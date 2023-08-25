PUNXSUTAWNEY — It was a big season last year for the Punxsutawney Chucks football team as the squad saw its first winning season since 2014 by compiling a 6-5 mark.
This season, the Chucks are ready to take the next step in not only compiling for back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2009-10, but to compete for a District 9 Class 3A title.
Head coach Alan Nichol’s roster of 37 players includes a dozen seniors mixed in with five juniors, 11 sophomores and nine freshmen as the seniors will be expected to lead the way.
“We have a really experienced group of seniors and that’s going to make a big difference for us,” Nichol said.
Those seniors — along with the rest of the roster — will look to replace last year’s leading rusher in Zeke Bennett, who ran for 1,380 yards and 14 touchdowns, and quarterback Seth Moore, who notched 907 yards passing and nine TDs.
Defensively, they also lost Justin Miller to graduation — a First Team Tri-County Weekend/Courier Express selection at defensive back and the second leading rusher on offense. But besides that, many of the top contributors from a year ago return as expectations for the Chucks are the highest they’ve been in years.
Captains for the squad include the seniors of Noah Weaver, Matthew Grusky, Landon Martz, Mason Nesbitt and Zach Presloid.
Weaver was a Second Team TCW/CE defensive back last year and will be a four-year starter at safety. He also is the team’s leading receiver from a year ago, notching 458 yards on 35 receptions for seven touchdowns.
Grusky was a First Team TCW/CE offensive line selection and also had 49 tackles, six sacks and a fumble recovery on defense.
Another Second Team selection was Martz at linebacker — he was second on the team last year with 80 tackles, two sacks and an interception. Nesbitt — a TCW/CE honorable mention, paced the way with 84 tackles and an interception at linebacker while Presloid in his first year of football was the second leading receiver with 225 yards and a score.
Punxsy’s defensive ends return in seniors Anthony Gould and Nick Wisnesky. Gould led with seven sacks and Wisnesky added five.
Offensive line returnees along with Grusky and Wisnesky is three-year starter and senior Ryan Kanouff — the latter of which will also figure in on defense.
Adam Muth and Breydon Trithart will join Grusky, Wisnesky and Kanouff as they’ll try and clear the way for the running backs. Looking to replace Bennett’s production will be a mix of Martz, Griffin White, Nesbitt and Thomas.
Even as a senior-driven team, many of the Chucks’ underclassmen got experience last year and will play an even bigger role this year. Sophomore Maddox Hetrick will take over at quarterback as he actually came in the game as a freshman in the 12-7 loss to St. Marys in the D-9 Class 3A semifinal.
“He’s stepped right in and had a great summer,” Nichol said of Hetrick. “We’re looking for big things from him.”
Others that got time as freshmen last year and sophomores that expect to get ample playing time are Muth, Beau Thomas, Jordan Rutan, Logan Moore, Trithart and Adam Manners.
One thing that the Chucks have been battling during camp, however, has been a bout with the injury bug with a handful of players missing significant time with non-football injuries.
“Our depth is going to be tested a little bit but we’re confident in our younger guys,” Nichol said. “In my years we’ve been pretty fortunate where we haven’t had too many years that have been impacted by injury. It just so happens this summer kind of caught up to us a little bit. So we hope to get everyone back in a few weeks — if not sooner. But we always look at it this way — it’s an opportunity for someone else.”
Although the Chucks fell, 12-7, in last year’s playoffs, Nichol said things could’ve been entirely different if a play or two went in the other direction against the Flying Dutchmen — while also citing the same thing then happened to St. Marys in the team’s loss to Clearfield. They’re hopeful this season the plays will be made in their favor rather than against them, especially in crucial moments.
“Expectations come from within,” Nichol said. “Our players have worked really hard. Our practices have been spirited and the guys want to win and be a successful program. They’re doing the things they need to do to reach that level.”
It’s that belief by Punxsy that sets this year’s expectations high as they’ll look to compete for the team’s third district title in school history.
“We’re going to take one goal at a time,” Nichol said. “First thing is to win our first game. For the big picture, we want to win the (Region 1) conference. That’ll be quite a challenge with Central Clarion and Karns City and playing DuBois — Brookville’s always tough. So night after night, it’s going to be a battle.
“Then of course we want to get into the playoffs and of course our goal is to win the district championship. But we’ve got to do it, like everybody says, one week at a time and not looking past anybody.”
Assistant coaches include Ed Smith, Todd Heigley, Brandon Snyder, Jeremy Moore and Tim Reagle.
Punxsy kicks off the season Friday with a lengthy road trip up to Bradford as Nichol said it’ll be the first time the Chucks have trekked north to play there since 2019 — the last two contests have been played at Punxsutawney.
“We’re expecting a real battle up there,” Nichol said.
ROSTER
Seniors: Brett Dean, Anthony Gould, Matthew Grusky, Ryan Kanouff, Kolton Koppenhaver, Landon Martz, Mason Nesbitt, Zach Presloid, Aiden Shaffer, Noah Weaver, Nick Wisnesky, Harry Yoder.
Juniors: Kaden Heigley, Davin Iannacchione, Riddick Lydick, Alex Shumaker, Griffin White.
Sophomores: Logan Baun, Zaden Gould, Maddox Hetrick, Adam Manners, Logan Moore, Adam Muth, Jordan Rutan, Owen Story, Landon Temchulla, Beau Thomas, Breydon Trithart.
Freshmen: Zach Blews, Max Burkett, Jayden Campbell, Jaden Greenblatt, Ryder Jobe, Colby Reitz, Jaydun Rutan, Zack States, Ward Yoder.