punxsy—6
Isaac London p-3b 3120, Peyton Hetrick 2b 4110, Jake Sikora 3b-p 4010, Owen Wood cr 0100, Carter Savage 1b 4011, Jake Henretta pr 0100, Josh Tyger dh 4121, Donnie Bender pr 0000, Coy Martino ss 0000, Ashton Stonbraker c 4012, Alex Phillips cr 0000, Zach Dinger rf 2100, Justin Miller lf 3012, Zeke Bennett cf 3010. Totals: 31-6-10-6.
Franklin—4
Luke Guth ss 3010, Caleb Doyle 2b 4131, Carson Wible cf 2110, Noah Kockler rf 2111, Aidan McCracken 1b 4000, Kyle Alexander 3b-p-3b 4112, Colton Cunningham cr 0000, Drew Kockler dh 3010, Cole Harmon c 0000, Zach Boland p-3b-lf 2000, Alex Wible 3b 1000, Ethan Nightingale lf-p 3000. Totals: 28-4-8-4.
Errors: Punxsy 2, Franklin 1. LOB: Punxsy 7, Franklin 8. DP: Punxsy 1, Franklin 1. 2B: Sikora, Stonbraker; Guth, Alexander. HBP: London (by Boland). SB: Doyle.
Pitching
Punxsy: Isaac London-4 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Jake Sikora-3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO.
Franklin: Zach Boland-4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 SO, 1 HB; Kyle Alexander-1 1/3 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Ethan Nightingale-1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Sikora. Losing pitcher: Nightingale.