BROOKVILLE — Knocking out a pair of two five-inning 13-0 wins, the Punxsutawney Chucks baseball team swept a doubleheader from Brookville at McKinley Field Monday.
Two wins hike the Chucks’ record to 15-2. They’ll host Clearfield today in what looks to be their final regular-season matchup before the postseason. Friday’s scheduled trip to Bradford may not happen.
So the Bison will be the last tuneup for head coach Mike Dickey’s team that will face Brookville once again next Monday at a site and time to be determined for the District 9 Class 3A Championship game. The Chucks, last year’s PIAA semifinalist, and Raiders are the only Class 3A teams in the district.
So Dickey’s goal for Monday’s twinbill was to pitch efficiently. His starters Coy Martino and Josh Tyger did exactly that.
Martino, a sophomore, tossed a one-hitter with four walks and 12 strikeouts in the first game while the senior Tyger gave up two hits with six strikeouts and one walk in the nightcap.
“We wanted good at-bats and pitch efficiently,” said Dickey. “We’ve been working with Coy a long time on that part and we just didn’t want to tax out bullpen too much today and Tyger, he’s so efficient. That’s what we wanted to do, because we have a tough Clearfield team tomorrow.”
The Chucks’ deep pitching staff gives Dickey options with senior Jake Sikora and promising freshman Nevin Day throwing quality innings. With a playoff game looming next week, the Raiders didn’t throw their No. 1 in senior Carson Weaver in either game.
“They didn’t show us anything either, but at the same token, we needed to take care of our business and come back next week and see what happens. That’s all you can do,” Dickey said.
In the first game that served as the Chucks’ home game, the Chucks led 2-0 going into the bottom of the third before scoring five runs. Day singled in two runs, Peyton Hetrick doubled in a run and Cooper Hallman singled in a run to make it 7-0.
Then six more runs in the bottom of the fourth helped sew up the 10-Run Rule win as Day singled in another run. Carter Savage singled in a run and later with two outs, Zeke Bennett singled in two more runs to cap the six-run outburst to make it 13-0.
Tyger and Savage each had two hits for the Chucks.
Hunter Greeley’s second-inning single was the Raiders’ lone hit.
Greeley, Noah Shaffer and Owen Fleming threw for the Raiders. Greeley gave up the Chucks’ first two runs in the first inning and hung the loss.
In the second game, the Chucks scored three in the first and seven more in the top of the second for a quick 10-0 lead. They took advantage of three walks and two hits in the first inning off Raiders starter Sam Krug.
In the second inning, the Chucks put the first five batters on base. Two runs scored on a Nevin Day single with the help of an outfield error, Day scored from third on a passed ball, Hetrick singled in a run as did Hallman with his single.
The Chucks made it 13-0 in the top of fourth with three runs. Day singled in another run and scored with Martino on a misplayed fly ball.
The Raiders didn’t get a hit off Tyger until the fourth when Dylan Tollini and Pierson Ruhlman hit back-to-back singles with one out.
The Raiders (9-11) don’t play again until their playoff rematch against the Chucks on Monday.