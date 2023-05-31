BEDFORD — Patience was key for the Punxsutawney in Tuesday’s District 5/8/9-3A Subregional final against Chestnut Ridge.
The Chucks led 4-0 heading into the fifth inning. During the inning, the Chucks scored 11 unanswered runs, capitalizing on errors and using timely hitting to route the Lions, 15-0, in 5 innings.
“From the start, we knew Emerick was good and he had a good mix,” said Punxy coach Mike Dickey. “We talked about a good approach all week, and these guys executed from start to finish. Our at-bats were fantastic. We kept battling. It was an outstanding job from top to bottom. An outstanding game.”
The Lions went through 4 different arms during the top of the fifth with starting pitcher Garrett Emerick giving up a solo home run to Carter Savage, while Jake Sikora hit a single to right field, with Owen Wood running for the pitcher. After the Sikora single, Ridge pulled Emerick due to his pitch count.
Ridge replaced him with Christian Hinson, and Punxy welcomed Hinson with a single by Justin Miller. Zeke Bennett reached on an error, which gave Miller time to score and push the Chucks’ lead to 6-0.
Cooper Hallman added a single for the Chucks with Bennett advancing to third. Peyton Hetrick knocked a sacrifice fly ball to center to score Bennett for the first out.
Zach Dinger was hit by the pitch, while Josh Tyger scored Hallman with a double. Nevin Day hit a 2-run double to left field, forcing the Lions to switch pitchers once again with Cole Nicodemus coming in to pitch.
Savage walked in his second at-bat of the inning to put a pair of runners on base for Sikora.
The Punxsutawney pitcher helped his cause on the mound with a three-run home run to left-center to push the visitors’ lead, 14-0.
Following the second out, Wood singled to left field before Hallman singled to right to score Wood.
Hetrick was hit by a pitch, which forced the Lions to swap pitchers with Chase Collier coming in for Nicodemus. The fourth pitcher got the final out as the Chucks led, 15-0.
Jovani Hillegas walked to lead off the bottom of the fifth for the Lions, but the Chucks got a pop-up and a strikeout before Justin Whysong hit into a fielder’s choice to end the game as the Chucks won, 15-0.
The Chuck had the lead from the beginning of the game. Dinger and Tyger scored in the top of the first with Dinger hitting a triple before scoring on a single by Tyger. Savage knocked in Tyger with an RBI single.
In the top of the third, Day reached third on an error and scored on a ground out by Savage. Sikora walked and had Wood run for him once again.
Wood reached third on a single by Miller and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Bennett to put the Chucks ahead, 4-0.
The Lions had only one hit in the game — a leadoff single by Justin Whysong in the bottom of the first. An out later, Emerick was hit by the pitch and a wild pitch pushed them ahead a base to put 2 runners in scoring position. However, a line drive to third and a strikeout ended the inning.
Justin Whysong reached on a walk in the third, but he did not advance past first.
Sikora pitched all 5 innings for the Chucks, striking out 10 and walking 2.
“Jake was fantastic today,” Dickey noted. “We had talked about who our starter would be today, and he’s pitched a lot of big games. He got us to the western final last year, and he deserved the ball today.”
Punxsutawney, 18-2, faces the WPIAL runner-up in Monday’s PIAA Class 3A first round. Riverside and Neshannock will face off in the championship on Wednesday.
Chestnut Ridge finishes the year, 10-10.
PUNXSUTAWNEY 15,
CHESNTUT RIDGE 0, 5 innings
Score by Innings
Punxsy 202 0(11) — 15 15 0
Ridge 000 00 — 0 1 3
Punxsutawney—15
Zach Dinger rf 4220; Josh Tyger dh 4232; Coy Martino ss 0000; Nevin Day 3b 4232; Carter Savage 1b 3212; Jake Sikora p 3123; Justin Miller lf 4120; Zeke Bennett cf 2101; Owen Wood ph-cr 1310; Cooper Hallman c 3122; Peyton Hetrick 2b 2001. Totals: 30-15-16-13.
Chestnut Ridge—0
Justin Whysong 2b 2010; Marcus Weaver cf 0000; Nate Whysong dh 2000; Garrett Emerick p-ss 1010; Christian Hinson ss-p-3b 2000; Cole Nicodemus 1b-p-1b 2000; Chase Collier 3b-1b-p 2000; Kaden Emerick lf 1000; Jovani Hillegas ph 0000; Caden Milliron c 1000; Andrew Barbee ph 1000; Brody Halkovich rf 1000; T.J. Weyant ph 1000. Totals: 16-0-1-0.
Errors: Punxsy 0, Ridge 3. LOB: Punxsy 7, Ridge 4. 2B: Day, Dinger, Tyger 2. 3B: Dinger. HR: Savage, Sikora. SF: Hetrick. SAC: Bennett. HBP: Dinger, Hetrick; Emerick. CS: Bender.
Pitching
Punxsy: Jake Sikora-5 IP, 1 H,0 R, 2 BB, 10 SO.
Ridge: Garrett Emerick-4 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 3 SO; Christian Hinson-1/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Cole Nicodemus-1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO, 1 HB; Chase Collier-1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Winning pitcher: Sikora. Losing pitcher: Emerick.