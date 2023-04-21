PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney boys track and field dominated its home tri-meet meet Wednesday, winning 14 of 18 events to easily outdistance DuBois and DuBois Central Catholic.
DuBois notched three wins in a 105-45 loss to the Chucks, while DCC secured the final event win when Aiden Grieneisen took home the javelin (158-4).
“We have been following Punxsy through this season and knew they had a very good team,” said DuBois coach Brian Clinger. “Being able to move the meet from Tuesday’s unseasonal weather to today (Wednesday) benefited all the athletes in attendance. Punxsy’s coaches and staff ran a great meet.”
Punxsy was led by Brett Dean who was a quadruple winner and Evan Groce, who captured three overall first places.
Dean enjoyed a stellar day in the sprints, crossing the line first in the 100 (11.57) and 200 (23.79) dashes, besting DuBois’ Jaxson Hanzely in both events. Dean also anchored the 4x100 relay of Grant Miller, Anthony Gould and Zach Presloid to victory in 45.82.
Dean’s big day wasn’t limited to just the track though, as he also claimed top honors in the high jump by clearing 5-8, edging DuBois’ Andrew Shaffer-Doan on scratches for the top spot.
As for Groce, who crossed first in the 400 (52.86) while also collecting a pair of relay wins. He teamed up with Adin Bish Daniel Lenze and Chris Setree to take the 4x800 in 9:16.03, then closed out the meet with a win in the 4x400 as he joined forces with Cole Brooks, Alex Momyer and Garrett Bartlebaugh to run a 3:42.60.
Bartlebaugh (1,600 – 4:51.18) and David Kunselman (3,200 –11:10.47) added wins on the track, while Punxsy had five other first in the field events.
Grant Miller cleared 12-6 to take home top honors in the pole vault, while Gould was tops in the long jump (18-10). Adam Manners also won the triple jump at 39-5.
Matthew Grusky was tops in the shot put (46-1 3/4), with Greg Poole adding a win in the discus (126-6).
The Chucks got second-place finishes from Michael Clemmer (110 hurdles, pole vault), Momyer (400), Jordan Rutan (300 hurdles), Lenze (800), Grusky (discus), Presloid (long jump).
Punxsy also had a host of thirds by Rutan (110 hurdles), Presloid (100), Brooks (400), Logan Moore (300 hurdles), Setree (800), Bartlebaugh (200), Poole (javelin) and Manners (long jump, high jump).
When it came to DuBois, the Beavers notched three overall wins and had some other strong performances despite splitting the meet.
Daniel Chichava led the Beavers with a pair of wins, sweeping the hurdle events. He crossed the line in 17.60 in the 110s to beat Punxsy’s clemmer by .33 seconds, then bested Rutan in the 300s by nearly a full second after posting a top time of 44.35.
The Beavers also got a win from Rudy Williams in the 800 (2:14.25) as he beat Punxsy’s Lenze by more than seven seconds. Williams also was second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600.
“Daniel Chichava has continued to work hard at practice and has improved at each meet with a win today in both the 110 and 300 hurdles,” said Clinger. “Rudy Williams continues to be our front runner in the distance races and shows leadership skills with our underclassmen.”
Other Beavers to post runner-up finishes were James Becker (javelin) and Drew Gudalis (triple jump), while Ja’Reese Stowe (shot put), Ben Hickman (triple jump) and Edward Burkett (pole vault) added thirds.
“Ja’Reese Stowe placed 2nd for a season high in the shot put,” said Beavers’ assisant coach Brad Sweet. “He has been working hard in practice to get his glide more consistent. It is really coming along.
“James Becker had very good throws today in the javelin. Stowe, Carson Dombroski, and Ryan Richardson also really improved today with the great weather and conditions.”
“Edward Burkett hit his personal record today with a vault of 11-6,” said Beavers’ assistant coach Jason Shilala. “As a coach, it is very rewarding to witness an athlete rebound from last week’s invitational and persevere to see a personal best.
“The triple jumper duo of Andrew Gudalis and Ben Hickman placed second and third. They continue to show improvement with each meet. We look forward to seeing their performances at the Bald Eagle Invite on Friday.”
Outside of Grieneisen’s win in the javelin, DCC a runner-up finishes from Angelo Piccirillo (1,600) and Grieneisen (shot put) and thirds by Piccirillo (3,200) and Grieneisen (discus).
PUNXSY 105, DUBOIS 45
DUBOIS 123, DCC 27
4x800 relay –1. Punxsy (Adin Bish, Evan Groce, Daniel Lenze, Chris Setree), 9:16.03; 2. DuBois; 3. DCC.
110 hurdles –1. Daniel Chichava (D), 17.60; 2. Clemmer (P); 3. Rutan (P); 4. hall (P); 5. Corkins (D).
100 dash –1. Brett Dean (P), 11.57; 2. J. Hanzely (D); 3. Presloid (P); 4. Stubbs (D); 5. Kougher (D).
1,600 run –1. Garrett Bartlebaugh (P), 4:51.18; 2. Piccirillo (DCC); 3. Williams (D); 4. Setree (P); 5. Mohney (P).
4x100 relay –1. Punxsy (Grant Miller, Anthony Gould, Zach Presloid, Brett Dean), 45.82; 2. DuBois.
400 dash –1. Evan Groce (P), 52.86; 2. Momyer (P); 3. Brooks (P); 4. J. Hanzely (D); 5. Horsley (D).
300 hurdles –1. Daniel Chichava (D), 44.35; 2. Rutan (P); 3. Moore (P); 4. Clemmer (P); 5. Tran (D).
800 run –1. Rudy Williams (D), 2:14.25; 2. Lenze (P); 3. Setree (P); 4. Suplizio (DCC); 5. Hammad Ali (D).
200 dash –1. Brett Dean (P), 23.79; 2. J. Hanzely (D); 3. Bartlebaugh (P); 4. Stubbs (D); 5. Greenblatt (P).
3,200 run –1. David Kunselman (P), 11:10.47; 2. Williams (D); 3. Piccirillo (DCC); 4. Bish (P); 5. LaBenne (D).
4x400 relay –1. Punxsy (Evan Groce, Cole Brooks, Alex Momyer, Garrett Bartlebaugh), 3:42.60; 2. DuBois; 3. DCC.
Shot put –1. Matthew Grusky (P), 46-1 3/4; 2. Grieneisen (DCC); 3. Stowe (D); 4. Becker (D); 5. Poole (P).
Discus –1. Greg Poole (P), 126-6; 2. Grusky (P); 3. Grieneisen (DCC); 4. Trithart (P); 5. Stubbs (D).
Javelin –1. Aiden Grieneisen (DCC), 158-4; 2. Becker (D); 3. Poole (P); 4. Mehalic (P); 5. Koppenhaver (P).
Triple jump –1. Adam Manners (P), 39-5; 2. Gudalis (D); 3. Hickman (D); 4. Hindman (P); 5. Vos (D).
Long jump –1. Anthony Gould (P), 18-10; 2. Presloid (P); 3. Manners (P); 4. Clemmer (P); 5. Hall (P).
High jump –1. Brett Dean (P), 5-8; 2. Shaffer-Doan (D); 3(t). Manners (P)/Gudalis (D); 5. Vos (D).
Pole vault –1. Grant Miller (P), 12-6; 2. Clemmer (P); 3. Burkett (D); 4. Moore (P); 5. Koppenhaver (P).