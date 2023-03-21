PUNXSUTAWNEY — After an up and down start to last year, the Punxsutawney baseball team caught fire in the second half of the season and went on a magical run all the way to the PIAA Class 3A semifinals before losing to eventual state champ Central.
Punxsy found itself at just 6-5 after 11 games but then ripped off 10 straight victories that saw then not only capture a District 5/9 subregional title but win two state playoff games after that against Penns Valley (8-2) and Franklin (6-4).
Unfortunately for the Chucks, that run was halted in the semifinals by the Scarlet Dragons, who rallied for a 6-5 victory to reach the state finals where they blasted Lancaster Catholic, 13-2 in five innings, to finish off a perfect 27-0 season.
Punxsy, which finished with a 17-6 record, gave Central is closest game of the entire season and led 3-1 entering the bottom of the fifth before the Dragons exploded for five runs. Central’s next closest game was an 8-5 win at Forest Hills, as the Dragons outscored their opponents 349-42 on the season.
Punxsy lost just two starters — Isaac London (3B/P) and Ashton Stonbraker (C) — to graduation from that squad as veteran coach Mike Dickey welcomes back an experienced-laden squad that will feature nine seniors and five juniors.
However, the loss of London and Stonbraker will certainly be felt and their leadership and production hard to replace.
“Isaac London and Ashton Stonbraker were obviously huge parts of our deep playoff run last year, and they will be greatly missed,” said Dickey. “However, that is the nature of high school athletics. It gives other guys opportunities to grow into their roles.
“Coy Martino (sophomore) solidified the SS position when London was out with an injury, but we are still looking for that guy who will step up and grab the leadoff spot. London was our engine — he made us go. That’s hard to replace.
“Stoney (Stonbraker) shut down running games and carried a hot bat through the playoffs. That’s not something that’s easy to replace, but Cooper Hallman will have to grow into his role behind the plate and be himself.”
Beyond those two, Dickey and the Chucks return the rest of their starting lineup led by senior Jake Sikora, who became the ace of the pitching staff last year and gave them one big game performance after another.
Sikora finished with a 7-2 record, sporting a 3.21 ERA with 50 strikeouts and 33 walks in 48 innings pitched. He ranked second in the area in wins, fifth in innings pitched and sixth in strikeouts.
Behind him, senior Josh Tyger went 2-2 with a 3.29 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings. Martino also was 2-2 as a freshman with a 2.57 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings.
“Jake Sikora really came into his own during our playoff run last year,” said Dickey. “He will be a key to our success this year. But, I feel that we have the potential to have a deep staff this year.
“We have a stable of arms that we can go to. Josh Tyger has proven to be a reliable member of our staff. In addition, we are confident in (seniors) Carter Savage, Justin Miller, Zeke Bennett and Zach Dinger and Coy Martino.
“Freshman Nevin Day will see some time with us, and Ty Limrick (junior) can potentially help us as well.”
With Sikora on the mound and Hallman behind the plate, look for the rest of the infield to feature returnees Savage (.361, 26 hits, 24 RBIs, 16 runs, 7 doubles, 3 homers) at first base, Peyton Hetrick (.333, 18 hits, 13 RBIs, 15 runs) at second and Martino at shortstop.
Third base is the one spot where London will need to be replaced. Sikora (.367, 22 hits, 16 RBIs) played third as a junior when not pitching.
The outfield remains intact with Miller (.207, 14 runs), Bennett (.225, 10 RBIs, 17 runs) and Dinger (.283, 11 RBIs, 18 runs) starting in left, center and right field, respectively, last season. Tyger (.319, 22 hits, 14 RBIs, 13 runs) served as the team’s primary designated hitter when not pitching.
“We are pretty deep and have some guys that could start for a lot of teams that will be coming off the bench for us,” said Dickey. “We have probably seven guys that will be in the lineup every day. Guys are always competing, which makes everyone better.
“I am a firm believer in the importance of team speed and maximizing pressure. We are a fast team, and we will utilize that speed and give some guys some opportunities in courtesy runner roles. That is every bit as important as being in the lineup in my eyes.
“We have nine seniors which is a lot, and we will lean heavily on those guys to provide not only leadership, but also for production in all phases of the game.”
As for aspirations of making another deep playoff run, Dickey said the current squad has to realize it’s a new year, and things will be different for them after making the noise they did a season ago.
“There’s no question last year’s run was special, but that was last year,” he said. “Our focus is firmly on this year. The motto is ‘there are no guarantees; you’ve got to prove who you are every single day.’
“We know we will have a target on our backs, and we are preparing as such. We have high aspirations, as we do every year. The goal is to not end the season with a heartbreaking loss.
“This is a hardworking group with character. I would like to see this senior group seize their opportunity this year and make another run.”
Dickey has a large group of assistant coaches, most of whom have come through the program. That group features Joey DiPietro, Jeremy Hospodar, Dylan Kachmar, Christian Muth, Lance Pennington, Jim Sloniger, Ruben Taylor and Dakota Thomas.
Punxsy is scheduled to open its season Wednesday at home against St. Marys.
ROSTER
Seniors: Zeke Bennett, Zach Dinger, Jake Henretta, Peyton Hetrick, Justin Miller, Carter Savage, Jake Sikora, Josh Tyger, Owen Wood. Juniors: Donnie Bender, Cooper Hallman, Ty Limrick, Luke Miller, Nick Motter. Sophomore: Coy Martino. Freshmen: Nevin Day.