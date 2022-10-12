PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Punxsutawney boys cross country squad recognized four seniors on Tuesday while improving to 11-3 on the season with wins over Brockway and DuBois Central Catholic.
The Chucks took the first seven places against Brockway to win 15-50 while defeating DCC 17-46. Before the race, seniors Evan Groce, Sam Hindman, Daniel Lenze and Alex Momyer were honored for their contributions to the team.
“It was great weather, a perfect fall day, and that’s always a bonus on Senior Night for an outdoor sport like cross country,” Punxsy boys head coach George Wehrle said. “I’d like to thank all the parents of our seniors for their support, as without them behind the scenes the athletes would not be nearly as successful.”
Groce won the race with a time of 18:07.
“Evan’s been with the program since middle school, and at the high school level he’s been a member of teams with a combined dual meet record of 45-7, so he’s used to being a winner,” said Wehrle. “Evan’s had a strong senior year and has the potential to finish among the top five individuals at districts, which would be a nice way to conclude his cross country career. It’s been a pleasure working with him these last four years and I thank him for his contributions.”
Punxsy’s Garrett Bartlebaugh placed second overall in 18:19, followed closely by teammate David Kunselman just five seconds later for an all-Chucks top three.
“I was impressed by how controlled Garrett and David looked, shadowing Angelo Piccirillo from DCC most of the way before pulling away in the last third of the race,” Wehrle said.
Piccirillo broke up the Chucks to place fourth for the Cardinals with a time of 18:48, as he was followed by the Punxsy quartet of Dan Lenze in fifth (19:26), Chris Setree sixth (19:29), Adin Bish seventh (19:41) and Alex Momyer eighth (19:55).
“Dan has gradually improved each of his three years on the team and has become a reliable scorer and one of our most consistent runners, and he cares about the other guys and understands the sport quite well,” said Wehrle. “Alex has followed a similar trajectory as Dan, getting better each of his three seasons, and he’s always been reliable and consistent. Guys like Alex and Dan don’t quite get the attention but many coaches believe a cross country team is only as good as its fourth and fifth runners, so we’re lucky there to have two experienced seniors filling those roles, and it’s sure nice to see a couple freshman in Chris and Adin challenging these veterans and making them work to earn their position.”
Brockway’s Jed Manno placed ninth overall with a time of 20:08, with Punxsy’s Evan Mohney rounding out the top 10 with a time of 21:00.
Other Punxsy runners included Mike Setree (11th, 21:04), Nolan Lewis (14th, 22:30) and Sam Hindman (15th, 22:37).
Brockway’s other two runners were Tristan Coder (13th, 21:38) and Tim Fremer (16th, 23:48) while DCC was also represented by Peyton Suplizio (12th, 21:26), Matt Volpe (17th, 23:50), Jack Roy (18th, 23:50) and Andrew Reiter (19th, 24:54).
Punxsy will travel to California University of Pennsylvania next Thursday to compete in the TSTCA Championship meet, with districts to follow on Oct. 29. Brockway will be at the Rocky Grove Invite on Saturday while DCC wraps up its regular season and awaits districts.